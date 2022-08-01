Basketball Star Sedona Prince and TikToker Rylee LeGlue Break Up After More Than One Year of Dating

www.eonline.com
Adele and Rich Paul’s Relationship Timeline: Inside Their ‘Jackpot’ Romance
Someone like him! Adele is the queen of emotional breakup songs, but in her real life, she's been more successful at finding love. The Grammy winner was first spotted with her boyfriend, Rich Paul, in July 2021 attending Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Though that was their first time in public, a source exclusively […]
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person
TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
Amy Roloff was 'devastated' by 'messages shared by Matt and Caryn during marriage'
The Roloff family is at the centre of TLC’s Little People, Big World. The family has appeared on the show since 2006 but it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for Matt, Amy and the rest of the family. After the owners of Roloff Farms split, many fans were left asking – did Matt cheat on Amy with Caryn Chandler?
'Sister Wives': Here's the Scoop on Robyn and Kody Brown's Relationship Status
Fans of the hit TLC series Sister Wives are well aware that the show's relationship dynamics can get pretty ... interesting at points. Focusing on the lives of Kody Brown and his "sister wives," the show takes a deep dive into polygamy and and implications within the Mormon community and beyond.
Jennifer Lopez’s mom on her wedding with Ben Affleck: ‘Lupe has always said that Ben is her true love’
It seems Ben Affleck definitely has a great relationship with Jennifer Lopez’s mom, Guadalupe ‘Lupe’ Rodríguez, who has given her own stamp of approval to their romantic relationship and new marriage, following their unexpected wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. Now that the Hollywood couple have tied the knot and...
Dancing With the Stars’ Emma Slater and Sasha Farber’s Relationship Timeline
Dancing With the Stars fans have been rooting for Emma Slater and Sasha Farber — on and off the ballroom floor — for years. After meeting in 2009, the dancers started dating in 2011. Three years into their romance, however, they hit pause on their relationship — but continued to work together on the ABC […]
Ne-Yo's Wife Crystal Renay Accuses the Singer of Cheating on Her for 8 Years
Watch: Ne-Yo's New Single Is an Open Letter to His Wife. Ne-Yo's wife Crystal Renay Smith alleges that the singer has been unfaithful to her for years, while he says he and his family plan to work through their "challenges" privately. Crystal, 35, who shares three kids with the musician...
All Of You Will Want to Relive Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Sweetest Family Moments
Watch: Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With John Legend. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen know each day gets better. The couple, who lost their son Jack in September 2020, shared on Aug. 3 that they are expecting another baby. Along with a photo of her pregnant belly, Chrissy wrote...
Dane Cook, 50, Started Dating His New Fiancee When She Was 18 & The Internet Has Questions
Former comedy superstar Dane Cook is officially engaged to longtime girlfriend Kelsi Taylor, whom he's been dating for nearly her entire adult life. Cook, 50, announced that he and Taylor, 23, were engaged on Tuesday, sparking plenty of internet jokes and questions about the age gap and their dating timeline.
Ne-Yo's Wife Airs Out His Alleged Cheating Four Months After Renewing Their Vows
Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Smith renewed their wedding vows in April, but it appears their reconciliation might have been short-lived. On Saturday night (July 30), Smith shared an Instagram post alleging her singing husband is still cheating on her and now she’s finally ready to walk away from the relationship.
Ne-Yo Speaks Out After Wife Crystal Smith Accuses Him of Cheating
Ne-Yo is speaking out following his wife, Crystal Smith’s claims of infidelity. On Sunday, the “Miss Independent” singer took to Twitter to release a statement. "For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” he tweeted. “Personal...
Celebrity Weddings of 2022: See Which Stars Got Married
They do! Whether they went with a secret, private wedding ceremony or an all-out extravaganza, these celebrity couples all have one thing in common — they're married. Bachelor in Paradise star Derek Peth kicked off the new year by tying the knot on January 14. He and British model Saffron Vadher got engaged in November […]
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ Rare Quotes About Their 3 Kids
Parenting partners! Despite keeping their three children’s lives pretty private, Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves have given glimpses of their life at home over the years. The couple met in 2006 at a club, and the Oscar winner told Playboy about the magical moment 10 years later. “I had a time in my life when […]
Jennifer Lopez Holds Hands With Emme, 14, After Lunch With Ben Affleck & Seraphina
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got in some quality time with two of their children, Emme Muniz, 14, and Seraphina Affleck, 13, in Paris on July 26. The foursome was photographed leaving lunch together. J.Lo and Emme took the lead as they exited the restaurant, with the duo keeping close and holding hands. Meanwhile, Ben and Seraphina trailed close behind them, walking side by side.
Romeo Miller and Family Pay Tribute to Late Tytyana Miller in Honor of Her Birthday
Nearly two months after Tytyana Miller's tragic death, her family is remembering her legacy. On Monday, Romeo Miller shared a touching tribute on Instagram, celebrating what would have been his sister's 26th birthday. "25 years of adventure, 2.5 decades of sweet memories, 309 months of making your siblings smile, 9,430 days of making your parents proud," Romeo captioned the video showing Tytyana with her daughter and their family members. "226,320 hours of love, joy, and growth. But most importantly, 1 blessed life with 1 amazing daughter! Some of my best memories are those days we just bump throwback Mariah Carey and just vibe out in the car, so that's what I'll do all day today. Big brother loves you infinity."
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ Whirlwind Romance: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Falling in love! Ben Affleck’s relationship with Ana de Armas quickly flourished before the general public — and it’s definitely one Hollywood romance worth exploring. Affleck and de Armas worked together on the 2020 psychological thriller Deep Water, which they filmed the year before. The duo sparked dating rumors when they were spotted abroad in […]
Kodak Black Gifted Bad Boy Chain By Diddy’s Son
Kodak Black is now officially the owner of a Bad Boy chain thanks to a very special gift from Diddy’s son King Combs. Video of the exchange sees Combs handing Kodak the chain while backstage at an event. Diddy’s son deemed Yak an official member of Bad Boy thanks to the new piece of jewelry, and the Florida rapper appeared very grateful in the clip.
Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard’s Relationship Timeline: Marital Woes, Divorce Details and More
Things were rocky for Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard more than one year before news of their split became public. The New York Giants wide receiver and the model got engaged in 2017 after one year of dating. “When I was younger, I’d see her in the Victoria’s Secret magazines that my sisters were getting, […]
iCarly's Jennette McCurdy Details Complicated Relationship with Her Mother in New Book
Jennette McCurdy was sitting in her booster seat when she learned she was cast in iCarly. The actress describes the moment she got the news in her upcoming autobiography I'm Glad My Mom Died, in which she transports readers to the cramped backseat of her mother's Ford Windstar. At the time, she was 14 years old and her mother, Debbie McCurdy, who died of cancer in 2013, was asking for an extension on their phone bill.
