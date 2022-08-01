White Plains Hospital closer to acquiring dirty gas station

westfaironline.com
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Ella Mai Joins Mary J. Blige and Queen Naija at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
ctexaminer.com
BLT, Stamford’s Largest Developer, Appears to be Violating its Agreement for 21 Pulaski St.
Twenty One Pulaski Street is a Battle Scene. On .14 of an acre just south of Interstate 95, it’s been individual vs. government, little guy vs. big developer. Now, even though the tiny parcel has been shrunk to make room for a wider road, and the house that was built there in 1916 is gone, 21 Pulaski St. is back in the fray.
westchestermagazine.com
This Westchester Hospital Is One of the Best in the Country
White Plains Hospital’s operating room. Courtesy of White Plains Hospital [Harrison Edwards]. A leading Westchester medical center garners national acclaim, with not one, but multiple top rankings on best hospitals lists. Out of 148 hospitals in the nation, and four in New York State, White Plains Hospital was the...
The Castle, Monroe’s famous stone mansion, for sale again at $1.6M
One of Fairfield County’s most unusual luxury homes, the Monroe stone mansion known as The Castle, is back on the market after being sold less than two years ago. The property was last listed in April 2020 for $1.25 million and sold for $1.1 million in October 2020. It is now available at $1.59 million.
August is Black Business Month. Here are some businesses to shop in the Hudson Valley
August is Black Business Month. Below are names of Black businesses in the Hudson Valley, and their accompanying websites/social pages.
It was once the largest nursing home in N.J., now just 15 residents remain in a facility soon to close
Time is running out for Woodland Behavioral and Nursing Center in Andover. A week before its federal funding is to be terminated on Aug. 15 over shocking allegations of neglectful care, the facility has told its 250 employees in formal layoff notices that the facility will close on Monday, Aug. 8.
Polio Found In More Water In Hudson Valley, New York
Health officials are confirming the polio virus was found in a number of samples taken from another county in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, one day after Rockland County confirmed the polio virus was found in wastewater samples the Orange County Department of Health announced the polio virus was also found in water from two different locations in Orange County.
cityreviewnr.com
White Plains Hospital named a ‘Best Hospital in America’
White Plains Hospital has been named one of the country’s Best Hospitals in the inaugural Money (formerly Money Magazine) national rankings. The hospital is one of just 148 in the nation—as well as one of only four in New York state, and the only hospital in Westchester County—to be included.
NY AG: Real estate fraudster caught in Rockland County affordable housing scam
A property owner and manager are being punished for their roles in a real estate scam in Rockland County, according to the attorney general.
theexaminernews.com
Pleasantville Public Works Superintendent Econom to Retire
After more than a decade of service, Jeffrey Econom, Pleasantville’s superintendent of Public Works and village engineer, will retire at the end of the month. The announcement was made at last week’s Village Board meeting. “I’ve enjoyed working for government,” Econom said reflecting on his 33 years working...
Walden equestrian and rescue center in rape case files for bankruptcy
An Orange County equestrian center that also shelters neglected and abused animals has filed for bankruptcy protection, in part because of a lawsuit that claims an 11-year-old girl was repeatedly raped at the farm. Helen Marie Simonsen Inc. petitioned U.S. Bankruptcy Court in White Plains for Chapter 11 reorganization on...
eastchesterreview.com
New Ro breaks ground on $4M transformation
In what is an innovative public-private partnership, developers Wilder Balter Partners and LMXD and the city of New Rochelle begun construction on a $4 million transformation of Anderson Plaza and Anderson Street in downtown New Rochelle that is expected to be a bellwether for the city’s. continued evolution as...
yonkerstimes.com
Yonkers Office for Aging to Distribute Farmers Market Coupons to Seniors
On August 2, Mayor Mike Spano announced the Yonkers Office for the Aging will distribute farmers market coupons to qualified Yonkers seniors. The coupons will be available at the Office for the Aging Thursday, August 11th & Friday, August 12th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. located at the Chema Community Center, 435 Riverdale Ave.
Daybase opens in Harrison to give workers a new place to base
The retail section of the AvalonBay development at the Harrison Metro-North train station has its first street-level business in place with the July 25 opening of a Daybase outlet. Daybase provides space for people to work when they elect not to or can’t commute to an office and at the same time are unable or unwilling to work at home. The location at 326 Halstead Ave. is the second in what Daybase intends to be a widespread network.
Dutchess County apple orchard employee sentenced for stealing over $100K from business
An employee at a Dutchess County apple orchard and vegetable farm has been sentenced for stealing $118,000 from the business.
A Big Supermarket Chain in NJ Announces Another Store is Closing
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in the Garden State over the past year or so and supermarkets are certainly no exception. Just this year alone, at least four major food stores have closed in New Jersey. The calendar had just barely flipped over...
The Real Deal: New way to pay for dental cleanings and whitening
News 12's consumer reporter Janice Lieberman has the The Real Deal on a new way to pay for dental care.
Four local land trusts receive Nature Conservancy grants
Four Hudson Valley properties were among the 13 land trusts to receive funding in The Nature Conservancy in New York’s 2022 Resilient and Connected Network Grant Program. Now in its second year, the program awarded a total of $325,000 to promote conservation efforts. Each land trust received a $25,000 grant to fund their ecological protection efforts.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ribbon cut on largest building in Orange County
MONTGOMERY – Medline, a major manufacturer and distributor of health and hospital supplies, outgrew its Wawayanda distribution center, so the company sought and won approvals to construct a 1.3 million square foot facility in the Town of Montgomery. That is operational now and a ceremonial ribbon-cutting was held on...
New Rochelle to study chronic flooding in watershed districts
The city is going to be performing a citywide drainage study that will analyze existing drainage problems and potential solutions in their watershed districts.
untappedcities.com
Explore the Abandoned Ward Acres Barn
Nestled away in lush northeastern wood, tactfully wedged between a plethora of heavy oaks and sagging pines, (barley) stands the century’s old Ward Acres Barn. The hulking structure in New Rochelle, New York recalls a bygone era of Westchester county — one of large estates, horse stables, orchards, and large grassy expanse — that contrasts the tight spaces, subway stations, and thick air of Manhattan.
