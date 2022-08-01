An examination of the cultural and historic phenomenon of graffiti artwork in Emory exhibit

www.wabe.org
Democrat Stacey Abrams Blames Governor Kemp for Gun Control Concerns That Forced Cancellation of Music Midtown FestivalToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Mega water sports facility among latest developments wanting to build in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
MLB’s Native American Showcase, In The Eyes Of One ParticipantIBWAAAtlanta, GA
How the Parliament of Owls Lantern Parade first took flight
Birds of a feather do not always flock together, and one of those birds is the owl. But this Saturday, Aug. 6, you can see a rare group of them together at the annual Parliament of Owls Lantern Parade. The event is a project of Chantelle Rytter with the Krewe of the Grateful Gluttons and the Black Sheep Ensemble, and it begins at Colony Square in Midtown. Rytter joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to discuss the parade and its origins.
Atlanta suffers economic blow from loss of Music Midtown
One of Atlanta’s largest annual festivals has been abruptly canceled without an official explanation, but many are speculating the state’s gun laws are to blame. Organizer Live Nation announced Monday that Music Midtown will no longer take place next month “due to circumstances beyond their control.”. The...
The Georgia Aquarium Is Having A Boozy Adults Only Party & It's Luau Themed
Atlanta's iconic Georgia Aquarium is hosting an adults-only party on August 12 where you can enjoy the breathtaking marine sights after the sun goes down. Those 21 and older can see the aquarium's Sips Under the Sea, a series of themed cocktail parties that take place outside of the museum's regular operating hours.
Atlanta's image challenged by facts of 1906 race massacre
Everyone who moves through downtown Atlanta today passes places where innocent Black men and women were pulled from trolleys, shot in their workplaces, chased through the streets and beaten to death by a mob of 10,000 white men and boys. But few have been taught about the 1906 Atlanta Race...
Atlanta's 2022 Music Midtown festival canceled
ATLANTA — Atlanta's Music Midtown festival has been canceled for 2022, according to their website. Organizers on Monday posted that "due to circumstances beyond our control" they would no longer be hosting the event. The website said that ticket holders would receive refunds in the next 24 hours. A...
Atlanta businessman and philanthropist Charles Loudermilk dies at 95
Work hard. Dream big. That was the guiding philosophy of Atlanta’s Charlie Loudermilk. The 95-year-old business mogul and philanthropist died Wednesday from a stroke. Robert Charles Loudermilk Sr. had business in his blood. He started off making money by selling cold Coca-Cola to passing cars headed to the movies.
communityjournal.net
Emory University Announces the first African American Studies Ph.D. Program in the U.S. Southeast
Emory University in Atlanta has announced the first African American Studies Ph.D. Program in the Southeast United States. “We are accepting applications beginning in September 2022,” Carol Anderson, the Charles Howard Candler Professor of African American Studies at Emory, announced on Twitter. In an overview posted on Emory’s website,...
CBS 46
10 great Black-owned restaurants in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Black Restaurant Week is Aug. 5-14 and those looking to try out cuisines from various Black cultures can take advantage of several promotions and deals. Tripadvisor teamed up with Black Restaurant Week to highlight 10 of the best Black-owned restaurants Atlanta has to offer. 1. The...
atlantafi.com
Black Restaurant Week In Atlanta: NOSH Grand Tasting
It’s Black Restaurant Week in Atlanta is here. That means it’s time to support the best black-owned food businesses in the city. One of the top events you don’t want to miss is NOSH, the inaugural culinary showcase featuring Atlanta’s premiere black chefs, caterers and bartenders. Dive into the African diaspora and tantalize your taste buds with flavors of African, African-American, and Caribbean cuisine.
Happy National Georgia Day: Did You Know These Famous Actors Are From The Peach State?
National Georgia Day commemorates when the state of Georgia entered the Union. We celebrate with a list of famous actors who represent inside.
7 Super Fun Airbnb Experiences Near Atlanta That Cost Less Than $28
Atlanta is known for its rich cultural history, buzzing film and television industry, dynamic landmarks and bustling restaurant and bar scene. The Big Peach has iconic Airbnb experiences that allow you to explore all of the city's qualities. They are affordable, too, and are the perfect way to pass time...
Arts organization Black Art in America opens new gallery space in East Point
This year, BAIA hit a major landmark with the grand opening of their new dedicated gallery space in East Point. The BAIA gallery showcases art by both renowned and emerging Black artists. Founder, CEO, and visual artist Najee Dorsey joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to discuss the new gallery.
How Atlanta rappers Goodie Mob helped shape modern Black music from The South
From behind dark sunglasses, Andre 3000 once told a TV interviewer, “OutKast would not even be who we are if not for Goodie Mob.” If that’s so with OutKast – the influential duo known for early 2000s smashes like “Hey Ya!” and “The Way You Move” – a case can easily be made Goodie Mob had that impact on most other recent Black music from The South too.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia teen uses dance to cope with vision-altering autoimmune disorder
Atlanta - Kimora Barker feels like she was born to dance. "Speaking through it, that's that I like to do I like to speak through my dancing," Barker says. "It helps me not only express things, but, yeah, it helps a lot." It's helping the Morrow. 16-year-old cope with a...
fox5atlanta.com
Stacey Abrams takes aim at Kemp over cancellation of Music Midtown
ATLANTA - Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is taking aim at incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp after reports Atlanta's popular Music Midtown festival was canceled due to Georgia's gun laws. In a statement, Abrams accused Kemp of putting his "political ambitions above the welfare of the state," saying the...
atlantafi.com
Black Restaurant Week Atlanta 2022: What To Know
Black Restaurant Week returns to Atlanta this week and into the next. Over the next several days, why not indulge in the very best black-owned food businesses in Atlanta. Black Restaurant Week is dedicated to supporting and promoting Atlanta’s African-American owned restaurants, food businesses and farms. Black Restaurant Week...
Music Midtown canceled, potentially due to Georgia gun laws
Music Midtown is officially canceled for 2022. The festival released a statement Monday morning saying the event would not go on as planned and refunds would soon be available. According to Rolling Stone, the reason for the cancellation may be due to Georgia gun laws and the festival’s inability to...
Eater
Seafood Boil Franchise Is Replacing a Local Barbecue Restaurant at Atlantic Station
Grab a bib and roll up those sleeves because another seafood boil restaurant is headed to Atlanta this fall. A franchise location of Arizona-based Angry Crab Shack is taking over the former the Pig and the Pearl space at Atlantic Station. The Pig and the Pearl closed earlier this summer after serving barbecue, smoked oysters, and raw bar dishes for eight years on Atlantic Drive.
AOL Corp
Killer Mike, 2 Chainz Slam Proposed Atlanta ‘Nuisance’ Ordinance They Say Could ‘Wipe Out’ Black Businesses
Killer Mike and 2 Chainz appeared at a City Council meeting in Atlanta on Monday (Aug. 1) to speak out against a proposed city ordinance they said could have a negative impact on local businesses and nightclubs run and owned by people of color. Chainz, who introduced himself by his birth name, Tauheed Epps, noted in his remarks that he owns two local businesses, Escobar and Escobar Seafood, before turning the microphone over to his friend Mike.
wclk.com
Butcher Brown to headline Fayetteville’s first-ever Mad South Jazz Festival Aug. 6-Hosted by WCLK's Morris Baxter
Support for WCLK comes in part from Main Street Fayetteville, presenting the City’s first-ever Mad South Jazz Festival at City Center Park in Fayetteville. The festival is headlined by Butcher Brown—a five-member ensemble blending jazz with hip hop, funk, rap, rock, and soul. Sharing the stage are bassist Julian Vaughn, Bradie Speller + Climate Change along with WCLK’s Morris Brown as host.
WABE
Atlanta, GA
Comments / 0