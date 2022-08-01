This week at Moncus Park: Outdoor fitness and more

www.klfy.com
Lafayette’s Downtown Alive! Announces Fall 2022 Lineup
Soon to be celebrating 40 years, Downtown Alive! returns in the fall of 2022. Downtown Lafayette Unlimited (DLU) has announced the Fall '22 lineup for Downtown Alive!, and it features some amazing performers. With shows beginning in September, the lineup includes Bach Lunch performances. DLU wants us to dust off...
’20 Years of Gum Removed’ After Acadiana Mall Entrances Get Pressure Washed—See Before & After Photos
The Acadiana Mall is feeling fresh after getting some much-needed self-care this week. As an '80s baby and a child of the '90s, I can confirm that one of the coolest places to hang out during that time was at the food court entrance of the Acadiana Mall. To be...
whereyat.com
Festivals Acadiens et Créoles: A Celebration of Southern Louisiana
In 1974, the Tribute to Cajun Music Festival was first organized by CODOFIL. This festival's roots inspired the first Festival Acadien et Créole in 1977, which incorporated food, music, and crafts. Ever since the event has blossomed into a multi-day event occurring on the second full weekend of October in Lafayette, Louisiana. Festivals Acadiens et Créoles is directed by volunteers and a community board and functions as a nonprofit organization.
kadn.com
Woman Owned Gourmet Popcorn Business Heating Up In Youngsville
Co-Owners, Dawn Smith and Hannah Patin, joined News15 at Noon to share about the newest business, that popped up in Acadiana, Bayou Pop Gourmet Popcorn. The duo shared how exactly they found themselves in the Gourmet Popcorn business.
KLFY.com
Meat, meat, and more meat all made in house
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Acadian Superette cooked up some of the meats they typically make in house in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen this morning. Where are they located: 600 Lamar St. When are they open: Tuesday- Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. How can you contact them: (337) 534-4406 or...
KLFY.com
Opelousas hosts Back to School Bash
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas hosts its Second Annual Back to School Bash. The Back to School Bash will be held on Saturday, August 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 633 E. Landry Street, Opelousas, La. 70570. Back to school supplies will be handed out, along with the chance to win one of two tablets.
Watch Video of Drone Cleaning Roof of Cajundome in Lafayette
By now you know that the roof of the Cajundome needs a good cleaning and the process is now underway.
GoFundMe started to help downtown Lafayette legend “Mr. Cliff” Andrus
Lafayette legend Cliff Andrus
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Coming Soon To Opelousas Inside Former Stage Space On I-49 Service Road
A new Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is coming soon to the former Stage retail space at 5597 S I-49 Service Road in Opelousas, LA. The bargain retailer is known for its discounted products ranging from food & books to toys, luggage, mattresses, area rugs, and even large appliances. There is a lot that Ollie’s sells, but they don’t always sell the same products each month. Their stock depends on what they can purchase at a discount to pass the savings on to the customer.
Lafayette City Marshal to host second annual backpack giveaway
Lafayette City Marshal, Reggie Thomas, and team are partnering with YMCA and the Rotary Club of Lafayette South to host the Second Annual Backpack Giveaway.
theadvocate.com
This Carencro donut shop has closed after being open less than a year
Cajun Market Donut Co. has closed its Carencro location. The owners announced on social media it would close on Sunday “due to unforeseen circumstances, the post read from late Saturday. The location opened in October under franchisee Nick Wolfe in the Derek Plaza shopping center at 115 Derek Drive...
brproud.com
GALLERY: Flash flooding in our viewing area
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — With the constant rainfall we are experiencing today, flooded areas are expected. Here is a gallery of the flooding in our viewing area as of 12:05 p.m. High water in Tigerland. Florida Blvd. at Lofaso St. Lobdell Blvd./Woodale Blvd. Burbank Dr. in front of...
New Carencro Construction To Bring Smoothie King, Expanded Fontenot Family Dentistry
A new two-tenant center is coming soon next to Waffle House in Carencro on Hector Connoly at the roundabout. The new center will feature a new Smoothie King, and the new, larger space for Fontenot Family Dentistry, currently located across Hector Connoly next to Super 1 Foods. “Our current space...
brproud.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Tree down on I-10 at Acadian
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is reporting a tree has fallen down on I-10 westbound at Acadian blocking the two right lanes. Drivers should expect delays.
Daytime Traffic Closures Happening on Interstate 10, Evangeline Thruway, University Avenue, and Ambassador Caffery This Week
In a summer filled with traffic closures across Lafayette and Acadiana, this week is a signifcant one as there are traffic closures scheduled to happen across four well-traveled roadways on Wednesday, August 3rd, as well as other important traffic closures that are happening during this week as well. I-10 Eastbound...
WAFB.com
Heart of Louisiana: Catching freshwater shrimp in the Mississippi River
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is a different type of shrimp that’s caught in the Mississippi River below Baton Rouge. Trapping these freshwater shrimp is a family tradition that goes back generations. Jay Folse and his brother Ross, put the finishing touches on a shrimp box, a design...
Can You ID Man Who Allegedly Dumped Trash into Vermilion River?
A man was caught on camera allegedly dumping trash into a Lafayette river. Images are grainy (as they were taken from a distance), but authorities are hoping that someone recognizes the man in the photos. The photos were taken on the Vermilion River at the Rotary Point Park boat launch.
KLFY.com
Freddie Pate one night only George Jones tribute
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — This week’s Local Music Spotlight features Freddie Pate, known for performing George Jones hits that the younger generations may not know anything about. Pate will be starring in “The Gospel According to Jones, A Tribute,” on August 6 at 6 p.m. This is a...
theadvocate.com
'Higher fine' signs going up on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge; see timeline for new changes
Workers are placing signs that read, “Higher Fines,” on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge as part of a new crackdown on speeders, state Department of Transportation and Development officials said Tuesday. Motorists will notice the signs starting Friday, including on the bridge approaches on Interstate 10 at both ends...
Louisiana Avenue Extension To Gloria Switch Set For Completion, No Set Dates Yet
For several years, the Louisiana Avenue Extension North of I-10 has been a topic of many conversations from “Is Super 1 Foods still coming?” to “Are they ever going to finish Louisiana Avenue To Gloria Switch?” Well, we can tell you that Super 1 Foods doesn’t appear to be happening, whomp whomp; but the extension of Louisiana Ave. North to Gloria Switch is actually in the works to happen, finally.
