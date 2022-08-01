This Home Is A Masterpiece With An Unexpected Twist In Alto, Texas

kfox95.com
Getaway to This Highly Rated, Stunning, & Secluded Cabin in Tyler, TX Now
Man, summer has flown by. And if you're like me you may be in need of one last quick getaway before the kids head back to pencils, books, and teacher's dirty looks. What if you and someone special could get away with out ever even leaving Tyler, TX?. Yeah, I...
ketk.com
Luxury apartment complex coming to downtown Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – West Oak Property Development announced the implementation of their Phase 2. development, The West Oak Villages apartment complex, for downtown Tyler’s revitalization. The West Oak Villages is downtown Tyler’s first luxury apartment complex boasting amenities such as, 24/7. concierge services, a 2nd story...
livability.com
New Festival Brings Together Music and Barbecue in Tyler, TX
Don’t miss Tyler's newest music and food festival. If there’s anything Tyler residents love, it’s a celebration – whether that’s feting the annual blooming of its azaleas, enjoying the food, carnival rides and rodeo at the East Texas State Fair or rocking out to country music at the Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival.
Pride Festival At Louis Bronaugh Park Saturday In Lufkin, Texas
On Saturday, August 6th, 2022 Lufkin Pride has planned a festival at Louis Bronaugh Park from 5 pm to 8 pm. Lufkin's LGBTQ+ community is coming together to celebrate. The afternoon will be filled with music, games, face painting, and much more. The park is located next to Lufkin City Hall at 310 Charlton Street.
Two East Texas Cities Among 25 in Texas Suing Disney+, Hulu, Netflix
Netflix, Hulu and Disney+, chances are pretty good that you're subscribed to at least one, or possibly all, of those streaming services. I am. One thing you may not know, which I didn't until I ran across this report, is that those streaming services have fees that they must pay to Texas cities. 25 cities in Texas, including two from East Texas have filed suit against the above streaming services because they haven't paid their fees to those cities.
Eat, Drink, and Solve a Murder August 13 in Nacogdoches, Texas
I think I'm pretty good when it comes to deductive reasoning. If I see an issue, I can usually come up with an answer to the problem. But, for some reason, I've never been any good at watching mystery movies and coming up with a hypothesis on 'who done it' or figuring out what surprise twist is about to happen.
Well, The Ethan Allen Sign In Tyler Is Gone, What’s Replacing It?
Just like a feline, humans are inquisitive. We want to know what's going on. We want to keep up with what's happening with our family, friends, and co-workers and what's going on in the world around us. That's why when we see activity on a construction site or a random building, we want to know what's going on.
CISC Lufkin Giving Out Extra Food To Clear Out Warehouse
The Christian Information and Service Center (CISC) in Lufkin is giving out extra food Thursday, August 4th, 2022 from 9 am - 11:30 am. They are cleaning out their warehouse and have more food than usual to give out. That is where you can help. They are asking for extra...
ketk.com
SPCA of East Texas: Boss
TYLER, Texas (KETK) -The SPCA stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to showcase one of their furry friends who is ready to find a forever home. Boss is fourteen-week old Great Pyrenes Anatolian mix. If you would like to adopt Boss, or any of the other sweet fur-babies, please visit SPCA of East Texas website.
Tyler ISD launches Ride 360: What is it and what does it mean for parents?
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD released a statement Tuesday stating the district will be launching the Ride 360 app. The Traversa Ride 360 mobile app provides secure access to student routing information, student scans as well as current bus location and planned bus paths. Tyler ISD stated the new app will allow a streamlined […]
KLTV
HENDERSON CO FIRE KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-3-22
Rusk Eagle Belles working toward debut performance under Friday night lights. “This is a perfect time to have this added into the community. I think that the arts is really important, it helps kids get involved, it helps them express and be creative and I’m excited to share that with the community,” Thoroughman said.
starlocalmedia.com
Super 1 Foods opens in Jacksonville
Super 1 Foods on Wednesday opened its 50th location with the addition of a Jacksonville store. Officials from the city of Jacksonville and Brookshire Grocery Company, the parent of Super 1 Foods, gathered Wednesday for a grand opening ceremony including a ribbon cutting at the new grocery store at 921 S. Jackson St. Brookshire Grocery Company officials said the store brings with it about 150 jobs.
Two East Texas cities join million-dollar lawsuit against Disney, Hulu, Netflix
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — The cities of Tyler and Nacogdoches are among 23 other Texas cities filing a lawsuit accusing Disney DTC LLC, Hulu, LLC and Netflix Inc., of failing to pay millions of dollars in municipal franchise fees as far back as 2007. The lawsuit was filed in Dallas County on behalf of Abilene, […]
The Sharon Shrine Circus Returns To Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas
The Sharon Shrine Circus will once again invade Deep East Texas with three big shows close to home. If you are ready for three rings of circus fun right in your backyard, they are ready to bring it. They will be in Nacogdoches at the Nacogdoches County Exposition and Civic...
Tribute to George Strait, Carrie Underwood Comes to Lufkin, Texas
Fans of George Strait and Carrie Underwood are in for a real treat later this month as the Pines Theater in Lufkin will be hosting a 'Tribute to Country Superstars'. The concert will take place Saturday, August 27 at 7 p.m. and is one of many productions under the umbrella of the Angelina Arts Alliance.
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Tyler
(STACKER) — Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the […]
Two East Texans named Region 7 Teachers of the Year
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — Two hard-working East Texas educators earned the coveted title of Region 7’s Regional Teacher of the Year. KETK’s Kaci Koviak had the honor of emceeing today’s ceremony hosted by the Region 7 Education Center in Kilgore. Catherine Jackson, of Carthage ISD, was named Secondary Teacher of the Year and Pydi Oliver, […]
Henderson County 30-acre fire 100 percent contained as of 6:45 p.m.
UPDATE: Fire is 100 percent contained at this time. 6:45 p.m. UPDATE: The fire is now 85% contained, Henderson County reported at 5:45 p.m. Officials on the scene said the fire grew to 30 acres. UPDATE: The fire is now 60% contained, officials reported at 4:40 p.m. PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Officials have closed […]
ketk.com
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas has a noteworthy mission: to improve the lives of animals, alleviate their suffering and elevate their status in society. They’ve become regular guests on KETK’s East Texas Live, bringing homeless dogs and cats who could use a little time in the spotlight to help them find their forever home.
95% of East Texas experiencing drought-like conditions, 3 counties seeing exceptional drought
CANTON, Texas (KETK)- 95% of East Texas is classified under some type of drought right now. Three East Texas counties are under the worst category possible. But, what does this mean? “We have had sales in June and July more than we have in the past years,” said Mike Lee, owner of M and D […]
