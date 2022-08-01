ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

CDC map shows 53 Indiana counties at ‘high risk’ of spreading COVID-19

 2 days ago
Terrie Phillips
2d ago

Those who have immune system problems or multiple co-morbidities with advanced age should take care when out and about. For the rest of the people this current virus is between a slight cold to a flu-like illness. Getting boosters for a shot that doesn't work against the current virus won't do anything to stop the spread.

4
Storm Track 8 blog: Storms hit Indiana with heavy winds

(WISH) — By 8:20 p.m., all storm watches for Indiana has been canceled, the National Weather Service says. The storm watch first issued about 3 p.m. Wednesday was expanded about two hours later. Here was the list of Indiana counties in the watch at 5 p.m.: Allen, Benton, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, DeKalb, Elkhart, Fountain, Fulton, Howard, Huntington, Jasper, Kosciusko, Lake, La Porte, LaGrange, Marshall, Miami, Montgomery, Newton, Noble, Parke, Porter, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Starke, Steuben, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo, Wabash, Warren, White and Whitley. Primary threats are hail up to a quarter-sized diameter, scattered gusts up to 70 mph, and frequent lightning.
Indiana reports 9,996 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data. The data was collected through Sunday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Indiana doctor explains Biden’s bout with COVID ‘rebound’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – First the test was positive, then it came back negative, and now the results are positive once again. This is what doctors are referring to as a COVI-19 rebound. “A rebound case means someone who is still in their current infection,” Dr. Christopher Doehring, vice president...
15 Highest-Paid state employee in Indiana |2022

It is no secret that football and basketball coaches in public colleges command big wages. However, other government workers get paid almost as much. It’s so high that the highest-paid state employees in Indiana are almost multi-millionaires. GOBankingRates examined data from USA Today’s 2018 NCAA salary reports. Even OpenTheBooks.com,...
Local U-Pick farms boast a variety of produce and wildflowers

This from inputfortwayne.com: FORT WAYNE, IN- If warm weather in Northeast Indiana beckons you to fields of fruits, veggies, and flowers, you’ll want to explore the region’s many U-Pick farms. From spring to fall, these farms allow you to handpick and taste the freshest, locally grown produce, or...
Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance – Portal now closed

INDIANA – Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance (IERA) closed its portal for new applications. This change will only impact households who have not completed and submitted an IERA application by the deadline. Households already receiving an IERA benefit have a full 18 months of assistance reserved for them. Households currently...
Storm Track 8 Blog: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A line of thunderstorms has entered Indiana, bringing with it the risk of severe weather. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued until 10 a.m. for the following counties:. Southern Madison County. Shelby County. Hancock County. Rush County. Northern Decatur County. Northeastern Johnson County. Henry County.
Attorney General Todd Rokita announces the formation of a nationwide bipartisan Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force

INDIANA – After years of fighting intrusive robocalls, Attorney General Todd Rokita today announced Indiana as a leader of the nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force, which will include 50 attorneys general. The task force will investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority...
Study Finds Indiana Has The Worst Early Education System In America

Pre-school enrollment dropped by nearly 300,000 students during the 2020-21 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Experts state the drop will erase a decade of progress and increased educational inequality. The National Education Association says that children enrolled in early education programs are more likely to be academically prepared...
Indiana Senators honor victims of Greenwood attack and commend Good Samaritan

WASHINGTON — Today, U.S. Senator Mike Braun and Senator Todd Young will introduce a resolution on the floor of the U.S. Senate condemning the attack that occurred in Greenwood, Indiana on July 17, 2022, honoring the memory of the victims of the attack, and praising the actions of Elisjsha Dicken who valiantly engaged and thwarted the shooter. The resolution is expected to pass unanimously around 6:00 p.m. tonight.
From Indiana to the world

In the heart of the Midwest, Indiana’s agriculture and manufacturing industries have long been a staple of its economic health. But with the advent of the internet, the world became smaller and local companies suddenly had a global reach at their fingertips. Today, a rising number of Indiana goods find their way to Mexico, Germany and beyond via local air and water ports. Thanks to infrastructure improvements and long-term planning, that’s not a trend expected to change anytime soon.
IN 211 service activated for storm-damaged Hoosiers

INDIANA – Residents in the following counties can report damages through 211 or by clicking on the links below. Daviess County, Scott Myers, County EMA Director. Per IDHS request, a reporting form has been activated due to the severe storm and flooding that took place in Daviess County from July 23-25, 2022. You may view the form and/or direct the public to submit damage information at https://in211.communityos.org/idhs-damage-assessment-daviess-co-july-2022.
