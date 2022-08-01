Man arrested in deadly Lawrence crime spree had history of drug convictions

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A woman has been convicted in relation to a 2021 Topeka murder case that left one dead and two injured. According to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, Harlee Elizabeth Borders has been convicted for her part in the murder of Kristy Ann Craig-Rodriguez in 2021. Borders was convicted for the following: […]

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO