Another Dragon's Ascent game falls victim to theft in Salina

salinapost.com
Related
Fire starts near battery, destroys tractor south of Brookville
A blaze destroyed a $40,000 tractor late Monday night south of Brookville. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that Ronald Hazelton, McPherson, was driving his 1989 Ford 7710 diesel tractor in a field on the east side of the 6500 block of S. Brookville Road just before 11:30 p.m. Monday when a fire started near the battery of the tractor. That area of S. Brookville Road is on the Smoky Hill Air National Guard Range, Soldan noted.
Man rides out of south Salina store on bike, also takes other items
Police are looking for the person who rode off with a bicycle and other merchandise from a south Salina sporting good store Tuesday evening. At approximately 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, a man entered Dunham Sports, 2259 S. Ninth Street, walked back out, and re-entered the store a short time later. The...
Disturbance in Brookville Tuesday night results in arrest of 3
BROOKVILLE - Three people were arrested after a disturbance in a Brookville residence Tuesday night. Tiffany Miller, 25, of Salina, went to her ex-boyfriend's residence in the 500 block of Perry Street in Brookville to pick up some of her belongings that had been set out on the front porch for her, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
Handgun stolen from Jeep parked in downtown Salina lot
Police are checking surveillance video after a handgun was stolen from a vehicle parked in a downtown Salina parking lot last night. Austin Armstrong, 25, of Salina, told police that at approximately 7:45 p.m. Monday, he parked his 1990 Jeep Cherokee in the back parking lot while he went to work at Big Nose Kate's, 121 N. Santa Fe Avenue. When he left work at approximately 2:10 a.m. Tuesday, he noticed the driver's door on the Jeep was slightly ajar, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police looking for Kia stolen in north Salina overnight
Salina police are investigating the theft of a vehicle in north Salina overnight. Janet Steinle, 54, of Salina, told police that she parked her yellow 2016 Kia Rio on the street in the 200 block of N. College Avenue at approximately 9 p.m. Monday. When she took her dog out at approximately 4 a.m. Tuesday, the vehicle was gone, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Catalytic converter stolen from water truck in Salina's Kenwood Park
Another catalytic converter has been reported stolen in Kenwood Park, this time from a vehicle parked at the Saline County Livestock & Expo Center. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning that sometime between July 22 and Monday, someone stole a catalytic converter from a water truck belonging to Landscape Consultants, LLC. The truck was parked there so that newly planted grass could be watered. A Landscape Consultants employee attempted to move the truck Monday and discovered the theft.
Hutchinson firefighters battle 3 blazes in 10 hours
Hutchinson firefighters were busy battling three separate fires within 10 hours. The fires happened Tuesday into Wednesday.
Catalytic converter stolen in broad daylight at Salina events center
Another catalytic converter has been stolen during the day, this time in the west parking lot of Tony's Pizza Events Center. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that sometime between 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, someone cut the catalytic converter off of a 2001 Ford Excursion belonging to a 44-year-old Minneapolis man.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 3
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Anderson, Issac Fountaine; 46; Topek. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. IMAGE UNAVAILABLE. NAME:...
Trailer stolen south of Salina found in western Kansas
A trailer that was stolen from a residence south of Salina between July 16-18 has been recovered in western Kansas. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that the black Karavan trailer, valued at $2,800 was recovered on Friday in Trego County. Items that remain missing include the following.
E-bike, speaker stolen in central Salina neighborhood
Another electric bicycle has been stolen in a central Salina neighborhood. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that between 2-6 a.m. Friday someone stole a Skylark foldable E-bike from a driveway in the 400 block of S. Ninth Street. The E-bike, valued at $700, had florescent orange paint...
Man jailed for alleged arson in Kan. wanted permanent address
RENO COUNTY — A man who claims to be from Maryland took a unique way to establish a permanent address with his arrest early Wednesday morning. Deputies arrested 43-year-old Robert Laney, who told authorities he is homeless, at the W. 30th Avenue Yesway store in Hutchinson on suspicion of arson.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parents of found toddler in MHK have been identified
Update 10:45 a.m. - The parents of the toddler found on Walters Drive have been identified. The picture has been removed for the toddler's privacy. The Riley County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating the parent(s) or guardian(s) of a young girl located Wednesday morning around 10:00 am.
KAKE TV
Missing teen arrested for Manhattan robbery, RCPD looking for other suspect
The Riley County Police Department confirms missing Wichita teenager Terry Toliver, Jr., was arrested in Manhattan. The 15-year-old faces a charge of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery. RCPD said Toliver and an 18-year-old are accused of robbing a 17-year-old of his iPhone on Thursday, July 28. Toliver and the other suspect shot at the teenager and a 45-year-old woman, as they drove away from the scene in the 20 block of Waterway Place.
Saline County man arrested after high-speed pursuit
A pursuit that began in Salina early this morning, ended with stop spikes in Ellsworth County. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a black Audi 7 was northbound on N. College Avenue at approximately 2 a.m. Wednesday when it failed to signal that it was turning west onto W. Ash Street. An officer followed the car, and once it turned south onto N. Broadway Boulevard, another officer attempted to stop the car, but it took off west on State Street to Kansas Highway 140, then north on N. Halstead Road, and west on State Street.
Suspect already in custody charged in Salina murder
A man already in custody at the Saline County Jail, has been charged in the disappearance and death of a Salina man
2 hospitalized after crash during I-70 police chase
DICKINSON COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident during a law enforcement pursuit just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Dickinson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 BMW 645 Series driven by Joseph A. Hernandez, 35, Fort Collins, Colorado, was westbound on Interstate 70 actively fleeing and eluding law enforcement.
Salina man’s disappearance, murder leads police to charge incarcerated man
SALINA, Kan. (KSNT) — One man is being charged by the Salina Police Department (SPD) in connection to the disappearance and death of a Salina resident. Joseph Benton Houseman, 48, of Salina, has been charged by the SPD in relation to the murder case of Nathan Philip Thompson, 44, also of Salina. The charges against […]
Weekend of gun crimes reported in Manhattan
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of crimes involving guns in Manhattan. On July 29, officers filed a report for aggravated assault in the 1100 block of Bluemont Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 41-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man reported a 43-year-old woman threatened them with a gun during a road rage incident between the victims and suspect.
OCCK Transportation announces Salina to Solomon route
OCCK Transportation, in partnership with Sunbelt Solomon, is offering a new daily regional route from Salina to Solomon and back. The route is part of the KanConnect program of OCCK, a plan to connect regions of rural Kansas through public transportation options. The KanConnect East bus service will have two...
Salina Post
Salina, KS
15K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0