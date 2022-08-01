There's still time to register for Jacksonville Today election forum

news.wjct.org
Orange Park woman arrested on charge of child neglectZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Active After 50 Expo comes to Orange ParkDebra FineOrange Park, FL
Global Leadership Summit broadcast at Fleming Island church with speakers, country group Lady AZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Orange Park Town Council appoints new council member, vice mayorJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
New women’s fashion store opens in Orange Park MallZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Casey DeSantis announces statewide cancer initiative
Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis launched a statewide initiative in Jacksonville on Wednesday that aims to consolidate statewide resources for cancer patients and survivors. Florida Cancer Connect, which lives primarily through its hub at FLCancerConnect.com, is a collaboration of the First Lady's with the Florida Department of Health and the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration.
Clay and Duval will launch state's new opioid recovery program
Clay and Duval counties will be two of the first in Florida to implement a new state program to combat the opioid epidemic. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday announced expansion of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery program — or CORE — which he called the first of its type in the nation.
Sean Shaw endorses Charlie Crist; Jacksonville’s supply chain issues; Cathedral Arts Project supports tax millage; LOL Jax Film Festival
Florida Democrats will choose their nominee for governor this month, and early voting gets underway next week. As former Gov. Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried campaign for those votes, we continue our conversations with some of the biggest primary contests on the August ballot. Guest: Sean Shaw, former...
VyStar sells former Blanding campus to IDEA charter school company
VyStar Credit Union sold its former headquarters along Blanding Boulevard to IPS Florida LLC, part of IDEA Public Schools. VyStar sold the property at 4949 Blanding Blvd. for $12.65 million to IPS Florida LLC of Weslaco, Texas. The four-story, 101,781-square-foot structure was built in 1999 on almost 12 acres in...
$3 million proposed to help nonprofits and utility customers
Councilman Reggie Gaffney announced his intent on Monday to reallocate $3 million in previously reserved federal funding. Two-thirds of the money would go toward helping Jacksonville homeowners and renters pay outstanding JEA utility bills. The last million would continue Gaffney’s previous goal of giving grant money to nonprofits with the potential to reduce the city’s crime rate.
Update: Where work stands on Southbank megaproject
After roughly eight years, two project name changes and a new developer, construction finally is underway on one of the largest residential, retail, office and public space developments on the Southbank of downtown Jacksonville. Preston Hollow Community Capital is leading the much-anticipated, resort-like development of RiversEdge: Life on the St....
Here's a new strategy for the rental housing crisis
Jacksonville may let people build small rental residences on their properties with the goal of solving two distressing problems: inflation and the housing shortage. Legislation introduced by City Councilman Rory Diamond would allow the construction of what are called Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADU’s. Diamond foresees 100,000 of these...
Bakari Sellers endorses Nikki Fried; obesity as a national security threat; monarch butterfly; local sports
Early voting is underway next week in Florida’s primary election. One race on the ballot will decide which Democrat faces Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. A new poll shows former Gov. Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in a dead heat for that nomination. Fried will hold a...
Starbucks workers go on strike in Jacksonville
The first unionized Starbucks store in Jacksonville went on strike Monday, delaying the store’s usual open time. Mason Boykin, Starbucks shift supervisor and union organizer at the Ricky Drive store, said employees showed up at 4:30 a.m., their usual time to open the store by 5 a.m., and immediately began the strike.
JU offers new fintech programs as industry booms locally
Jacksonville University is expanding its college of business and technology to offer fintech career paths to students. Starting in the fall semester, which begins Aug. 8, JU students pursuing a bachelor's degree in business administration can major in fintech, and the university's business administration master's program will offer a fintech concentration.
Water management district offers local growers up to $250,000
The St. Johns River Management District has opened applications for a cost-share program that will aid farmers, growers and ranchers pursue water conservation projects on their lands. The water management district, which stretches from Nassau County all the way to Indian River County, will cover 75% of the costs for...
George Ogilvie Family Trust sells Black Hammock land to ensure preservation
Nearly 350 acres on Black Hammock Island in North Jacksonville that was approved for residential development instead will be preserved in perpetuity. The George Ogilvie Family Trust sold the property to The Trust for Public Land for $8.19 million. The Trust will deed it to the state and the U.S. Parks and Wildlife Service.
Flying Fish Taphouse taking over former Millhouse Restaurant
The city has issued a permit for the former Millhouse Restaurant near Jacksonville International Airport to be remodeled into the Flying Fish Taphouse. Tannam Inc. of Atlantic Beach is the contractor for the $235,000 project to convert the 5,990-square-foot restaurant, which was built in 2005 at 1341 Airport Road. Plans...
