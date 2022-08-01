North Carolina in the top 5 states with the most foreign investment

www.goblueridge.net
free Farmer’s Market Vouchers from Watauga County Project on Aging
Watauga County residents aged 60 or older who meet income eligibility requirements may now schedule an appointment to pick up free Farmer’s Market Vouchers from Watauga County Project on Aging. The vouchers are available to the first 100 people who qualify. Vouchers are good for $42.00 of free produce...
Waterfall Warnings
Waterfalls and natural pools can be a fun place to cool off on a hot summer day. Though these summertime activities can be fun, the U.S. Department of Agriculture wants to remind people how to stay safe when partaking in the High-Countries natural beauty due to several fatal incidents that occurred in N.C. State Parks this summer.
North Wilkesboro Speedway Returns To Racing This Week
The North Wilkesboro Speedway returns to racing with the “Call Family Distillers Bootleg Bash.”. Racing action is set for Tuesday and Wednesday August 2 and 3, featuring Touring Modifieds / Mini Stocks / Carolina Crate Mods this week. The CRA Super Series and Southern Super Series Late Models and...
