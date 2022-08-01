ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Gabriel Iglesias Coming Back to Wichita Falls This Fall

By Stryker
106.3 The Buzz
106.3 The Buzz
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
1063thebuzz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
106.3 The Buzz

Five Great Locations for Buc-ee’s in Wichita Falls

One thing I think most of the folks in Wichita Falls and the surrounding area can agree on is that we need a Buc-ee's here. Admittedly, I’ve been a big fan since I visited Buc-ee's for the first time several years ago. My family and I stopped at the location in Temple while on our way to the Texas Hill Country and were immediately hooked.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls Spirit Halloween is a Go for 2022

It is one week into August and the fall fans in your life are jumping the gun getting ready for the new season. In case you do not remember the controversy last year, I reported that Wichita Falls was NOT getting a Spirit Halloween. This was due to the fact that the Spirit Halloween locator said Wichita Falls did not have a store for 2021. I called corporate and they said our city is not on the site we don't have a store.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Full Review of Bombshells Before a Texas Rangers Game

A new restaurant is slowly expanding across Texas and I don't think a lot of people have heard about it. Here in Wichita Falls, when I say Bombshells you probably think of a certain strip club. Turns out, Bombshells is also a restaurant chain. It is a military themed breastaurant. No joke, this place literally took over an old breastaurant called Redneck Heaven. I will defend many of these places when it comes to their food.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Entertainment
Wichita Falls, TX
Entertainment
106.3 The Buzz

Bands and Artists You Might Have Forgot Played in Wichita Falls

Some of you were probably at these shows and some of you may not even know some of these folks played right here in Wichita Falls, Texas. Thanks to our good friends at The Concert Archive, I decided to take a look back at some Wichita Falls music history. It looks like their archive for us starts back in 1986, so that is where we will start. I won't be adding every name on the list, but you can check it out for yourself here.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls Preparing for Crazy Parking at Hotter’N Hell Hundred This Year

Parking at the Hotter'N Hell Hundred has always been a headache, but this year it will be a lot worse. Thousands upon thousands of people will descend upon Wichita Falls the weekend starting on August 25th. Now the Big Ride is on the 27th, but the Hotter'N Hell folks have events going on all weekend long. I personally have only had issues with parking for the Saturday event. This is without a doubt the biggest event that happens in Wichita Falls, so every year I am prepared to be searching for parking downtown.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabriel Iglesias
Person
Steve O
106.3 The Buzz

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives for July 29, 2022

If you happen to recognize any of the people on this list, you should call Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers immediately. Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of wanted fugitives in our area. All of these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you know the whereabouts of any of these individuals, you can call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888. Calls are accepted 24 hours a day.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls, TX
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy