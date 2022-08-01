21-year-old Alma man hurt in rollover crash Saturday near Mondovi

www.weau.com
WEAU-TV 13
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A La Crosse man was pronounced dead at the scene after he was hit with a car while walking Monday evening in the Township of Little Falls. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call around 7:43 p.m., where their communications center heard a report of a pedestrian who was hit with a car on State Highway 71 by Dakota Ave.
WEAU-TV 13
Man charged with homicide, arson for July Chippewa Falls house fire
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls man is charged in court after a house fire in Chippewa Falls on July 27 that killed one person. 58-year-old Scott Vaningan was charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide, arson of a building without the owner’s consent, mutilating a corpse and bail jumping in Chippewa County Circuit Court Tuesday.
SPARTA, Wis. — A La Crosse man was killed Monday after he was struck by a car while walking in rural Monroe County. Monroe County Sheriff’s officials said Vaneng Vang, 77, was walking along State Highway 71 near Dakota Avenue just before 7:45 p.m. Monday when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 52-year-old Blair man. Vang died...
wwisradio.com
Fatal Hwy 54 Motorcycle Accident
On July 29, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called to Hwy 54 near Panter Road in the Township of City Point. A caller stated that a man was laying in the road. Deputies arrived on scene and found that the man had been ejected from a vehicle during a one vehicle accident. An investigation found that the vehicle had entered the ditch while traveling west bound on Highway 54, and rolled. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.
WEAU-TV 13
2 people hurt in separate motorcycle crashes Saturday in Pepin County
PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after separate motorcycle crashes Saturday in Pepin County. The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office issued a release for both crashes that happened on July 30. The first crash happened around 1 p.m. on County Highway J at Westerberg Lane in the...
wiproud.com
BUFFALO COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A man is in the hospital after reporting his own truck rollover crash. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department says around midnight Saturday, Bradley Wirtala failed to make a turn on Highway 37, south of Mondovi, causing his truck to go into a ditch.
Semi-trailer truck nearly hits home in Dakota, Minn.
DAKOTA, Minn. (WKBT) — Bob Colby of Dakota is counting his blessings after a semi-trailer truck nearly crashed into his home for a second time. Colby, who wasn’t hurt, was sleeping when the truck driver lost control. The driver was coming downhill on County Road 3 and didn’t...
news8000.com
CITY POINT, Wis. (WKBT) — A 28-year-old Nekoosa, Wis., man was killed Friday when he was ejected from the vehicle he was driving on Hwy. 54 near in the Township of City Point, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Zachary A. Ross died in the one-vehicle crash,...
wiproud.com
wwisradio.com
Stand off in Millston ends with no injuries
On Monday, August 1, 2022 at about 05:22 AM the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. responded to W6563 US Highway 12, Town of Millston, Jackson County Wisconsin, for a report. of a burglary in progress at the Buck Stops Here Saloon and Grill. Jackson County Deputies, along with personnel from...
KIMT
Man shot to death by Rochester police is identified
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The ax-wielding man shot to death by police after he allegedly robbed a Rochester business has been identified. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office says Joshua Clayton Hippler, 27, was shot multiple times by police in the upper torso around 1 am Saturday. Police say he charged at officers before he was shot. He was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment, where he later died.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Falls man in 2022 fatal hit-and-run sentenced
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Chippewa Falls man charged after a fatal hit-and-run in May of 2020 in Lake Hallie is sentenced. 40-year-old Christopher Peterson is sentenced to nine months in jail with huber after 30 days and five years probation. Court records show Peterson was charged in 2020 with...
WEAU-TV 13
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - 64-year-old Randy Stewart of Chippewa Falls has been identified as the motorcycle crash victim. The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating a fatal single motorcycle crash in Chippewa County. In a press release from WSP, the crash occurred Saturday a few minutes before 5 p.m. on...
drydenwire.com
wizmnews.com
Three suspects face armed robbery charges for holdup committed inside a car
A holdup reportedly committed inside a car leads to three arrests in La Crosse County. The DA’s office says two men from Louisiana and a third suspect from the Dells face armed robbery charges, for allegedly taking money from a fourth person who was with them in the car.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. -- A motorcyclist died due to injuries sustained from a crash Saturday afternoon in Chippewa County.The Wisconsin State Patrol and Chippewa County Sheriff's Department responded to a single-vehicle crash near Chippewa Falls around 4:57 p.m.Responders discovered the motorcyclist was dead upon arrival.Police say the initial investigation suggests the motorcycle traveled off the road, attempted to recover, but was unable.The crash is under investigation.
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman appears in court on multiple drug, driving charges
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester woman, arrested in Byron Saturday, appeared in court Monday on multiple drug and driving charges. Kirsten Elaine Hart was taken into custody July 30 after an Olmsted County deputy recognized her vehicle. The deputy knew Hart's driver's license had been canceled and that she...
