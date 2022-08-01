Klooster set for omnibus hearing on vehicular homicide charges

A Randall man charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide had his second appearance in Morrison County District Court, Monday.

One count against Logan Richard Klooster, 33, is for operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner, and the other is for doing so but also under the influence of a controlled substance. The charges stem from a July 12 motor vehicle accident that resulted in the death of Shirley Emma Friebe, 79, Eagle Bend.

Klooster’s appearance in front of District Court Judge Leonard Weiler, Monday, was a brief Rule 8 hearing. The purpose of a Rule 8 hearing is to, for a second time, advise defendants of their rights. It also allows them to either plea guilty or, in the absence of a guilty plea, request or waive an omnibus hearing.

Attorney Scott Wonderlich, lead counsel for Klooster’s defense, acknowledged the receipt of disclosure of evidence in the case and asked for an omnibus hearing. He also waived time limits for entry of a plea.

Weiler said an omnibus hearing will be set and Klooster’s counsel will be provided with a pre-plea worksheet.

When asked by Weiler if he had any questions, Klooster said, “No.”

Michael Plant Chisum is the lead attorney for the prosecution on the case.

Klooster will remain in custody at the Morrison County Jail. Non-cash bond with conditions has been set at $50,000, with bail or bond with no conditions set at $100,000.

Klooster's omnibus hearing has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, in Morrison County District Court. Judge Antoinette C. Wetzel will oversee the preceding.