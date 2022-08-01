Gabriel Iglesias Coming Back to Wichita Falls This Fall

1063thebuzz.com
Five Great Locations for Buc-ee’s in Wichita Falls
One thing I think most of the folks in Wichita Falls and the surrounding area can agree on is that we need a Buc-ee's here. Admittedly, I’ve been a big fan since I visited Buc-ee's for the first time several years ago. My family and I stopped at the location in Temple while on our way to the Texas Hill Country and were immediately hooked.
Wichita Falls Spirit Halloween is a Go for 2022
It is one week into August and the fall fans in your life are jumping the gun getting ready for the new season. In case you do not remember the controversy last year, I reported that Wichita Falls was NOT getting a Spirit Halloween. This was due to the fact that the Spirit Halloween locator said Wichita Falls did not have a store for 2021. I called corporate and they said our city is not on the site we don't have a store.
Full Review of Bombshells Before a Texas Rangers Game
A new restaurant is slowly expanding across Texas and I don't think a lot of people have heard about it. Here in Wichita Falls, when I say Bombshells you probably think of a certain strip club. Turns out, Bombshells is also a restaurant chain. It is a military themed breastaurant. No joke, this place literally took over an old breastaurant called Redneck Heaven. I will defend many of these places when it comes to their food.
Win FREE School Supplies and Other Fun Prizes During Pick-A-Pack 2022! Sponsored by Alon
It's that time of year again where parents are taking their kids to shop for school supplies. But during Pick-A-Pack 2022, parents can enter to win a FREE backpack filled with school supplies and other fun prizes for their student! This year's Pick-A-Pack is sponsored by Alon. Online entries are...
Bands and Artists You Might Have Forgot Played in Wichita Falls
Some of you were probably at these shows and some of you may not even know some of these folks played right here in Wichita Falls, Texas. Thanks to our good friends at The Concert Archive, I decided to take a look back at some Wichita Falls music history. It looks like their archive for us starts back in 1986, so that is where we will start. I won't be adding every name on the list, but you can check it out for yourself here.
Driver Pulling Burning Trailer Ignites Three Wildfires in North Texas
Fire investigators are searching for a driver who was pulling a burning trailer that ultimately ignited three grass fires in Kaufman County, Texas just after noon on Sunday, July 31, according to InForney.com. Nine homes had to be evacuated as a result of the fires. The evacuation orders have been...
Wichita Falls Police Investigating the 10th Homicide of 2022
Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls has issued a “Fresh 48” for an early morning homicide that happened today (August 1). At around 12:11 am, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were dispatched to the Haystack Bar in the 300 block of North Scott Street to investigate an assault with a weapon.
Wichita Falls Preparing for Crazy Parking at Hotter’N Hell Hundred This Year
Parking at the Hotter'N Hell Hundred has always been a headache, but this year it will be a lot worse. Thousands upon thousands of people will descend upon Wichita Falls the weekend starting on August 25th. Now the Big Ride is on the 27th, but the Hotter'N Hell folks have events going on all weekend long. I personally have only had issues with parking for the Saturday event. This is without a doubt the biggest event that happens in Wichita Falls, so every year I am prepared to be searching for parking downtown.
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives for July 29, 2022
If you happen to recognize any of the people on this list, you should call Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers immediately. Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of wanted fugitives in our area. All of these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you know the whereabouts of any of these individuals, you can call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888. Calls are accepted 24 hours a day.
