2022 Ugly Duck Derby raises over $35,000 for the Boys and Girls Club of Lawrence County

Kern, Knight, Webb, and Weyer were announced as the winners of the 2022 Bedford Young Professionals
BEDFORD – Bedford Young Professionals is excited to announce the winners of the 2022 Under 40 Young Professionals 4 Under 40 Awards!. The following are deserving young professionals, ages 21-40, who live or work in Lawrence County and make our community a better place to live. The winners were...
Riverside Antiques raised $500 to split between the Men’s Warming Shelter and Becky’s Place
BEDFORD – Between vendor fees, 10 percent off store-wide sales, and donations in a donation jar Riverside Antiques raised $500 during its community yard sale on Saturday, July 30th. Both Becky’s Place and the Men’s Warming Shelter were given $250 each. Lisa Dalton the owner of Riverside...
Springville Community Academy announce construction of “Hornet Highway”
SPRINGVILLE – Construction for the “Hornet Highway” for Springville Community Academy is currently underway in anticipation of their first school year. During their regular meeting on Thursday, July 28th, the SCA School Board approved up to $15,000 to create the roadway, for families to drop their children off and pick them up for school on the north side of the building.
Town of Oolitic already preparing for Second Annual Trunk or Treat event
OOLITIC – The town of Oolitic announced in their July meeting the planned date for their Second Annual Trunk or Treat event, set for Saturday, October 29th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Main Street in Oolitic. Main Street will be closed from 3:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.,...
Springville Community and Rural Foundation Inc.’s board of trustees will meet in both regular and executive sessions on Thursday
SPRINGVILLE – The board of trustees of the Springville Community and Rural Foundation, Inc. (SCARF) will meet on Thursday, August 4th for a regular session at 7:30 p.m. The regular meeting will be followed by an executive session at 8 p.m. or immediately following the regular meeting. The meetings...
St. Vincent De Paul School is still accepting enrollment for 2022-2023 school year
BEDFORD – The 2022-2023 Academic school year is quickly approaching, and parents have an important decision to make when it comes to the education of their child. St. Vincent de Paul School is still accepting enrollment for the start of the school year on August 10th, and with a fully staffed faculty, they can provide a learning environment in which every student feels safe, loved, and motivated to succeed.
City of Mitchell to meet on Tuesday, August 9 to discuss the city’s stormwater issue
MITCHELL – The City of Mitchell will hold a work session to discuss the stormwater issue on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 407 South 6th Street. Midwestern Engineers will be on-site to answer any questions the council has as well as questions...
Thomas “Tom” Caraway
Tom Caraway, 78, of Bedford, passed away on August 1, 2022, at St. Vincent Dunn Hospital. Born July 1, 1944, in Bedford, he was the son of Othel and Phyllis (Brown) Caraway. He married Dora Basinger on August 26, 1967, and she preceded him in death on November 24, 2006.
Vincennes band gets big break
Local musicians will be opening for a nationally known act later this month. One Cause, a Christian Band based in Vincennes and also Hanna Klein will play in front of award winning Christian artists Sidewalk Prophets on August 12th. The concert dubbed Reunite US, is an event by One Cause...
Heat Advisory in place for Lawrence County
LAWRENCE CO. – There is a Heat Advisory in place for Lawrence County and most of the area today with heat index values expected between 95 and 105 degrees this afternoon. If you plan on being outside today make sure to drink plenty of water and spend as much time in the shade as possible.
BNL students prepare for the school year by painting their parking spaces
BEDFORD – Students from Bedford North Lawrence High School had the opportunity to decorate personal parking spaces over the weekend, in anticipation of the new school year. Parking tags were available in coordination with each class level Welcome Week day for $5 each, allowing students who can drive themselves to school the opportunity to continue one of BNL’s great traditions of painting their space.
Jasper’s Strassenfest kicks off Thursday
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Strassenfest in Jasper kicks off on Thursday. The event is moving to a different location this year. The festival usually takes place on the courthouse square, but it’s moving to the Fourth Street area. You’ll still be able to enjoy your favorite food booths and...
3-3 vote keeps Oolitic Middle School open for the 2022-2023 school year
BEDFORD – The North Lawrence Community School Board of Trustees, met in a special session Friday evening, to discuss the potential closure of Oolitic Middle School (OMS). After listening to community members against, and for the closure of OMS, the council voted which resulted in a 3-3 tie, effectively ending the motion and keeping the school open for the 2022-2023 school year.
Lawrence County will join Rebuild Indiana Uplands Regional Land Bank
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Commissioners voted Tuesday during their commissioners’ meeting to join the Rebuild Indiana Uplands Regional Land Bank. Greg Jones from the Southern Indiana Development Commission, a voluntary organization of local government serving Daviess, Greene, Knox, Lawrence, and Martin Counties, said the Land Bank is designed to acquire problem properties and then transfer them back to responsible ownership and productive use in accordance with local land use goals and priorities, creating a more efficient and effective system to eliminate blight.
Obituary: Timothy J. Arvin
Timothy J. Arvin, 69, of Bedford, passed away at 10:25 a.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at his home. He was born October 29, 1952, in Washington, Indiana to the late Joseph and Marie (Craney) Arvin. Tim married Martha “Marti” Wade on May 27, 1978, and she survives. Tim was an Army National Guard veteran and served his country for six years during the Vietnam era. He retired from General Motors as a Tool and Die maker after 31 years of employment. He was a member of the St. Vincent Catholic Church in Bedford, Knights of Columbus, American Legion Post 33, Bedford Boat Club and United Auto Workers Union 440. Tim enjoyed antique tractor shows, especially the White River Valley Antique Show. He also liked to work on cars.
Obituary: Jack A. Silvers
Jack A. Silvers, 71, of Bedford, passed away at 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 31th at St. Francis Hospital in Greenwood, IN. Born July 4, 1951, in Lawrence Co., he was the son of Frank Orville and Eva Catherine (Bell) Silvers. He married Marsha L. Horner on July 21, 1973, and she survives. He was a stone breaker and quarry worker in Lawrence and Monroe Counties. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving with the 101 st Airborne Division during the Vietnam War.
Obituary: Wayne Kidd
Wayne Kidd, 67, of Bedford, went home to be with the Lord peacefully at his residence on Monday, August 1, 2022. He was born in Wayne County Kentucky July 28, 1955, to his loving parents Hulen D. Kidd and Myra Estelle (Morrow)Kidd Rush. His wife of 32 years, Tammy (Stone) Kidd, survives him.
Obituary: Mary Lee Lux
Mary Lee Lux, 80, of Bedford, passed away at 3:36 p.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022, at I.U. Health Bloomington Hospital. Born August 2, 1941, in Memphis, TN, she was the daughter of Clifford Gray Clark and Geneva Christine Taylor. She married Daniel Lux on May 17, 1974, and he survives. She was a homemaker and member of the Hillside Church of Christ in Bloomington.
Jennifer Tucker-Young Lawrence County’s newest Chief Deputy Prosecutor
BEDFORD – Jennifer Tucker-Young is the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office’s newest Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney. She was sworn in last Tuesday morning by Judge John Plummer III. Tucker-Young is a 1990 graduate of Paoli Highschool, a Purdue class of 1994 alumni where she obtained a BA in...
The Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, August 3
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, August 3rd at 6:30 p.m. IV. REPORTS (A maximum of twenty minutes is set aside for each part of this section.) A. Councilmembers. B. The Mayor and City Offices. C. Council Committees. D. Public*. V. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND...
