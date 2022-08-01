ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission Foods and Nutella® Team Up for 'Breakfast All Wrapped Up' for a Third Straight Year

 2 days ago
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022--

Hectic mornings, busy schedules and new routines are on the agenda as families across the country prepare for back-to-school season. Luckily, Mission Foods, your favorite brand of tortillas, and Nutella®, the one-of-a-kind hazelnut spread, are uniting once again to take one thing off your plate. Whether it’s breakfast on-the-go or a delicious after-school snack, Breakfast All Wrapped Up combines Mission’s delicious tortillas with Nutella hazelnut spread to ensure everyone can have a quick, easy and filling meal, no matter what time of the day.

Mission Foods and Nutella have Back-to-School Breakfast All Wrapped Up! (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We know how stressful heading back to school can be for families. Especially nowadays, it’s not always easy to find affordable, delicious, and convenient snacks that children will love,” said Sathish Mohanraju, Vice President, Marketing at Mission Foods. “We hope that parents will have one less thing to worry about as they begin transitioning their children back into their school routines.”

Breakfast All Wrapped Up is heading into its third year, and families have come to count on the fresh recipes and delicious new concoctions the two companies share every year. The partnership has been beloved by parents and children alike as a tasty option that won’t break the bank, no matter how you shop for your food. Shoppers using Ibotta can save $1.00 when they buy Mission Foods wraps and Nutella together .

“We’re very excited to be working with Mission Foods for a third straight year,” said Endri Shtylla, Marketing Director at Nutella. “It’s a partnership that makes sense - both our brands share a similar mission of providing easy, appetizing meal options to families everywhere, and of course, Nutella tastes delicious in Mission Foods’ tortillas!”

The opportunities are endless for this tasty combo, and Mission Foods has made it even easier to come up with fun snack ideas with its recipe collection, including new, family favorites such as French Toast Snack Stacks and Make Ahead Breakfast Tacos. Which are you going to try first?

ABOUT MISSION FOODS

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/.

