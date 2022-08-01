AP&R: How Unturned created an album that pays homage to pop punk’s VFW hall days

After putting our 5-year-old to bed the night of Wednesday, July 13, I realized there was a helicopter flying around outside. It’s not all that unusual to hear helicopters from our house, sometimes going to or from the nearby hospital, but this was persistent and constant. A little after 10:30 p.m., a neighbor posted to the Seward E-Democracy forum that 19 squad cars were at the Holiday Station on Franklin, and Pizza Luce had been told to close by the police – there was an active shooter situation. After seeing the email I checked in with our neighbor who is not on E-Democracy, and she quickly pulled up more information from Crime Watch. The most recent information was an hour old and as we texted I realized that the helicopter was no longer circling. At this point it was after 11 p.m., so I assumed that whatever was going on was pretty much over. The next morning I woke up to discover that at 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, the police had decided to execute Andrew “Tekle” Sundberg in what some are calling “suicide by cop.”

