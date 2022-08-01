ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

This week at Moncus Park: Outdoor fitness and more

By Bjorn Morfin
Lafayette’s Downtown Alive! Announces Fall 2022 Lineup

Soon to be celebrating 40 years, Downtown Alive! returns in the fall of 2022. Downtown Lafayette Unlimited (DLU) has announced the Fall '22 lineup for Downtown Alive!, and it features some amazing performers. With shows beginning in September, the lineup includes Bach Lunch performances. DLU wants us to dust off...
Festivals Acadiens et Créoles: A Celebration of Southern Louisiana

In 1974, the Tribute to Cajun Music Festival was first organized by CODOFIL. This festival's roots inspired the first Festival Acadien et Créole in 1977, which incorporated food, music, and crafts. Ever since the event has blossomed into a multi-day event occurring on the second full weekend of October in Lafayette, Louisiana. Festivals Acadiens et Créoles is directed by volunteers and a community board and functions as a nonprofit organization.
Meat, meat, and more meat all made in house

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Acadian Superette cooked up some of the meats they typically make in house in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen this morning. Where are they located: 600 Lamar St. When are they open: Tuesday- Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. How can you contact them: (337) 534-4406 or...
Opelousas hosts Back to School Bash

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas hosts its Second Annual Back to School Bash. The Back to School Bash will be held on Saturday, August 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 633 E. Landry Street, Opelousas, La. 70570. Back to school supplies will be handed out, along with the chance to win one of two tablets.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Coming Soon To Opelousas Inside Former Stage Space On I-49 Service Road

A new Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is coming soon to the former Stage retail space at 5597 S I-49 Service Road in Opelousas, LA. The bargain retailer is known for its discounted products ranging from food & books to toys, luggage, mattresses, area rugs, and even large appliances. There is a lot that Ollie’s sells, but they don’t always sell the same products each month. Their stock depends on what they can purchase at a discount to pass the savings on to the customer.
This Carencro donut shop has closed after being open less than a year

Cajun Market Donut Co. has closed its Carencro location. The owners announced on social media it would close on Sunday “due to unforeseen circumstances, the post read from late Saturday. The location opened in October under franchisee Nick Wolfe in the Derek Plaza shopping center at 115 Derek Drive...
GALLERY: Flash flooding in our viewing area

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — With the constant rainfall we are experiencing today, flooded areas are expected. Here is a gallery of the flooding in our viewing area as of 12:05 p.m. High water in Tigerland. Florida Blvd. at Lofaso St. Lobdell Blvd./Woodale Blvd. Burbank Dr. in front of...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Tree down on I-10 at Acadian

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is reporting a tree has fallen down on I-10 westbound at Acadian blocking the two right lanes. Drivers should expect delays.
Freddie Pate one night only George Jones tribute

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — This week’s Local Music Spotlight features Freddie Pate, known for performing George Jones hits that the younger generations may not know anything about. Pate will be starring in “The Gospel According to Jones, A Tribute,” on August 6 at 6 p.m. This is a...
Louisiana Avenue Extension To Gloria Switch Set For Completion, No Set Dates Yet

For several years, the Louisiana Avenue Extension North of I-10 has been a topic of many conversations from “Is Super 1 Foods still coming?” to “Are they ever going to finish Louisiana Avenue To Gloria Switch?” Well, we can tell you that Super 1 Foods doesn’t appear to be happening, whomp whomp; but the extension of Louisiana Ave. North to Gloria Switch is actually in the works to happen, finally.
