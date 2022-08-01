Missoula’s Dog Days of Summer: 5 Easy Tips to Help Cool Down

963theblaze.com
Competitive Logger Days Returns To The Jack Saloon
After a bit of a hiatus, Logger Days has finally returned to the Jack Saloon, and this year they are going big. If you haven't been to the Jack Saloon, what are you doing with your life? Like, seriously. This very well could be the most Montana bar in Montana. It's only a bit outside of Missoula but feels about as western as it gets. Everyone has a story or two about the night they ended up at the Jack, and on September 13th there is a good chance you will, too.
Fire Crews Across the Northwest Continue to Battle the Moose Fire
The Moose Fire burning near Salmon Idaho in the Salmon-Challis National Forest has been burning since July 17 and has consumed nearly 60,000 acres, primarily in wilderness areas. KGVO spoke to Fire Information Officer Bobbi Filbert with Great Basin Team 2 early on Tuesday afternoon. “The fire was started on...
Fire Near Lolo – New High Temperature Records Set in Missoula
Just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Missoula Rural Fire was dispatched to a possible structure fire near Neil Drive in Lolo. The caller reported hearing a loud ‘pop’ and a power line had fallen causing smoke and flames. However, while crews were responding, the dispatch was changed to...
Extravagant New Sports Bar to Open Near Missoula
It is safe to say that Montana loves sports. Everything from professional logger sports to professional football. But, unfortunately, Montana does not have the means to host many professional sports teams. Sure, places like Billings have had their share of semi-pro teams--indoor football leagues, semi-pro basketball, and a handful of hockey teams. But, Montana is mostly all about high school and college sports. Even those can be a grueling task to watch live with travel distances being so long in such a large state. This could be why we need proper places to post up and watch our favorite sports.
The Montana Tourism Grant Program is Open Now, Hurry!
The annual application cycle for the Montana Tourism Grant Program is open now until September 15th. We know that the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys are great places to live and work. Montana is a fine place to be in general. So many of the reasons we live here are the same excuses that your friends or relatives declare they'll drop by for a “visit” conveniently on a trip they’ve been putting off just to see you. It happens in all seasons too, right?
Bitterroot Celtic Gathering is Coming!
The 13th Annual Bitterroot Celtic Games & Gathering is coming August 20th and 21st at the Daly Mansion in Hamilton, Mt., gates open at 9am both days. This is an amazing event for anyone who is Irish, Scottish, Welsh or just wants to be Celtic for a couple days all are welcome.
Man Threatens Two People With a Knife Near the Clark Fork River
On July 30, 2022, around 6:30 pm, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the pedestrian bridge underneath the Madison Street bridge. An officer spoke with the young adult victim and his friend. The victim said he and his friend were recreating on the river and bridge when they were approached by an individual later identified as 18-year-old Andrew Kaiser.
Montana: Chock Full of Heat Advisories and Fire Weather Warnings
Temperatures between 95 and 105 along with dangerous conditions exist through Monday night for Missoula, Butte, Bozeman, Helena, Billings, Great Falls and everywhere in between. According to the National Weather Service:. HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT. WHAT...Record hot temperatures between 95 to 105...
Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle in Missoula
On August 2, 2022, at around 3:40 pm, the Missoula Police Department responded to a crash on Spruce Street. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold provided this brief statement. "Missoula Police Department is on scene investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident," Arnold said. "Spruce Street is closed between Higgins Avenue...
Missoula Man Assaults His Father With a Guitar and Screwdriver
On July 30, 2022, around 10:34 am, Missoula County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a reported assault at a residence on East Mullan Road. Upon arrival, a deputy observed an older adult male, John Doe, sitting in a recliner. Doe was covered in blood. A deputy observed two large lacerations on Doe’s head, on the top of his scalp, and another on the back of his head. There was also a large abrasion on the left side of his back.
Drunk Driver Goes the Wrong Way on I-90, Nearly Hits Officers
On July 29, 2022, at approximately 2:30 am, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper and Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputy were dispatched to reports of a Semi truck driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of the interstate I-90 near mile marker 119 in Missoula County. There were six separate callers...
Missoula Fire Danger Now Very High With 100 Degree Temperatures
The Missoula County Fire Protection Association has once again increased the fire danger starting on Friday to Very High. Kristin Mortenson is Director of Community Preparedness & Fire Prevention for the Southwestern Land Office of the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, She shared the information with us. “In...
That Time Noodles From The Offspring Crashed on a Missoula Couch
There are plenty of Missoula porches that feature couches, but have you ever found your porch Cadillac occupied by none other than Noodles from the Offspring?. I was rocking the airwaves the other day, and in the middle of an Offspring tune I was gazing out the window and a lightbulb dimly went off in my head. "Oh! Dude! Noodles from the Offspring hung out that one time in Missoula and crashed on some rando's porch couch, and I have the audio to prove it!"
St. Patrick Hospital Ranked Best in Montana for 4th Year in a Row
For the fourth year in a row, Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula has been named the best in Montana by U.S. News and World Report. KGVO News spoke to Chief Executive for Providence Montana Joyce Dombrouski for details. “It's a great accolade to have earned this number one ranking...
Fire Scientist Explains How to Protect Missoula Homes From Wildfires
On Tuesday, the Missoula County Commissioners visited our studio and hosted retired U.S. Forest Service Fire Behaviorist Jack Cohen who has decades of experience studying wildfires and how they affect nearby communities. “My principal point is that we have opportunities to keep our communities from burning down during extreme wildfires,”...
Missoula Library Wins Global Competition for World’s Best
The Missoula Public Library is quite literally the best in the world. That’s according to the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions which recently named the library the winner of its Public Library of the Year award on July 26. We spoke with the Missoula Public Library Executive...
Missing Montanan Appears in New Series
Montana has a history of people going missing, and this may shed some light on why. Never Seen Again, a Paramount+ exclusive show, recently released an episode featuring a missing Montanan last seen in 2017. The show details the true lives of missing individuals and the interesting circumstances surrounding their disappearance.
$19 Million Bond for New Fairgrounds Ice and Ag Center on Ballot
Bonds totaling $19 million will be on the November general election ballot for a new 4-H and Ice Skating center on the Missoula County Fairgrounds. KGVO spoke to Missoula County Commissioner Josh Slotnick on Friday for details. He said this bond actually has been proposed by Missoula County citizens. “First...
Show Your Pride! Griz Pep Fest Brings the Party Back to Missoula
It always raises an eyebrow when you see something billed as the "first annual" event. I always think to myself "boy, they sure are confident that the first one is going to be a success if they're saying it'll happen again next year." But this one would be an exception to the rule. We had a pretty good feeling that the first party dedicated to the Griz football season would be a hit and warrant future celebrations. And that's exactly what is happening as the Griz Pep Fest is returning to the Missoula SCHEELS' parking lot at the end of August.
Who Cares Cooking – Missoula Metalhead Creates Dark Cooking Show
I love being in the kitchen. It is MY "spot" in the house. I can find myself spending hours in the kitchen, not just cooking, but hanging out. Sometimes you find yourself spending a little too much time in the kitchen. Coming up with some really strange ideas for what to cook for dinner.
