Indianapolis, IN

Julie Manning Magid is first woman to lead faculty and research activities at Kelley IUPUI

 2 days ago
wbiw.com

Ivy Tech Bloomington names new Dean of Nursing, Kimberly Roach

BLOOMINGTON — Ivy Tech Community College’s Bloomington campus has named Kimberly Roach, RN, MSN, the new Dean of the Marchant School of Nursing effective August 1. Roach most recently served as Department Chair and Interim Dean. She replaces former Dean Montra Rienhardt who retired in March 2022. Roach...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Butler University names CDO

Butler University has named Khalilah Shabazz vice president and chief diversity officer, beginning in September. She is assistant vice chancellor for student diversity, equity & inclusion at IUPUI. Shabazz holds a bachelor’s degree from IUPUI, and an MS and PhD from Indiana University.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Hoosier cities ranked among most affordable

Four Indiana cities are included on the 2022 list of cities with the lowest cost of living in America. The ranking from Niche.com, which focuses on public data on schools and neighborhoods, was compiled based on factors including median tax rates, median rent, and food costs. The website compiled the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wbiw.com

INDOT Partners with City to welcome Gen Con back to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Transportation is partnering with local organizers to welcome Gen Con attendees back to Indianapolis. Gen Con is a four-day tabletop gaming convention that draws thousands of people to Indianapolis each year. This year’s event will run from August 4-7, in multiple venues in downtown Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

James Danko, President of Butler

In 2011, James Danko became the 21st president of Butler University. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, we talk with President Danko about his career, the amazing opportunity to lead one of state’s most prestigious universities, and how he felt when Gordon Hayward’s shot just barely missed in the 2010 NCAA championship game.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Rare Bible on display at the Indiana State Library

INDIANAPOLIS – On Saturday, Aug. 13, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., the Indiana State Library will present “The Mystery of the Darlington Bible”, a free program that will focus on a 14th-century medieval Bible held in the State Library’s collections. The lecture will investigate the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Fathers and Families Center names president

Indianapolis-based Fathers and Families Center has named Larry Smith president/chief executive officer. He most recently was director of development for Central Indiana Community Foundation/Hamilton County Community Foundation. Smith holds a bachelor’s degree from Williams College and a master’s degree from Stanford University Graduate School of Business.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

$120M project picked for Jail II property

The firm leading ambitious redevelopment plans for the former Angie’s List campus just east of downtown Indianapolis—now known as Elevator Hill—is the city’s pick to take on the former Jail II and Arrestee Processing Center right next door. The Department of Metropolitan Development on Wednesday announced...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
okwnews.com

World’s First: Dronedek’s ‘Mailbox of the Future’ to Start Accepting US Mail in Lawrence, Indiana Featured

INDIANAPOLIS – (August 2, 2022) – Ready or not, the way people receive mail and packages is about to drastically change. On Monday, August 8, 2022, in Lawrence, Ind., (a suburb of Indianapolis) history will be made when traditional mail is delivered to the world’s first smart mailbox. That delivery will be followed by a McDonald’s Big Mac and French fries drop to that same mailbox via drone to https://www.schneidergis.com/" data-auth="NotApplicable" data-linkindex="1">Schneider Geospatial.
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Hoosiers eye sterilization as abortion ban moves

With an abortion ban almost certain following the Senate passage of a bill on Saturday, some Hoosiers are turning to long-term contraceptives, like IUDs, while others consider a more permanent option: sterilization. Katie McHugh, an obstetrician-gynecologist and abortion provider in Indianapolis, said she has heard more people talking about seeking the procedure since the U.S. […] The post Hoosiers eye sterilization as abortion ban moves appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
K945

There are Catacombs Under Indianapolis – This is What They Look Like

Did you know that running underneath central Indiana are some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Chalkbeat

New year brings growth to some Indianapolis choice schools

Principal Richard Benberry stood outside of Broad Ripple High School on Monday in the rain, propping up a banner to identify the school’s latest temporary tenant: Purdue Polytechnic High School. The first day of school for Indianapolis Public Schools brought new life to the building, which has not hosted students since the district closed the school after the 2017-18 school year. “It’s a big space for a lot of students,” Benberry said,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Updated: The funeral service of Officer Noah Shahnavaz announced

ELWOOD – The Elwood Police Department is providing the following information for the visitation and funeral services in honor of Officer Noah Shahnavaz who was killed in the line of duty. The visitation for Officer Shahnavaz will be 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, at...
ELWOOD, IN
Current Publishing

Fishers resident self-publishes first book

The premise of the novel “Beings” by Brandon Eldridge started with a simple question: “What if aliens came to Earth and nobody noticed?” That concept fueled the plot for Edridge’s new book that was released July 18. “Beings” is being sold on Amazon in print...
FISHERS, IN
territorysupply.com

10 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Indianapolis, Indiana

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Smack dab in America’s Heartland, Indianapolis’ central locale to five different states and local destinations offers endless weekend road trip possibilities. As a city,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

What to know as Indy public schools return to class

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Schools system is set to begin the fall semester on Monday, Aug. 1. Here is what all parents, students and faculty can expect. All IPS schools will be opening the 2022–23 school year with full in-person learning for all students in grades Pre-K–12. Here is all the info the school system says you need to know:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

