2022 Ugly Duck Derby raises over $35,000 for the Boys and Girls Club of Lawrence County

 2 days ago
Springville Community Academy announce construction of “Hornet Highway”

SPRINGVILLE – Construction for the “Hornet Highway” for Springville Community Academy is currently underway in anticipation of their first school year. During their regular meeting on Thursday, July 28th, the SCA School Board approved up to $15,000 to create the roadway, for families to drop their children off and pick them up for school on the north side of the building.
St. Vincent De Paul School is still accepting enrollment for 2022-2023 school year

BEDFORD – The 2022-2023 Academic school year is quickly approaching, and parents have an important decision to make when it comes to the education of their child. St. Vincent de Paul School is still accepting enrollment for the start of the school year on August 10th, and with a fully staffed faculty, they can provide a learning environment in which every student feels safe, loved, and motivated to succeed.
BEDFORD, IN
Thomas “Tom” Caraway

Tom Caraway, 78, of Bedford, passed away on August 1, 2022, at St. Vincent Dunn Hospital. Born July 1, 1944, in Bedford, he was the son of Othel and Phyllis (Brown) Caraway. He married Dora Basinger on August 26, 1967, and she preceded him in death on November 24, 2006.
BEDFORD, IN
Vincennes band gets big break

Local musicians will be opening for a nationally known act later this month. One Cause, a Christian Band based in Vincennes and also Hanna Klein will play in front of award winning Christian artists Sidewalk Prophets on August 12th. The concert dubbed Reunite US, is an event by One Cause...
VINCENNES, IN
Heat Advisory in place for Lawrence County

LAWRENCE CO. – There is a Heat Advisory in place for Lawrence County and most of the area today with heat index values expected between 95 and 105 degrees this afternoon. If you plan on being outside today make sure to drink plenty of water and spend as much time in the shade as possible.
ENVIRONMENT
BNL students prepare for the school year by painting their parking spaces

BEDFORD – Students from Bedford North Lawrence High School had the opportunity to decorate personal parking spaces over the weekend, in anticipation of the new school year. Parking tags were available in coordination with each class level Welcome Week day for $5 each, allowing students who can drive themselves to school the opportunity to continue one of BNL’s great traditions of painting their space.
Jasper’s Strassenfest kicks off Thursday

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Strassenfest in Jasper kicks off on Thursday. The event is moving to a different location this year. The festival usually takes place on the courthouse square, but it’s moving to the Fourth Street area. You’ll still be able to enjoy your favorite food booths and...
JASPER, IN
3-3 vote keeps Oolitic Middle School open for the 2022-2023 school year

BEDFORD – The North Lawrence Community School Board of Trustees, met in a special session Friday evening, to discuss the potential closure of Oolitic Middle School (OMS). After listening to community members against, and for the closure of OMS, the council voted which resulted in a 3-3 tie, effectively ending the motion and keeping the school open for the 2022-2023 school year.
Lawrence County will join Rebuild Indiana Uplands Regional Land Bank

BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Commissioners voted Tuesday during their commissioners’ meeting to join the Rebuild Indiana Uplands Regional Land Bank. Greg Jones from the Southern Indiana Development Commission, a voluntary organization of local government serving Daviess, Greene, Knox, Lawrence, and Martin Counties, said the Land Bank is designed to acquire problem properties and then transfer them back to responsible ownership and productive use in accordance with local land use goals and priorities, creating a more efficient and effective system to eliminate blight.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Obituary: Timothy J. Arvin

Timothy J. Arvin, 69, of Bedford, passed away at 10:25 a.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at his home. He was born October 29, 1952, in Washington, Indiana to the late Joseph and Marie (Craney) Arvin. Tim married Martha “Marti” Wade on May 27, 1978, and she survives. Tim was an Army National Guard veteran and served his country for six years during the Vietnam era. He retired from General Motors as a Tool and Die maker after 31 years of employment. He was a member of the St. Vincent Catholic Church in Bedford, Knights of Columbus, American Legion Post 33, Bedford Boat Club and United Auto Workers Union 440. Tim enjoyed antique tractor shows, especially the White River Valley Antique Show. He also liked to work on cars.
BEDFORD, IN
Obituary: Jack A. Silvers

Jack A. Silvers, 71, of Bedford, passed away at 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 31th at St. Francis Hospital in Greenwood, IN. Born July 4, 1951, in Lawrence Co., he was the son of Frank Orville and Eva Catherine (Bell) Silvers. He married Marsha L. Horner on July 21, 1973, and she survives. He was a stone breaker and quarry worker in Lawrence and Monroe Counties. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving with the 101 st Airborne Division during the Vietnam War.
BEDFORD, IN
Obituary: Wayne Kidd

Wayne Kidd, 67, of Bedford, went home to be with the Lord peacefully at his residence on Monday, August 1, 2022. He was born in Wayne County Kentucky July 28, 1955, to his loving parents Hulen D. Kidd and Myra Estelle (Morrow)Kidd Rush. His wife of 32 years, Tammy (Stone) Kidd, survives him.
BEDFORD, IN
Obituary: Mary Lee Lux

Mary Lee Lux, 80, of Bedford, passed away at 3:36 p.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022, at I.U. Health Bloomington Hospital. Born August 2, 1941, in Memphis, TN, she was the daughter of Clifford Gray Clark and Geneva Christine Taylor. She married Daniel Lux on May 17, 1974, and he survives. She was a homemaker and member of the Hillside Church of Christ in Bloomington.
BEDFORD, IN
The Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, August 3

BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, August 3rd at 6:30 p.m. IV. REPORTS (A maximum of twenty minutes is set aside for each part of this section.) A. Councilmembers. B. The Mayor and City Offices. C. Council Committees. D. Public*. V. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

