Craig Campbell to Release “Things You Do In A Truck” Featuring Trea Landon

CMT
Ronnie Dunn Talks Solo Album “100 Proof Neon” And Chasing Radio Success
Country music star Ronnie Dunn from iconic duo Brooks & Dunn, recently dropped (July 29) his fifth solo album, “100 Proof Neon.” Ahead of the launch, the platinum-selling performer caught up with “Today’s Country Radio” host Kelleigh Bannen to discuss what it’s like chasing radio success and to dish on his 11-song collection.
Lisa Marie Presley Says There’s a Secret ‘Creepy’ Shrine to Elvis in Graceland
While Elvis Presley’s famed Graceland home is open for people to tour, there is a… The post Lisa Marie Presley Says There’s a Secret ‘Creepy’ Shrine to Elvis in Graceland appeared first on Outsider.
Chapel Hart Is a Breath of Fresh Air in the Country Music World
It has been a wild week for Mississippi-based country trio Chapel Hart. First, they received a unanimous Golden Buzzer on this week’s episode of America’s Got Talent with their Dolly Parton-inspired song and top-notch performance. While it was an incredibly exciting night for the group and their fans, it was only the beginning.
Barbara Mandrell returns to the Opry for 50th anniversary
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy winner Barbara Mandrell retired from music more than two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her. Mandrell, 73, made a rare public appearance on Saturday night at the Opry to...
Watch Dolly Parton and Bill Anderson's new music video now
Dolly Parton and Bill Anderson's music video for their duet, "Someday It’ll All Make Sense" is out now.
Eric Church Recalls The Incredible Story Of How Merle Haggard Barely Remembered Recording “Pancho And Lefty” With Willie Nelson
Merle and Willie… what a pair. The duo released their iconic song, “Pancho and Lefty,” as the title track to their collaborative album Pancho & Lefty in 1983. It became a classic country hit and reached #1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Singles chart that year. It was originally a song written and recorded by Townes Van Zandt for his 1972 album The Late Great Townes Van Zandt, and then later by Emmylou Harris in 1976. But recently, Eric […] The post Eric Church Recalls The Incredible Story Of How Merle Haggard Barely Remembered Recording “Pancho And Lefty” With Willie Nelson first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Watch Carrie Underwood Cover Ozzy Osbourne Classic: ‘One of My All-Time Favorite Songs’
Carrie Underwood is leaning more into her rock influences lately. The country superstar has just released a scorching Ozzy Osbourne cover via Apple Music, revealing that the rock classic is a favorite that she's wanted to put her own spin on for a long time. As Good Morning America reports,...
Otis Redding Wasn't First to 'Try a Little Tenderness'
Few songs are so strongly identified with soul singer Otis Redding as “Try a Little Tenderness.” Though everyone from Three Dog Night and Tom Jones to Michael Bublé and Chris Brown have attempted to put their own stamp on it, no one has been able to improve on Redding’s definitive performance.
Jon Pardi Turns Heartbreak Into a Party on ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ [Listen]
Fiddle, heartache and an uncompromising rootsy production take center stage on Jon Pardi’s ebullient new song, “Mr. Saturday Night.”. Benjy Davis, Joe Ragosta and Reid Isbell co-wrote the rootsy up-tempo tune, which opens with its chorus as Pardi reflects on his infamous friends-given label “Mr. Saturday Night.” As he reveals, he’s “Mr. never-missed-a-good-time” only because he’s masking his post-breakup woes.
Ronnie Dunn Cuts Deep With Cover Of Ashley Monroe’s “The Blade” On New Album, ‘100 Proof Neon’
Ronnie Dunn released a brand new album, 100 Proof Neon, last week, and he actually borrowed a song on the tracklist from the great Ashley Monroe. Ronnie covered the title track to her 2015 third studio album The Blade, which was nominated for Best Country Album at the 58th Grammy Awards.
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Marcus Mumford, Valerie June, and The Head and the Heart
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
Luke Combs Celebrates Second Anniversary With ‘Angel’ Wife Nicole [Picture]
Luke Combs and his wife Nicole have been hitched for two years! The pair each took to social media individually to mark the occasion and gush about their partner, with the superstar calling his wife — a new mother to the couple's child — an "angel." "Can’t believe...
Chapel Hart ‘You Can Have Him Jolene’: Lyrics & Story Behind the Song
“You Can Have Him Jolene” is the reason that Chapel Hart is the on minds of country music fans across the nation. Their Golden Buzzer-worthy performance of the song on America’s Got Talent drew praise from the audience and judges. More importantly, it caught the attention of Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn. At the same time, it put the Mississippi-born New Orleans-based trio on the timelines of just about every country fan on the internet.
Watch Vince Neil Make His Grand Ole Opry Debut
Vince Neil added a new stage to his performance list Tuesday night when he played Nashville's venerable Grand Ole Opry for the first time. The Motley Crue singer made his debut at the Opry performing Motley Crue's 1985 power ballad "Home Sweet Home." You can watch fan-filmed footage of the performance below.
Luke Combs Pauses His Show to Help a Fan in Need of Medical Help [Watch]
Luke Combs headed home to Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday (July 28) for a performance at Coyote Joe's, a local favorite joint with a 3,200 capacity. That's significantly smaller than most of the venues that Combs — who'll be hitting amphitheaters and arenas during his Middle of Somewhere Tour this fall — is used to playing, and he took the Coyote Joe's stage for his performance with a wall-to-wall crowd in attendance.
Gregg Allman Vinyl Box Set Tribute—’All My Friends: Celebrating the Songs & Voice of Gregg Allman’—Set for Release
There’s a new vinyl box set in the works that will pay tribute to legendary singer Gregg Allman. That new four-disc vinyl collection, All My Friends: Celebrating the Songs & Voice of Gregg Allman, will feature a number of big names performing renditions of Allman’s classic songs. And the new four-disc box set is slated to drop on September 30.
