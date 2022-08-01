Former Husker baseball player gets investment for business

www.wowt.com
Eviction assistance in Omaha still available
$134 million still sits on the table for people in Nebraska who are facing rental problems. 6 News follow up: Damaged tree in Council Bluffs removed. A stretch of Madison Avenue in Council Bluffs was closed much of Wednesday to remove the remains of a large tree that toppled over.
York News-Times
NU volleyball notes: As Orr steps into spotlight, Cook shares plan for player/coach Hames
CHICAGO — Kennedi Orr is going to get her chance to be the starting setter for the Nebraska volleyball team. And the Huskers will have an upscale second option in Nicklin Hames, who has been the Huskers' starting setter in two national title matches. Orr will be going into...
klkntv.com
Nebraska volleyball coach Cook explains Kayla Caffey transfer situation
CHICAGO, Ill. (KLKN) – The very first question that Husker head volleyball coach John Cook answered when he reached the podium to speak at the inaugural Big Ten Volleyball Media Days was about Kayla Caffey transferring and the middle blocker position. It prompted Cook to eventually spend over a...
WOWT
Thanks to NIL, Huskers players introduce Big Red Fan Club
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 24 Huskers players are the faces of the Big Red Fan Club and receiver Elliott Brown is playing a big role in launching the program. This is an opportunity for fans to support Nebraska players and in return receive invitations to member-only events, exclusive content, raffles plus private appearances.
WOWT
NSAA provides tools for more accurate heat measurement
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A year ago, on the opening day of high school football practice, came the shocking news that 16-year-old Omaha South junior Drake Geiger died after collapsing on the football practice field. It was a 91-degree day, with a heat index of 105. Over the past 25...
Kearney Hub
NU men's golf coach Balak charged with DUI on day he announced resignation
Brett Balak, the Nebraska men's golf coach who stepped away from the program Friday, was charged in Colfax County last week with aggravated DUI and possession of an open alcohol container, according to court filings. The charges, filed Friday afternoon, stem from a July 2 traffic stop in Schuyler, where...
WOWT
6 News On Your Side: Eyesore tarnishes South Omaha image
klkntv.com
Stromsburg is home to Nebraska’s only custom fiber mill
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — What started as a new hobby became a full-time passion for Kelsey Patton. “When I was 13, I told my mom that I wanted to knit a sweater,” she said. “But first we had to get some sheep … and we both just went headfirst down into the rabbit hole of fiber arts.”
News Channel Nebraska
Former Husker football player delivers 'Look Like Somebody' message
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Last Friday the Husker football players and staff had a team meeting that was directed by a former player in hopes of sparking inspiration. Huskers 1983 starting receiver, Ricky C. Simmons is now a motivational speaker. Simmons took the opportunity to premiere a full-feature documentary about his...
3 News Now
Nebraska volleyball coach Cook clarifies Caffey scholarship situation
LINCOLN (KMTV) — Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook revised his answer Monday night regarding whether or not transferring middle blocker Kayla Caffey had a scholarship available to her for the 2022 season. Earlier on Monday, Cook said she did have one but sent out a revised statement Monday night.
Kearney Hub
Omaha woman claims the $1 million Powerball prize
Like many Nebraskans, Wendy Donahue bought some Mega Millions tickets last week as the lottery jackpot surged toward $1 billion. But when she stopped by the Baker’s Supermarket near 156th Street and West Dodge Road, she also picked up a ticket for the July 25 Powerball drawing, with a projected payout of $130 million.
Nebraska football: Why Casey Thompson is key to a Huskers rebound
All eyes in 2022 will be on Nebraska football quarterback Casey Thompson, who transferred to the Huskers after three seasons as Texas’ quarterback. Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson will have his hands full as the Huskers start the 2022 season against Northwestern. First, his new team will begin the season...
WOWT
Iowa senior citizen notes horrible experience with movers, belongings finally received
HALSTEAD, Kan. (WOWT) - An Iowa senior citizen trying to move to Kansas had a nightmare experience with a moving company. A 6 On Your Side follow-up investigation into an emotional move by a Logan, Iowa senior citizen. Her belongings finally arrived at her new apartment in Kansas one month after pickup.
WOWT
Availability of city rental assistance in Omaha
A stretch of Madison Avenue in Council Bluffs was closed much of Wednesday to remove the remains of a large tree that toppled over. Election 2022: Early ballot applications are white, not green as usual. Updated: 6 hours ago. The early ballot applications for this election will be white instead...
Baseball: Huskers add JUCO bat to recruiting class
Nebraska added another piece to its incoming recruiting class on Monday, securing a commitment from Tyler (Texas) Junior College outfielder Daniel Young. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Young will walk-on with the Huskers after a strong sophomore season where he hit .272 with 12 home runs and 56 RBI and 13 stolen bases. Young began his career at Abilene Christian, where he redshirted and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining in Lincoln.
Kearney Hub
Red Report: Who is Nebraska's No. 2 TE? Sean Beckton has a few ideas
The competition for Nebraska’s second tight end spot has been “fierce” in fall camp, according to tight ends coach Sean Beckton. After Monday’s practice, Beckton named Nate Boerkircher, Chris Hickman and Chancellor Brewington as contenders for that spot. He also mentioned that Creighton Prep grad AJ Rollins, who did not practice Monday, is “in the mix” for that spot. And Norris grad James Carnie had “one of his better days” on Day 5 of camp.
iheart.com
This Is Nebraska’s Best College Town
Whether you're in college or not, college towns make great places to live. They are often filled with plenty of youthful energy, not to mention fun bars, restaurants and shops. They also have the perk of being connected to institutions that offer live music, theater, museums, academic lectures, and collegiate sports for everyone to enjoy.
WOWT
Millions in emergency rental assistance still available for Omaha residents
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - $134 million still sits on the table for people in Nebraska who are facing rental problems. The deadline to apply is in five weeks, September 9, except in the City of Omaha and Lincoln too. They run on different programs. “The city’s had, since 2021 and...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Fans Must Make A Really Hard Choice Before The Season Begins
There are less than 30 days left until the start of the 2022 Nebraska football season. Is it time to get excited?. Or are you just waiting to see what happens in Dublin?
norfolkneradio.com
Ashland's Strategic Air Command Museum could have a new look
As Nebraska’s only astronaut, Clayton Anderson has big plans for the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum in Ashland. On Governor Ricketts Nebraska way podcast, Anderson, the museum’s president and CEO, is trying to find new ideas to continue to bring all ages to the museum. "I'd like...
