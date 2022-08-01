Astros Trade Deadline Rumor/Deal Tracker
The trade deadline is set to occur at 5 p.m. Tuesday, August 2. Stay here for all your Houston Astros and MLB rumors and deal making.
The MLB Trade Deadline is 5 p.m. on August 2. The Houston Astros are one of several teams geared up for a big move.
Though they'll be looking for improvements at first base and catcher, Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani remain the grand prizes of the market. Unfortunately, it seems the Astros are out on both players.
Nevertheless the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals remain in the hunt for Soto. Who will nab the grand prize and who might the Astros acquire before 6 p.m. Tuesday.
