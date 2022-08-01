ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros Trade Deadline Rumor/Deal Tracker

By Ben Silver
Inside The Astros
Inside The Astros
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33H7wl_0h0XziE300

The trade deadline is set to occur at 5 p.m. Tuesday, August 2. Stay here for all your Houston Astros and MLB rumors and deal making.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The MLB Trade Deadline is 5 p.m. on August 2. The Houston Astros are one of several teams geared up for a big move.

Though they'll be looking for improvements at first base and catcher, Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani remain the grand prizes of the market. Unfortunately, it seems the Astros are out on both players.

Nevertheless the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals remain in the hunt for Soto. Who will nab the grand prize and who might the Astros acquire before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Astros Prospect Solomon Tosses Five No-Hit Innings in Triple-A
  2. Álvarez Walks Off Mariners for Astros' Series Win
  3. Artist Brendan Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park
  4. Astros Should Pursue This New Available Catcher at MLB Trade Deadline
  5. Report: Cardinals Expressing Interest in Astros' Odorizzi
  6. Toro Terrorizes Astros With Late-Game Heroics
  7. Valdez Breaks Into Astros' Top-30 Prospect Ranking
  8. Report: Diamondbacks Trade David Peralta to Rays for Minor League Prospect
  9. Dodgers Acquire Reliever Martin from Cubs
  10. Report: Astros, Rays Discuss Ji-Man Choi, Jose Urquidy Swap

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Angels' Shohei Ohtani Decision

Last week, the baseball world learned that the Los Angeles Angels were "listening" to offers for superstar Shohei Ohtani. However, it appears the Angels didn't like any of the offers they might have received. Per MLB insider Jon Heyman, Los Angeles is intent on keeping Ohtani on the roster for...
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
FOX Sports

New York Yankees made serious play for Shohei Ohtani

The New York Yankees are in the midst of a historic season, on pace for 108 wins and a runaway American League East title. But that apparently isn't stopping the Bronx Bombers from seeking to improve, as they made a "serious" offer to the Los Angeles Angels for superstar Shohei Ohtani, the New York Post reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Vazquez makes interesting comment about future after Red Sox trade

Christian Vazquez has a new home after the Boston Red Sox traded him to the Houston Astros for a pair of prospects before Monday night's game at Minute Maid Park. Vazquez joins an Astros club that leads the American League West standings and has a strong chance to make another deep postseason run.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Peralta
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Juan Soto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#The Mlb Trade Deadline#The Los Angeles Dodgers
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Yankees, Dodgers Trade

The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers, two of the top teams in baseball, agreed to a blockbuster trade just before Tuesday's MLB deadline. The Yankees are sending two-time All-Star Joey Gallo to LA in exchange for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter. Dodgers fans were hoping to land superstar...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
The Spun

Braves Trade For Veteran Closer: Fans React

The Atlanta Braves are reportedly acquiring veteran closer Raisel Iglesias from the Los Angeles Angels in a last-minute trade before the 2022 deadline. The Braves are sending veteran right hander Jesse Chavez and third-year lefty Tucker Davidson to LA in exchange for Iglesias. The MLB world took to Twitter to...
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees trade Joey Gallo to surprising team

The New York Yankees traded disappointing slugger Joey Gallo on Tuesday, which was not a surprise. The team taking Gallo, however, is a bit unexpected. The Yankees are trading Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to multiple reports. The Yankees are getting Double-A pitcher Clayton Beeter in exchange for Gallo.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Yankees Have Reportedly Finalized Blockbuster Pitcher Trade

The New York Yankees have reportedly strengthened their pitching heading into the home stretch of the season. Per Bob Nightengale of the USA Today, the Yankees have acquired Athletics star pitcher Frankie Montas and closer Lou Trivino. In return, the Yankees are giving up left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inside The Astros

Inside The Astros

Houston, TX
339
Followers
141
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheAstros brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Houston Astros.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/astros

Comments / 0

Community Policy