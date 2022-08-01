Asus Zenfone 9: 5 reasons to buy and 5 reasons to skip

pocketnow.com
Google Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel foldable camera specs may have leaked
Google made an unexpected move at I/O 2022 a few months ago in an attempt to put a stop to all the Pixel rumors floating around. The company unveiled its new Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and Pixel Tablet designs, which were already popping up in rumors at the time. But that hasn’t stopped leaks. And now, a developer might have stumbled upon the camera specs for multiple upcoming Pixel devices, including the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Tablet, and the first Pixel foldable phone.
CNET
Snag Samsung's Lightweight Galaxy Tablet for Up to $120 Off Today Only
Apple isn't the only brand carving out its own piece of the tablet market at the moment. Samsung also makes a line of sleek, powerful Galaxy tablets, and right now you can snag one at a bargain. Today only, Best Buy is offering up to $120 off the 2022 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, dropping the price down to just $250 on the 64GB model, and $310 on the 128GB model. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight.
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo V17 G2 reviewed: The 17-inch laptop is affordable when going without the MX350
With the V17 G2, Lenovo offers a light, 2.16 kg (~4.8 lb), 17-inch laptop for office use. Thanks to Nvidia's MX350 it is also suitable for simple gaming. However, how powerful is the GeForce graphics compared to the integrated Intel GPU to make the GPU upgrade for 300 Euros (~$307) worthwhile?
Phone Arena
US carriers turn their backs on one of Samsung's most popular and fairly recent phone
The mid-range A series phones, and not the flashier Galaxy Z Fold and Flips or the Galaxy S range, are the bread and butter for Samsung, making up for a whopping 58 percent of the company's total smartphone sales in 2021. They are great options for anyone looking for a decent phone with basic features without an exorbitant price tag. Sadly for US consumers, one of Samsung's best mid-tier handsets, the Galaxy A32 5G, is no longer being sold by carriers.
pocketnow.com
Asus Zenfone 9 vs iPhone 13 mini: Which should you buy?
Up until a few years ago, all the OEMs launched smartphones with 5- to 6-inch displays that were comfortable to hold and easy to use with one hand. However, thanks to improved screen technology and the need for larger displays, as users consume more multimedia content on their smartphones these days, compact smartphones have become harder to spot.
Digital Trends
Dell XPS laptops and desktops got HUGE discounts today
Few names are synonymous with PCs quite like Dell, which is why we always get pumped when we see desktop computer deals and laptop deals from this computer giant. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your gaming setup or work-from-home station, or if you’re heading back to school and need a new laptop, Dell has got you covered. Right now, Dell XPS desktops and laptops are deeply discounted, so don’t miss your chance to get a new PC at a lower price.
Digital Trends
We can’t believe how cheap the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook is today
With Lenovo’s recent explosion into the laptop sphere, there are a lot of great Chromebook deals you can find on its site. For example, this Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook is a great deal if you need something portable but powerful, and this deal from Lenovo discounting it down to $249 from $599 — a whopping $350 off — makes it a great deal overall.
makeuseof.com
7 Reasons Why You Should Buy the M2 MacBook Air
The new M2 MacBook Air is now available and comes with an updated design, a M2 chip, MagSafe, and more. The MacBook Air has been Apple’s most popular laptop for many years and many reviewers praised the M1 MacBook Air that came out in 2020 as the perfect notebook.
Phone Arena
Final pre-release OnePlus 10T 'deep dive' details the phone's insane charging specs
Is anyone more excited about tomorrow's OnePlus 10T New York City launch than Samsung's big August 10 announcement of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4? Well, maybe you should be, as despite what the non-Pro name might suggest, this T-branded bad boy is confirmed to improve on the company's latest flagship in a few key departments.
9to5Mac
Apple now selling iPhone 12 mini in its US Refurbished Store for the first time
Apple this week quietly started selling iPhone 12 mini for the first time in its US Refurbished Store. This means that customers can now buy an iPhone 12 mini that looks as good as a new one at a $100 discount compared to the retail price. Some iPhone 12 models...
pocketnow.com
OnePlus 10T: Price, specs, features, & everything you need to know
Following weeks of leaks and teasers, OnePlus officially introduced the OnePlus 10T smartphone today. Priced at $649, the OnePlus 10T goes against the likes of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Google Pixel 6. For those looking for an Android device with flagship-grade specs and a not-so-high price tag, the OnePlus 10T is a great option. Read along and learn more about the 'T' variant of the OnePlus 10 lineup.
The 2021 Apple iPad is one of the best tablets we've tried and Amazon has it for less than $300
If you're looking to enter the world of tablets, the 2021 Apple iPad is a great place to start and it's on sale at Amazon for less than $300.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung, Apple and Realme emerge relatively unscathed from the "worst" second quarter for the European smartphone market in 2 years
Counterpoint Research has concluded that all the smartphone brands that operate in Europe shipped no more than 40.3 million units in 2Q2022: a new 2-year low, especially compared to the 46.6 million and 45 million unit figures from 1Q2022 and 2Q2021 respectively. This decline in market conditions did not stop...
When will my phone get Android 13?
Android 13 may not be as much of a blockbuster of an update as Android 12 was. Still, it should bring a much-needed wave of stability and refinement to last year's newest elements while also introducing hair-raising behind-the-scenes changes for app developers. Whether you have your arms opened wide or are bracing for impact, we're working on getting answers as to when your phone or tablet will get Android 13.
technewstoday.com
MSI Versus ASUS Motherboard – Which is Better for You?
MSI and ASUS are two of the biggest names in motherboards, and each offers multiple models designed to suit the needs of different users. However, only one provides the best possible motherboard for you. Consider things like build quality, available features, price, and support before you decide which motherboard will...
Galaxy Z Fold 4’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip performance leaked
One of the most exciting Galaxy Z Fold 4 rumors to date concerns the foldable’s specs. More specifically, the phone’s System-on-Chip (SoC). The Fold 4 and Flip 4 will feature Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC rather than the regular 8 Gen 1 or the Exynos 2200. And the Fold 4 should deliver tremendous performance gains thanks to that. That’s good news for anyone worried about the chips that powered the Galaxy S22 series.
notebookcheck.net
Best Laptops of Summer 2022 - 62 Notebooks in Review
All current laptop reviews in comparison. We reviewed 62 laptops in the last three months including numerous notebooks with Intel's new Alder Lake-P processors as well as Apple's first device with the brand-new M2 SoC, the MacBook Pro 13 2022. We highlight the best devices, offer a comprehensive comparison of different segments and list the current recommendations of our editorial staff.
Digital Trends
Dell business laptops are over half off today
Just because it’s back-to-school season does’t mean that all of the laptop deals are meant for students. Many of us are working from home, which means business laptops need a refresh every now and then, too. Luckily for all of us, Dell has got some of its best business laptops on sale today for over half off, which translates to some pretty enticing savings when you consider the original price tags on these powerhouse machines. These Dell laptop deals are worth checking out before they’re gone for good, so keep reading to check out some of the highlights of today’s business laptop sale.
Digital Trends
Lenovo’s powerful 2-in-1 laptop is almost $2,000 cheaper this week
If you can’t make up your mind between laptop deals and tablet deals, the easy solution is to buy a 2-in-1 laptop like the third-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet. Making the device an even more attractive option is a huge $1,930 discount from Lenovo, which brings its price all the way down to just $949 from its original price of $2,879. We’re not sure how long this offer will last, though, as we expect the 67% price cut to draw the interest of a lot of shoppers, so there’s no time to waste if you want to avail it.
Android Authority
We asked, you told us: You definitely think the Zenfone 9 is hot stuff
The Zenfone 9 is definitely a win in your book. The Asus Zenfone 9 launched last week, and it stands out as one of the few pocket-friendly flagship phones on the market. The pairing of a 5.99-inch display and Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset is unique in a world where 6.7-inch flagship phones are the norm.
