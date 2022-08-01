Yankee eyeing Rockies shortstop as potential Isiah Kiner-Falefa supplement at deadline

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Trent Grisham hit a game-ending home run in the ninth inning, Josh Hader got the win in his San Diego debut and the Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 3-2 Tuesday night to complete a doubleheader sweep hours after obtaining superstar Juan Soto in a blockbuster trade. It was the second homer of the day for Grisham, who also went deep in the opener as the Padres won 13-5 behind Jurickson Profar’s career-high five hits. “It was pretty low. I was kind of worried, so I’m glad it got out,” Grisham said. “It was a long day, a fruitful day.” Profar added two more singles in the nightcap, and Hader (2-4) pitched a scoreless ninth one day after the All-Star closer was acquired in a trade with Milwaukee. He received a huge ovation when he came out of the bullpen and again on his way to the dugout after setting down the Rockies in order.

