ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo County, WI

21-year-old Alma man hurt in rollover crash Saturday near Mondovi

By Jimmie Kaska
WEAU-TV 13
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.weau.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

77-year-old man killed after being struck by car in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A La Crosse man was pronounced dead at the scene after he was hit with a car while walking Monday evening in the Township of Little Falls. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call around 7:43 p.m., where their communications center heard a report of a pedestrian who was hit with a car on State Highway 71 by Dakota Ave.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man charged with homicide, arson for July Chippewa Falls house fire

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls man is charged in court after a house fire in Chippewa Falls on July 27 that killed one person. 58-year-old Scott Vaningan was charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide, arson of a building without the owner’s consent, mutilating a corpse and bail jumping in Chippewa County Circuit Court Tuesday.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mondovi, WI
City
Alma, WI
Buffalo County, WI
Accidents
Buffalo County, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Buffalo County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Alma, WI
Crime & Safety
wwisradio.com

Fatal Hwy 54 Motorcycle Accident

On July 29, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called to Hwy 54 near Panter Road in the Township of City Point. A caller stated that a man was laying in the road. Deputies arrived on scene and found that the man had been ejected from a vehicle during a one vehicle accident. An investigation found that the vehicle had entered the ditch while traveling west bound on Highway 54, and rolled. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Alma man survives SUV rollover crash with serious injuries

MONDOVI, Wis. (WKBT) — An Alma man survived a rollover crash Saturday near Mondovi that left him with serious injuries. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at 6:05 a.m. of a single vehicle crash on State Highway 37. According to law enforcement, 21-year-old Bradley Wirtala lost control at a corner of the road, driving into a ditch and rolling over several times. Wirtala’s vehicle hit trees along the way, coming to a stop near a river.
ALMA, WI
wiproud.com

Buffalo County man rolls truck, airlifted for serious injuries

BUFFALO COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A man is in the hospital after reporting his own truck rollover crash. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department says around midnight Saturday, Bradley Wirtala failed to make a turn on Highway 37, south of Mondovi, causing his truck to go into a ditch.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Accident#The Sheriff S Department#Mondovi Fire Department#Mondovi Ambulance#Mayo One Air Ambulance#Dover First Responders
news8000.com

Nekoosa man killed in rollover crash in Jackson County

CITY POINT, Wis. (WKBT) — A 28-year-old Nekoosa, Wis., man was killed Friday when he was ejected from the vehicle he was driving on Hwy. 54 near in the Township of City Point, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Zachary A. Ross died in the one-vehicle crash,...
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Man dies at scene of motorcycle crash in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A Chippewa Falls man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Chippewa County. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash happened Saturday around 5 pm on County Highway X near 210th Street. Troopers say their initial investigation shows the driver, Randy Stewart, traveled off...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
wwisradio.com

Stand off in Millston ends with no injuries

On Monday, August 1, 2022 at about 05:22 AM the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. responded to W6563 US Highway 12, Town of Millston, Jackson County Wisconsin, for a report. of a burglary in progress at the Buck Stops Here Saloon and Grill. Jackson County Deputies, along with personnel from...
MILLSTON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KIMT

Man shot to death by Rochester police is identified

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The ax-wielding man shot to death by police after he allegedly robbed a Rochester business has been identified. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office says Joshua Clayton Hippler, 27, was shot multiple times by police in the upper torso around 1 am Saturday. Police say he charged at officers before he was shot. He was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment, where he later died.
ROCHESTER, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls man in 2022 fatal hit-and-run sentenced

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Chippewa Falls man charged after a fatal hit-and-run in May of 2020 in Lake Hallie is sentenced. 40-year-old Christopher Peterson is sentenced to nine months in jail with huber after 30 days and five years probation. Court records show Peterson was charged in 2020 with...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

UPDATE: Chippewa County motorcycle crash leaves one dead

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - 64-year-old Randy Stewart of Chippewa Falls has been identified as the motorcycle crash victim. The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating a fatal single motorcycle crash in Chippewa County. In a press release from WSP, the crash occurred Saturday a few minutes before 5 p.m. on...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Motorcycle Crash In Chippewa County Results In Fatality

CHIPPEWA COUNTY -- A crash occurred on CTH X at 20th Street in Chippewa County, Saturday night. The Wisconsin State Patrol says that the crash involved 1 fatality and have identified the deceased as Randy Frank Stewart, 64, of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. The State Patrol says that on Saturday, July,...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Motorcyclist was trying to recover from going off-road before fatal crash

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. -- A motorcyclist died due to injuries sustained from a crash Saturday afternoon in Chippewa County.The Wisconsin State Patrol and Chippewa County Sheriff's Department responded to a single-vehicle crash near Chippewa Falls around 4:57 p.m.Responders discovered the motorcyclist was dead upon arrival.Police say the initial investigation suggests the motorcycle traveled off the road, attempted to recover, but was unable.The crash is under investigation.
KAAL-TV

Rochester woman appears in court on multiple drug, driving charges

(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester woman, arrested in Byron Saturday, appeared in court Monday on multiple drug and driving charges. Kirsten Elaine Hart was taken into custody July 30 after an Olmsted County deputy recognized her vehicle. The deputy knew Hart's driver's license had been canceled and that she...
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy