ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

Officials: 2 people found dead in burned car as a California wildfire reaches over 55,000 acres

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KusEq_0h0XwSW200

SISKIYOU CO., Calif. — Two people were found dead inside a burned vehicle as a result of the McKinney Fire burning over 55,000 acres in California, officials say.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office on Twitter said that fire personnel found two people dead inside a car in the driveway of a home in the path of the McKinney Fire. According to the Associated Press per SCSO, the bodies were found in a remote community near the Klamath River.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the two people were found around 10 a.m. on Sunday in the path of California’s largest fire of the year.

SCSO said that the identities of the people will not be released until they are positively identified and next-of-kin notifications are made.

SCSO told the WSJ that specialized personnel with dogs were sent out to the area early Monday morning to search for other possible victims, stating that the area has cooled down enough for their safety.

According to CNN, the McKinney Fire broke out Friday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest by the California and Oregon border.

As of Monday morning, Cal Fire confirmed the fire had reached 55,493 acres and there is no containment. The AP said the fire as of Sunday is more than 82 square miles.

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency over the weekend for Siskiyou County because of the McKinney Fire. This means that federal air and state resources are being made available to assist. Over 2,000 residents have been evacuated and over 200 more are preparing to evacuate.

SCSO said in a news release Monday that two people have been arrested within the McKinney Fire evacuation zone. One person has been charged with possession of burglary tools and the other person has been charged with burglary within an evacuation zone.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to KRON.

SCSO said if you are looking for additional fire information, call 530-289-8920 or call 211.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Wind-whipped fire leaves Northern California hamlet in ashes

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. — (AP) — A week ago, the scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people and had a community center, post office and a corner grocery store. Now, after a wildfire raged through the forested region near the Oregon state line, four people are dead and the store is among the few buildings not reduced to ashes.
ENVIRONMENT
WPXI Pittsburgh

Vegas-based rental firm faces probes over pandemic evictions

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A Las Vegas-based corporate owner of thousands of residential rental properties in several U.S. states is facing investigations about whether it improperly evicted tenants during the coronavirus pandemic, while it received millions of federal dollars aimed at keeping people in their homes. Probes...
NEVADA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski among 4 people killed in Indiana car crash

NAPPANEE, Ind. — U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was one of four people killed in a crash in northern Indiana on Wednesday, authorities said. She was 58. Walorski, a Republican who has represented Indiana’s 2nd congressional district since 2013, was a passenger in an SUV traveling southbound in Nappanee at about 12:40 p.m. EDT when the vehicle collided with a northbound vehicle that veered left of the center line, according to a news release from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
NAPPANEE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Siskiyou County, CA
Local
California Accidents
City
Klamath River, CA
State
California State
State
Oregon State
Siskiyou County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Siskiyou County, CA
Crime & Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

Family awarded $20.7 million in lawsuit after man drowns on vacation in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A family has been awarded $20.7 million in a lawsuit against a lifeguard company after a man drowned while on vacation in South Carolina. According to WPDE, a jury has awarded Zurihun Wolde’s family $20.7 million after he drowned at a Myrtle Beach hotel in August 2018. The family filed a lawsuit against Lack’s Beach Service, the City of Myrtle Beach and a lifeguard.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WPXI Pittsburgh

Idaho's top court latest in red state to weigh abortion ban

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — It’s likely that virtually all abortions will be banned eventually in deeply conservative Idaho, along with most other Republican-dominated states, but there are still battles to play out in court and maybe the legislature as abortion rights advocates continue to try to resist what could be inevitable.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
WPXI Pittsburgh

EXPLAINER: Does health care law protect emergency abortion?

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration has filed its first legal challenge to a state abortion ban since the end of Roe v. Wade, arguing Idaho’s restrictive abortion law leaves doctors facing criminal penalties for providing abortion-related medical care to women in life-threatening medical situations. The...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Accident#Siskiyou Co#The Wall Street Journal#Wsj#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

Illinois gets a foot of rain, the U.S.’s third 1,000-year rain in one week

The United States saw its third 1-in-1,000-year rain in a week on Monday night and Tuesday morning, as southern Illinois was drenched by 8 to 12 inches of rain in 12 hours. An area just south of Newton, Ill., recorded 14 inches of rainfall in just 12 hours, according to the National Weather Service. Thunderstorms brought damaging winds and heavy rainfall through midafternoon on Tuesday.
ILLINOIS STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Abortion vote in Kansas sparks new hope for Dems in midterms

NEW YORK — (AP) — Democrats displayed a newfound sense of optimism about the election-year political climate Wednesday after voters in traditionally conservative Kansas overwhelmingly backed a measure protecting abortion rights. At the White House, President Joe Biden hailed the vote in Kansas as the direct result of...
KANSAS STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
94K+
Followers
121K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy