Citations, fines, and terminated contracts: a look at the Allegheny Co. Jail health code violations

Allegheny County Jail Watch: July 2022
Pennsylvania incarcerates people at more than five times the rate of many of its main global allies, including the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Mexico, and Italy, according to data from the Prison Policy Initiative. Mass incarceration is often seen as a public health crisis in the country at large because people in American jails and prisons suffer disproportionately from chronic illness and mental and behavioral health issues. Experts believe being incarcerated or having loved ones behind bars shortens peoples’ lifespans. "Mass incarceration was a major public health crisis before the outbreak of COVID-19, but this pandemic has pushed it past the breaking point," said Udi Offer, director of the ACLU's Justice Division in 2020.
Target 11: Leaders weighing in after only local juvenile detention center closes
PITTSBURGH — Some violent teens are being sent home, instead of being detained. Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle first exposed this issue several months ago, and last week a violent assault downtown highlighted the problem. “We have to have a place for those violent offenders. Because of those ones...
No record of McKeesport or its contractors notifying PA One Call prior to explosion at worksite
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has confirmed there's no record of the contractors or the city of McKeesport notifying Pennsylvania One Call of the work being done at the city-owned former YWCA building which precededan explosion there Tuesday morning. Such notification is required by state law, so...
Displaced by McKeesport explosion, affected businesses, services, organizations explore their future
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Penn State Greater Allegheny's incubator for entrepreneurs' start-ups — the Mon Valley LaunchBox — had nearly a half-dozen startup businesses located inside the McKeesport buildingdestroyed by an explosion Tuesday. The interim chancellor of Penn State Greater Allegheny met with those businesses Wednesday afternoon, including...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Huntingdon again denies Norwin's request to waive $15K permit fee
The North Huntingdon commissioners reaffirmed their decision to deny a request from the Norwin School District to waive a $15,755 building permit fee needed to make necessary repairs to a school roof. The commissioners voted 6-1 to deny the district’s request as it is facing $1 million in needed roof...
KDKA Investigates: Helping people experiencing homelessness in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Homelessness is on the rise in our region, up 21 percent in Allegheny County from last year. And nowhere is that increase more visible than in the city of Pittsburgh. Tents and tent encampments seem to be popping up everywhere in parks and other public spaces, especially along the riverfront trails.Bruce Wagner of Hampton is among the many cyclists, walkers and runners who pass them every day and who've grown concerned about their growing number and their well-being."You worry about running into them and you also worry about some of them maybe have mental issues that weren't addressed,"...
The Sanctuary Wellness Institute: PA Medical Marijuana Card Services
As Medical Marijuana has become legal and more prevalent throughout Pennsylvania, many residents are looking into it as an option, and seeing if it is worth it for them. However, the first step for anyone considering Medical Marijuana is getting your medical card. For many, this task seems daunting, and can stop people from going any further. That’s where Sanctuary Wellness Institute is looking to help.
Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again?
Drainage from abandoned mines marks the biggest source of water pollution in Pennsylvania, with more than 5,500 miles of streams affected. The post Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again? appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Police investigating body found in Allegheny River in Westmoreland County
ARNOLD, Pa. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Allegheny River in the city of Arnold in Westmoreland County over the weekend. According the Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner, Addam Roe, 28, from East Deer Township in Allegheny County, was found floating in the river by a fisherman near the 1500 block of Riverside Drive at 4:04 p.m. Sunday.
Coraopolis Woman Charged with Criminal Trespass After Hitting Jackpot At The Rivers Casino
(File Photo of the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) Pa State Police at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh is reporting that they have charged 37-year-old Brandi Coyle of Coraopolis with criminal trespass after an incident that occurred at the casino on July 31, 2022 at 11:10 AM. Troopers reported...
Woman accused of shooting boyfriend at Penn Township home
An Allegheny County woman is accused of shooting her boyfriend at a Penn Township home early Tuesday, according to court papers. The 32-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and neck and was taken to AHN Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, authorities said. Police arrested Leah Hope Gillis, 33, of North...
Westmoreland prison guard union president charged in domestic violence case in North Irwin
The president of the union that represents guards at Westmoreland County Prison is charged with strangulation and other related offenses after an alleged domestic violence incident last weekend in North Irwin. Scott Allen Kennedy, 40, was arraigned earlier this week by North Huntingdon District Judge Wayne Gongaware and released on...
Pittsburgh Public Schools says there is no seat gap for upcoming school year
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The school year is just around the corner, but a challenge that still persists is getting the kids there. The nationwide bus driver shortages continue, and districts have had to get innovative. Pittsburgh Public Schools buses thousands of children a day, and last year some students did not have a seat on the bus at the beginning of the school year. This year, PPS said that should not be the case this upcoming school year, but it wasn't easy getting to this point. "We're hauling the most precious cargo. We're transporting somebody else's children," Scott Labay with Krise...
Bloomfield man charged in connection with 2021 overdose deaths
PITTSBURGH — A Bloomfield man has been charged in connection with three overdose deaths in Pittsburgh last year. On July 31, 2021, the three victims purchased what they thought was cocaine from 43-year-old James Hamlett, according to court documents. The victims, 34-year-old Jason Heintzelman,. 25-year-old Davon Lipscome and 30-year-old...
UPDATE: Pittsburgh Police say missing teen safely located
Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl. Alison Vivas was last seen in Oakland Tuesday evening. She’s 4-10, weighs 70 pounds, wears glasses and has black hair with some yellow in the back.
Norwin dropped from ex-director's lawsuit
Norwin School District is no longer a defendant in a federal lawsuit stemming from a dispute between a former board president and a current board member. Both Brian Carlton of North Huntingdon, who lost his bid for reelection to the school board in November 2021, and his wife Margaret Carlton, who is a teacher in the Norwin, have withdrawn their complaints against the district in the lawsuit they filed in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh on March 21, according to court documents.
Glassport councilwoman punched man in the face at Hot Rodz bar, complaint says
A Glassport councilwoman is accused of assaulting a person at an area bar. According to a criminal complaint, police were called after the alleged incident at Hot Rodz, a bar along Monongahela Avenue in Glassport. Officers found Franklin Sabolcik, who told them he had been punched in the face after...
Pa. woman injured in mass shooting sues Airbnb, rental company
A woman who was wounded during a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh Airbnb last spring is suing the property owner and the vacation rental company, arguing that it was their negligence that allowed a party at the property to become violent. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Tyriale Neal filed the...
Pittsburgh-based electric moped rental company Scoobi shutters operations
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh-based Scoobi Inc. has pulled its fleet of dozens of rentable electric mopeds from the city’s streets and has reportedly shuttered operations, according to Maria Montaño, the press secretary for Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey. Montaño said Scoobi gave the city’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure...
Police trying to ID man who stole truck in Greensburg for attempted ATM theft in Murrysville
Police in Murrysville and Greensburg are hoping the public can help them identify a man who was seen with a stolen Smith Propane & Oil truck. Murrysville Detective Sgt. Daniel Cox said the driver used the truck to ram a free-standing PNC Bank ATM on William Penn Highway in an unsuccessful effort to steal it overnight between Sunday and Monday. After the attempt, he drove off.
