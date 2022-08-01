New eateries at Hyatt Regency

thetahoeweekly.com
Barbecue joint, cafe open at Outlets at Legends in Sparks
The Outlets at Legends, a mall near the Sparks Marina, has announced the opening of The Phoenix, a new barbecue joint, and SolBaked Café and Bakeshop. The arrival of The Phoenix is good news for those who lament the lack of local barbecue offerings. Rising from the ashes of another barbecue eatery, Hellfire Saloon, The Phoenix is the latest restaurant to open at The Outlets at Legends. It serves up classic barbecue fare such as ribs and pulled pork sandwiches...
thetahoeweekly.com
Cornerstone Kitchen opens
Cornerstone Kitchen has opened next to Cornerstone Bakery in Truckee offering breakfast and lunch open daily 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The menu features made-from-scratch items including a variety of sandwiches including a muffuletta and a croquette. Located at 10089 West River St. | @truckeecornerstonekitchen.
Pink Taco, Nashville hot chicken and more coming to Reno this fall
Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week: Reno's survival food company -- are you a prepper? Exciting Reno Public Market developments Two new eateries to check out next Two free/relatively cheap events this week ...
Burning Man OMG sale tickets sold out; org mum on glitches
The Burning Man ticketing website is reporting that OMG sale tickets are sold out. Tickets appeared to be sold out an hour after the sale began at noon Wednesday. Burners on social...
kkoh.com
Hot August Nights is Back!
The 35th annual Hot August Nights is under way at venues across the Truckee Meadows through Sunday. KOH’s Daniela Sonnino made her yearly pilgrimage to the Peppermill Casino, the official kick off location for the event.
thetahoeweekly.com
Tahoe City Chocolates: 41 years of hand-crafted chocolates
I stand peering into cases filled with chocolate covered s’mores, hard-shelled giant marshmallows and a variety of truffles that include all the classics at Tahoe City Chocolates. A young man behind the counter drops a green sugar-covered gummy into my hand. I love gelatin candy and this one was sweet and simple.
thetahoeweekly.com
Explore Tahoe
Among some longtime locals, the collapse of Squaw Valley’s Blyth Arena on March 29, 1983, is a legendary tale of conspiracy, mystery and subterfuge....
Algae blooms, warming waters cause biggest changes to Tahoe in 50 years, report says
Tahoe's environment is facing "the largest and most significant" changes in 50 years.
thetahoeweekly.com
Tahoe’s promising future
It’s sometimes hard to see the victories, but we need to celebrate them when we can. The West is suffering another stifling summer of heat in the midst of a 10-year drought. Smoke from not-to-distant fires blow into the Basin and the threat of a wildfire in Tahoe is ever present. Record-breaking floods are bringing destruction across many states. We are all feeling the effects of climate breakdown.
thetahoeweekly.com
Alvarado joins The Ritz-Carlton
Tahoe Weekly is the Tahoe & Truckee’s No. 1 source for Live Music, Events & Festivals, Entertainment, Outdoors & Recreation, Food & Wine, and Arts & Culture. | [email protected]
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Romantic Things To Do In Carson City For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Carson City for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. Carson City has plenty to offer if you’re looking for romantic activities. The city’s top attractions and date ideas for couples are included below. These events are open to everyone, from exquisite dining to the city’s sights.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘Snowshoe’ Thompson re-enactment to tell rarely heard story at Lake of the Sky Amphitheater
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The U.S. Forest Service’s Taylor Creek Visitor Center on Emerald Bay Road in South Lake Tahoe has announced a new addition to their Lake of the Sky Amphitheater evening programs schedule for the whole family. From 7-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, John “Snowshoe”...
FOX Reno
Family of bobcats spotted in Hidden Valley neighborhood in south Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A family of bobcats were spotted walking around a Hidden Valley neighborhood in south Reno Sunday afternoon. On the afternoon of July 31, local resident Jay Hayden saw about five bobcats in the neighborhood. Hayden says they appear to be a mother and her four kittens.
2news.com
Sunken Treasures From 1857 on Display At Grand Sierra Resort
The National Antique Bottle Convention started on Friday at the GSR and includes a collection of treasures taken from the ocean floor. The recovered artifacts will be offered in public auctions in October and November by Holabird Western Americana Collections.
thetahoeweekly.com
Jody Sweet returns to busking
Truckee’s outdoor musician Jody Sweet has rolled his piano out on the Donner Pass Road sidewalk for the first time since 2020. Before the Covid shut-ins, Sweet was a town fixture, playing the piano outside in the evenings, on weekends and in all weather. Sweet also teaches piano at Tahoe Truckee School of Music. Read Priya Hutner’s story on Sweet at TheTahoeWeekly.com.
rosevilletoday.com
Hot August Nights in Reno / Sparks through August 9th
Reno, Nev. – Hot August Nights returns this August to Reno / Sparks for another engine-revving, entertainment-filled good time. The excitement revs up from August 2- 9, 2022. Be sure not to miss the adrenaline pumping nights of Drag Races and Burnouts!. A Hot Time with Cool Cars!. Every...
KOLO TV Reno
Sunflower Festival at Andelin Family Farm
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - There are animals to see, barnyard activities to take part in and hayrides to go on. It’s all happening at the Sunflower Festival at Andelin Family Farm. This year, the weeks-long summer festival is putting more of an emphasis on the sunflowers, but there is no shortage of fun things to do at the seasonal event. Cameron and Natalie Andelin stopped by KOLO to talk about what people can expect when it opens this week.
thetahoeweekly.com
Tahoe Poetry Collective: Creating a literary community
It’s a hot summer evening. A large group of people is seated at picnic tables. Some drink beer from the Bear Belly Brewing company and others enjoy food from the Yard Hen food truck. Children are running around playing. I’ve just arrived at Tahoe Backyard, a small patch of green in the center of Kings Beach. The scene is local as people gather for Poetry at the Backyard, the Tahoe Poetry Collective’s evening event, held on the third Wednesday of the month.
thetahoeweekly.com
Wooden boat show returns to Homewood
The 48th annual Lake Tahoe Concours d’Elegance returns to the historic Obexer’s Boat Company in Homewood on Aug. 12 to 13. The event is renowned as a showcase of well-preserved and restored wooden boats and its exhibition and preservation of maritime tradition. This year marks the 100th anniversary of Chris-Craft and features more than 60 wooden boats including 40 classic Chris-Crafts.
Nevada Appeal
Free clothing exchange in Carson City this weekend
The Carson City Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hosting its 15th annual Community Clothing Exchange on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5-6. The exchange is open to the public and located at the church at 411 N. Saliman Road in Carson City, just south of Carson High School.
