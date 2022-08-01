Kodak Black Drug Trafficking Arrest Footage Surfaces: 'You Think I'ma Drug Dealer?'

POMPANO BEACH – A woman, whose family is accused of beating and blinding a gay man, has bonded out of jail and says they are innocent of the allegations. Inna Makarenko was released from an immigration detention facility over the weekend on $10,000 bond. "We were very happy in this country," she told CBS4's Karli Barnett. "But our happiness was broken March 10."That is the date Inna Makarenko was arrested, along with her son, Oleh, and husband, Yehven. She said her husband and son were arrested first, and when she went to the Broward Sheriff's Office to learn what happened,...

POMPANO BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO