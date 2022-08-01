White Plains Hospital closer to acquiring dirty gas station

The retail section of the AvalonBay development at the Harrison Metro-North train station has its first street-level business in place with the July 25 opening of a Daybase outlet. Daybase provides space for people to work when they elect not to or can’t commute to an office and at the same time are unable or unwilling to work at home. The location at 326 Halstead Ave. is the second in what Daybase intends to be a widespread network.

HARRISON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO