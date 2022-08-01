Man arrested in deadly Lawrence crime spree had history of drug convictions

abc17news.com
KAKE TV
Kansas woman accused of charging thousands to victims’ accounts, faces 111 charges
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) -- On Wednesday, the Lawrence Police Department announced the arrest of a local woman accused of taking advantage of coworkers, acquaintances and a neighbor by stealing their personal identifying information and fraudulently charging thousands of dollars to the victims’ accounts. Billie Jean Peterson, a 25-year-old from...
Independence man convicted of girlfriend’s murder
A Jackson County jury convicted Brandon McDaniel, of Independence, with the second-degree murder of his girlfriend Oriana Starr.
Kansas City brother, sister plead guilty to robbing delivery driver
A Kansas City brother and sister have each pleaded guilty to robbing a pizza delivery driver in October 2020.
Kansas man with a history of crime is back in jail
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after a warrant was issued for his arrest. On Wednesday, police arrested 31-year-old Scott A. Gann of Atchison on a Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Police arrested him in...
WIBW
Lawrence woman arrested for meth in Osage Co.
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman was arrested with meth allegedly in her possession in Osage Co. Just before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a vehicle around milepost 409 on U.S. Highway 56 for a traffic violation. During...
Man sentenced for meth conspiracy near Kansas City elementary school
A 43-year-old Kansas City man is sentenced to 10 years in prison for making large amounts of crystal meth near George Melcher Elementary School.
With 15-year-old charged in Olathe homicide, prosecutor concerned about surge of teen crime
A 15-year-old has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder in an Olathe homicide. Prosecutors plan to try the teen as an adult.
KWCH.com
WIBW
kchi.com
Booked Into The Jail
A Kansas City man, 41-year-old Matthew A Ritchie, was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department and booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $10,000 cash only. 26-year-old Lauren Oster of Polo was arrested by Caldwell County officers for alleged hindering...
wibwnewsnow.com
Lawrence Man Arrested In Double Homicide Case
A 51-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning in connection with two fatal shootings in Lawrence after fleeing police and firing on officers during the chase. The two shootings were reported just a few blocks apart. The first shooting was reported around 1 a.m., and officers found a critically injured 53-year-old...
Woman convicted for 2021 Topeka murder
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A woman has been convicted in relation to a 2021 Topeka murder case that left one dead and two injured. According to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, Harlee Elizabeth Borders has been convicted for her part in the murder of Kristy Ann Craig-Rodriguez in 2021. Borders was convicted for the following: […]
Kansas officer recovering after being exposed to fentanyl
An Osawatomie Police officer is recovering after being exposed to an unknown substance, believed to be fentanyl.
WIBW
Attempted traffic stop, abandoned truck discovery lead to man’s arrest
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials arrested a man connected to a spray-painted truck found abandoned by officers after it recklessly sped away from a traffic stop. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, officers saw a spray-painted Toyota commit several traffic violations in the area of SE 25th St. and Monroe.
KMBC.com
Sources: KBI investigating Unified Government purchasing card transactions in relation to search warrant
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KMBC 9 Investigates has learned the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking into the use of county-issued purchasing cards in relation to a search warrant executed Wednesday at the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas. Three sources, who did not want to...
Double shooting leaves one dead in Kansas City Thursday night
The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a double shooting Thursday night.
KCTV 5
KBI executes search warrant at Wyandotte Unified Government following ‘allegations’
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at the Wyandotte Unified Government today, according to a press release from the KBI. They said the search warrant executed Aug. 3 “relates to an ongoing investigation into allegations made against certain personnel of the Unified Government.”
WIBW
Man arrested after search warrant finds cocaine, marijuana in Topeka home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 45-year-old man is behind bars after a search warrant found cocaine and marijuana in a Topeka home. The Topeka Police Department says on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Torrez Parker, 45, was arrested as the result of a search warrant served by the Narcotics Unit in the 1800 block of SW Burnett Rd. related to an ongoing investigation.
