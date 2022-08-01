Youth Football Team Reaches Out To Parents Following Weekend Shooting During Game

www.sfgate.com
WATCH: Bay Area police officer joins dance-off for National Night Out
SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — One San Francisco Bay Area police officer’s dance-off with a young local dancer stunned a crowd gathered for National Night Out on Tuesday. San Pablo Police Department Officer Cameron Banayat joined a boy named Ivan on stage dancing to Michael Jackson’s “P.Y.T. Pretty Young Thing.” When the unlikely duo took […]
eastcountytoday.net
Firearm Found on Antioch High School Campus
On Tuesday afternoon, the Antioch Police Department responded to a report of a firearm located on the campus of Antioch High School in the City of Antioch. Police confirmed a firearm was recovered on campus which was located in a bag at the school. They said it was unknown where it came from or who it belonged to and offered no other details.
KTVU FOX 2
'Street beef' blamed for shooting that wounds 6-year-old, 2 adults at youth football game
OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland youth football team on Monday apologized to the community after a shooting during the team's game over the weekend left three people, including a 6-year-old girl, wounded. A chaotic scene unfolded Sunday afternoon at Oakland Technical High School where two Pop Warner football teams, the...
3 suspects related to Union City shooting taken into custody
Police are investigating a shooting near the area of Eighth and H Streets, according to a tweet from the Union City Police Department (UCPD).
OPD officer to be assigned to all pee wee football games, practices after shooting at school field
"I come from this community, there has always been rules to the game. This is a break in the rules, coming onto these fields, coming to these kids games and shooting, it's against the rules," said Armstrong.
After 3 injured at Oakland youth football game, police offer $15K reward for info
A youth sports league game in Oakland Sunday afternoon turned violent as three people, including a young child, were injured in a shooting. All are in stable condition.
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows chaos after shooting at Oakland Tech High School, coach describes scene
"Parents were running and screaming for their kids." New video shows the melee after gunshots rang out at a youth football game that was taking place at Oakland Tech High School.
Vallejo man hit by car at sideshow is recovering, family says
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A Vallejo man is “doing wonderful” after he was hit by a car and seriously injured at a sideshow in July, his mother told KRON4. Tyler Ingersoll, 19, suffered traumatic brain injuries from the crash. “Tyler is doing wonderful, amazing even. He is in rehabilitation in San Francisco doing so good, […]
SFGate
1 Dead, Two Others Wounded In Shootings Monday
OAKLAND (BCN) An Oakland man died and two others were wounded in shootings Monday in Oakland, police said. The slaying occurred just after 11 a.m. Officers were sent to the 2400 block of Ransom Avenue after the city's gunshot detection system alerted them to a shooting, according to police. Then...
SFGate
1 Dead, Several People Injured In Shootings Sunday
OAKLAND (BCN) Sunday was a violent day in Oakland with four shootings including one fatal, police said Monday. Guns rang out in East Oakland, West Oakland and near Oakland Technical High School along Broadway. One person died of at least one gunshot wound following a shooting shortly after 3:30 p.m....
NBC Bay Area
17-Year-Old Boy Dies in San Francisco Shooting; Suspect At-Large
A 17-year-old boy died in a shooting in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood on Monday evening, police said. The shooting was reported shortly after 7 a.m. in the 100 block of Brookdale Avenue. The teen was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries, according to San Francisco police.
Teen fatally shot in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) -- A 17-year-old boy has died after being shot Monday night in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood. San Francisco police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Brookdale Avenue at around 7 p.m. Arriving officers discovered the boy and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.Unfortunately, the boy succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The teen's identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin. Investigators have not announced an arrest in the case or released any suspect information. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
Two arrests made in connection with a deadly shooting at a Stockton park
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police detectives arrested two people in connection with the death of a man on December 18, 2021. According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, officers arrested Elizabeth Gomez, 23, and Juwan Potter, 24, in connection with the shooting, which occurred at Van Buskirk Park. On December 18, […]
SFist
SF Firefighter Allegedly Shot Oakland Man In Puppy-Breeding Dispute
A 29-year-old San Francisco Fire Department member appeared in an Alameda County Court Tuesday morning on charges that he not only ripped off an Oakland puppy breeder, but fired several bullets at him too. Not all dog stories are good, and the dog-breeding racket often brings stories that don’t exactly...
Dad guides teen daughter to safety as stranger follows her through Sunset District
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly followed a teenager through the Sunset District last week. The victim’s father spoke exclusively with KRON4 and tells us how their family’s quick thinking helped save their teenage girl. “What’s this guy thinking? Rapist? Kidnapper? I don’t know what he wanted to […]
KTVU FOX 2
One man killed in East Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. - One man was killed late Monday in an East Oakland shooting, police said. Spokeswoman Candace Keas said that the death was reported just after 11 p.m. in the 3700 block of Lyon Avenue. Officers found the Oakland man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on...
Oakland Police Chief on youth football game shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — On Monday the Oakland Police Chief had some harsh words to those who opened fire at an Oakland Tech youth football game and announced a plan for upcoming events there. “This is a children’s peewee football game. Just little kids learning how to be active and play together and adults […]
Arrest made after armed suspect threatens bystanders in Richmond
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – The Richmond Police Department arrested an armed individual for making threats and slashing multiple tires at a Target parking lot on Sunday according to a Facebook post from the police department, July 31. Officers responded to reports of an armed subject attempting to stab innocent bystanders with a knife after slashing […]
Seven small businesses robbed in Oakland’s Little Saigon
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Seven small businesses in Oakland’s Little Saigon neighborhood were broken into and robbed on Sunday morning, according to Oakland City Councilmember Nikki Fortunato Bas. The robberies happened just two weeks after rideshare driver Kon Fung was shot and killed in the same neighborhood. “I am heartbroken by the deliberate targeting of […]
SFGate
Alameda Co. Sheriff Seeks Seeks Man Reported Missing In December
The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing man who hasn't been heard from since December of 2021. Henry "Joe" Meadows is Black, age 74, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, about 150 pounds, with wavy black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.
Comments / 0