Jimmy Shane and Miss HomeStreet win the 2022 HAPO Columbia Cup

WLWT 5
A crash is blocking a portion of an Indiana state route near Hanover
HANOVER, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash is blocking a road near Hanover in Jefferson County. INDOT says State Route 56 is closed at East Kuntz Road due to a crash. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
WIBC.com
Body Found In Private Pond In Southern Indiana
SALEM, Ind. — A body was found in a pond in southern Indiana. It was in northern Washington County, about ten miles north of Salem. State Police were called about a dead man found floating at the edge of a private pond. Troopers were able to figure out the...
WLKY.com
INDOT: Fatal crash in Jefferson County, Indiana closes road
HANOVER, Ind. — INDOT reports a fatal crash on IN 56 (East Lagrange Road) in Jefferson County, Indiana. The crash happened Wednesday morning in Hanover, at the intersection of East Lagrange and Kuntz Road. The road is closed in both directions. This crash involves a tractor-trailer, and INDOT reports...
foodanddine.com
Mai’s Thai’s 21st anniversary party in Jeffersonville is Sat., Aug. 6
Mai’s Thai is old enough to legally drink a festive Singha, and not only will there be a party on August 6, but it’s also the inimitable founder’s 70th birthday celebration and Customer Appreciation Day (noon – 3:00 p.m.) Owner and namesake Mai Kungkran Meyers is...
spectrumnews1.com
Investigators working to indentify human remains found in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s a mystery in Jefferson County. Authorities recently found human remains in Louisville. First reported by the Courtier-Journal, Jefferson County Deputy Coroner, Scott Russ, tells Spectrum News 1 Louisville Metro Police Department’s homicide unit was there. Russ says the coroner’s office was alerted.
WHAS 11
Kansas family in tragic accident in downtown Louisville last month are finally going home.
The Jones family was in town for a Basketball tournament when they were hit by a car. The father, Trey Jones later died. Amy and Ava Jones can leave Aug. 17th.
wvih.com
Louisville Woman Found Dead In Indiana
Scott County officials confirmed a death investigation is ongoing after a Louisville woman was found dead in Scottsburg, Indiana on Sunday. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a location on South Underwood Road after reports of a dead woman was found. Deputies located the...
More Kentucky drivers turning to motorcycles for transportation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The pain at the gas pump is driving people in a different direction. Eric Fisher, a mechanic at Kentuckiana Motorsports, said cranking up a motorcycle is the cheapest option right now. "Why take a gas guzzling SUV that takes eight people and you're going by yourself?"...
WLKY.com
Disgraced Jeffersonville funeral home owner appears in court for second time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A disgraced Jeffersonville funeral home owner appeared in a Clark County courtroom for the second time -- producing documents as requested by a court order given two weeks ago. The hearing lasted no more than 30 minutes but left families frustrated, feeling as if Lankford has...
Wave 3
Death investigation underway as Louisville woman found dead in southern Indiana
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Scott County officials confirmed a death investigation is ongoing after a Louisville woman was found dead in Scottsburg on Sunday. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a location on South Underwood Road after reports of a dead woman was found.
Local News from Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022
EVERY WEEK TUESDAY 5PM-7PM FRIDAYS MORNINGS 9AM-11AM @ CLEARING HOUSE AT 100 EAST 2ND ST DOWNTOWN MADISON. Chandler Chevrolet is taking donations to areas hit by flooding. AUG 5TH AND 6TH CAR CRUISE, FOOD TRUCKS ALONG WITH RAFFLES AND MORE.
WLKY.com
Justin Thomas returns to Goshen to host annual junior golf tournament
GOSHEN, Ky. — PGA Tour golfer Justin Thomas is back in his home state this week. Thomas is hosting the Justin Thomas Junior Championship at his home course, Harmony Landing Country Club in Goshen, Kentucky. Seventy-eight juniors from across the globe will be competing in the American Junior Golf...
Fox 19
Report of electrocution sends 1 to hospital
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person was taken to a hospital after an electrocution was reported in Green Township Tuesday morning, according to Hamilton County dispatchers. Police and fire crews responded to the 2800 block of Westbourne Drive at about 10:16 a.m., they said. A person was reported to...
WANE-TV
ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
Man found dead in private pond in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — The body of a Jackson County man was discovered in a private pond in Washington County over the weekend, Indiana State Police confirmed. Around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, ISP and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were sent to investigate the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road after a resident reported […]
WLKY.com
Bloody Monday: A dark day in Louisville history
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Irish Society of Kentuckiana observed the 167th anniversary of "Bloody Monday" Aug. 1. It's remembered as a dark day in the history of the Irish in Louisville. On the first Monday in August of 1855, Protestant mobs attacked German and Irish Catholic neighborhoods in Louisville on an election day.
Wave 3
Deputies searching for missing Indiana man
JACKSON COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing man from Jackson County, Indiana. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of William Hankins, 31, from Seymour. William was last seen July 26, wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants....
salemleader.com
#mugshot Monday, August 1, 2022
The following arrests were made in Washington County last week by local law enforcement agencies. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point and are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened. For past arrest lists visit www.salemleader.com.
wbiw.com
Bartholomew County officials are mourning the loss of a long-time county employee
COLUMBUS – Bartholomew County officials are mourning the loss of a long-time county employee who was killed Saturday afternoon in a car accident on State Road 129. According to Indiana State Police reports, 66-year-old Lenord “Ray” Sheldon Jr. of Elizabethtown was pronounced dead at the scene. Sheldon worked in the Bartholomew County Surveyor’s Office for more than 30 years.
wdrb.com
First Watch opens at Holiday Manor, the popular brunch restaurant's 6th Louisville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- First Watch opened a new location Monday in Holiday Manor next to Kroger on US 42. The sixth First Watch in the Louisville area, this new breakfast and lunch spot is 4,200 square feet and features two patios equipped with heaters and fans for outside dining most of the year.
