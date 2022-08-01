Julie Manning Magid is first woman to lead faculty and research activities at Kelley IUPUI

www.wbiw.com
Ivy Tech Bloomington names new Dean of Nursing, Kimberly Roach
BLOOMINGTON — Ivy Tech Community College’s Bloomington campus has named Kimberly Roach, RN, MSN, the new Dean of the Marchant School of Nursing effective August 1. Roach most recently served as Department Chair and Interim Dean. She replaces former Dean Montra Rienhardt who retired in March 2022. Roach...
Inside Indiana Business
Butler University names CDO
Butler University has named Khalilah Shabazz vice president and chief diversity officer, beginning in September. She is assistant vice chancellor for student diversity, equity & inclusion at IUPUI. Shabazz holds a bachelor’s degree from IUPUI, and an MS and PhD from Indiana University.
Inside Indiana Business
Hoosier cities ranked among most affordable
Four Indiana cities are included on the 2022 list of cities with the lowest cost of living in America. The ranking from Niche.com, which focuses on public data on schools and neighborhoods, was compiled based on factors including median tax rates, median rent, and food costs. The website compiled the...
wbiw.com
INDOT Partners with City to welcome Gen Con back to Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Transportation is partnering with local organizers to welcome Gen Con attendees back to Indianapolis. Gen Con is a four-day tabletop gaming convention that draws thousands of people to Indianapolis each year. This year’s event will run from August 4-7, in multiple venues in downtown Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
James Danko, President of Butler
In 2011, James Danko became the 21st president of Butler University. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, we talk with President Danko about his career, the amazing opportunity to lead one of state’s most prestigious universities, and how he felt when Gordon Hayward’s shot just barely missed in the 2010 NCAA championship game.
wbiw.com
Rare Bible on display at the Indiana State Library
INDIANAPOLIS – On Saturday, Aug. 13, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., the Indiana State Library will present “The Mystery of the Darlington Bible”, a free program that will focus on a 14th-century medieval Bible held in the State Library’s collections. The lecture will investigate the...
wrtv.com
'I didn't take this to the media, the doctor did': AG Rokita vows to push investigation into Dr. Bernard
GREENWOOD — Attorney General Todd Rokita vowed to keep pushing an investigation into an Indianapolis doctor who he says may have violated medical privacy laws when she told a reporter about a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim who traveled to Indiana to get an abortion. “(There has been) A lot...
Inside Indiana Business
Fathers and Families Center names president
Indianapolis-based Fathers and Families Center has named Larry Smith president/chief executive officer. He most recently was director of development for Central Indiana Community Foundation/Hamilton County Community Foundation. Smith holds a bachelor’s degree from Williams College and a master’s degree from Stanford University Graduate School of Business.
Inside Indiana Business
$120M project picked for Jail II property
The firm leading ambitious redevelopment plans for the former Angie’s List campus just east of downtown Indianapolis—now known as Elevator Hill—is the city’s pick to take on the former Jail II and Arrestee Processing Center right next door. The Department of Metropolitan Development on Wednesday announced...
okwnews.com
World’s First: Dronedek’s ‘Mailbox of the Future’ to Start Accepting US Mail in Lawrence, Indiana Featured
INDIANAPOLIS – (August 2, 2022) – Ready or not, the way people receive mail and packages is about to drastically change. On Monday, August 8, 2022, in Lawrence, Ind., (a suburb of Indianapolis) history will be made when traditional mail is delivered to the world’s first smart mailbox. That delivery will be followed by a McDonald’s Big Mac and French fries drop to that same mailbox via drone to https://www.schneidergis.com/" data-auth="NotApplicable" data-linkindex="1">Schneider Geospatial.
Hoosiers eye sterilization as abortion ban moves
With an abortion ban almost certain following the Senate passage of a bill on Saturday, some Hoosiers are turning to long-term contraceptives, like IUDs, while others consider a more permanent option: sterilization. Katie McHugh, an obstetrician-gynecologist and abortion provider in Indianapolis, said she has heard more people talking about seeking the procedure since the U.S. […] The post Hoosiers eye sterilization as abortion ban moves appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
'Like many of you, we are hurt, angry, and frustrated' | Gen Con criticizes Indiana abortion ban bill
INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of people are returning to Indianapolis for "the best four days in gaming," but the conference is taking a stand against Indiana's abortion ban bill. Gen Con tweeted a statement Wednesday morning in response to the current special session. "We at Gen Con believe in the...
There are Catacombs Under Indianapolis – This is What They Look Like
Did you know that running underneath central Indiana are some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
New year brings growth to some Indianapolis choice schools
Principal Richard Benberry stood outside of Broad Ripple High School on Monday in the rain, propping up a banner to identify the school’s latest temporary tenant: Purdue Polytechnic High School. The first day of school for Indianapolis Public Schools brought new life to the building, which has not hosted students since the district closed the school after the 2017-18 school year. “It’s a big space for a lot of students,” Benberry said,...
wbiw.com
Updated: The funeral service of Officer Noah Shahnavaz announced
ELWOOD – The Elwood Police Department is providing the following information for the visitation and funeral services in honor of Officer Noah Shahnavaz who was killed in the line of duty. The visitation for Officer Shahnavaz will be 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, at...
Current Publishing
Fishers resident self-publishes first book
The premise of the novel “Beings” by Brandon Eldridge started with a simple question: “What if aliens came to Earth and nobody noticed?” That concept fueled the plot for Edridge’s new book that was released July 18. “Beings” is being sold on Amazon in print...
territorysupply.com
10 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Indianapolis, Indiana
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Smack dab in America’s Heartland, Indianapolis’ central locale to five different states and local destinations offers endless weekend road trip possibilities. As a city,...
Mounting complaints against Whiteland hot rod restoration shop
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating complaints against a Whiteland hot rod restoration shop, JB Bugs Trick Truck N Rod.
cbs4indy.com
What to know as Indy public schools return to class
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Schools system is set to begin the fall semester on Monday, Aug. 1. Here is what all parents, students and faculty can expect. All IPS schools will be opening the 2022–23 school year with full in-person learning for all students in grades Pre-K–12. Here is all the info the school system says you need to know:
Current Publishing
Carmel students, teachers encouraged to ‘Wag More, Bark Less’ this school year
Carmel Clay Schools Supt. Michael Beresford has long been a fan of dogs, and he believes man’s best friend can provide a good lesson for students and teachers as they return to the classroom this month. “I’ve learned a lot from dogs,” he said. “One thing that most dog...
