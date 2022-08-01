Yankee eyeing Rockies shortstop as potential Isiah Kiner-Falefa supplement at deadline

empiresportsmedia.com
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Ella Mai Joins Mary J. Blige and Queen Naija at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Padres trade for Soto, then sweep doubleheader from Rockies
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Trent Grisham hit a game-ending home run in the ninth inning, Josh Hader got the win in his San Diego debut and the Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 3-2 Tuesday night to complete a doubleheader sweep hours after obtaining superstar Juan Soto in a blockbuster trade. It was the second homer of the day for Grisham, who also went deep in the opener as the Padres won 13-5 behind Jurickson Profar’s career-high five hits. “It was pretty low. I was kind of worried, so I’m glad it got out,” Grisham said. “It was a long day, a fruitful day.” Profar added two more singles in the nightcap, and Hader (2-4) pitched a scoreless ninth one day after the All-Star closer was acquired in a trade with Milwaukee. He received a huge ovation when he came out of the bullpen and again on his way to the dugout after setting down the Rockies in order.
numberfire.com
Nationals send Josh Bell to Padres with Juan Soto
The San Diego Padres acquired first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. The Padres acquired Bell with outfielder Juan Soto in exchange for infielder C.J. Abrams, outfielder Robert Hassell, outfielder James Wood, left-hander MacKenzie Gore (elbow), and right-hander Jarlin Susana. Eric Hosmer is also expected to be dealt out of San Diego in a separate trade, likely setting up Bell as the Padres' everyday first baseman.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Highlights: James Outman Hits Home Run In Debut Against Rockies
Los Angeles Dodgers prospect James Outman enjoyed a historic MLB debut to help lead the way in a 7-3 win over the Colorado Rockies. That gave the Dodgers a series win at Coors Field and tied a franchise record with 21 victories during the month. Outman became the eighth player...
MLB odds: Rockies vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 8/2/2022
The Colorado Rockies are in San Diego to take on the surging Padres! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Padres prediction and pick. The Padres took Game 1 of the series 4-1 and are in the middle of a double header right now. This will be a five-game series and it’s at an important time for the Padres. The Padres shocked the baseball world and acquired All-Star and World Series champion Juan Soto as well as former All-Star first baseman Josh Bell. This team is now on a new level and will be a tough out when Fernando Tatis Jr. returns. This game between the Rockies will be scheduled for later tonight after the completion of the first game.
Trent Grisham’s walk-off HR gives Padres sweep of Rockies in twin bill
Trent Grisham hit a walk-off home run with one out in the ninth inning Tuesday night to give the San
Milwaukee Brewers designate Dinelson Lamet 2 days after acquiring him
The Milwaukee Brewers activated All-Star pitcher Freddy Peralta from the 60-day injured list and designated newly acquired right-hander Dinelson Lamet
NBA Power Rankings: Does Brunson Signing Make Knicks Playoff Team?
The Knicks still linger in the lower half of The Athletic's rankings, but they'd be in the summer Play-In Tournament.
numberfire.com
Yasmani Grandal sitting Wednesday for White Sox
Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. Grandal started at designated hitter in Monday's series opener and behind the plate on Tuesday, and he went a combined 0-for-8 with two strikeouts. Seby Zavala will catch for Lance Lynn and hit eighth.
Yardbarker
White Sox Announce Plans for Luis Robert, Pitchers vs. Rangers
The Chicago White Sox will head down to The Lone Star State for a four-game series against the Texas Rangers this weekend. Manager Tony La Russa announced Wednesday how he plans to use Luis Robert and deploy his pitchers for the extended set. Luis Robert. The White Sox activated Robert,...
