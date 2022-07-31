Craig Campbell to Release “Things You Do In A Truck” Featuring Trea Landon

“You Can Have Him Jolene” is the reason that Chapel Hart is the on minds of country music fans across the nation. Their Golden Buzzer-worthy performance of the song on America’s Got Talent drew praise from the audience and judges. More importantly, it caught the attention of Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn. At the same time, it put the Mississippi-born New Orleans-based trio on the timelines of just about every country fan on the internet.

