Disney World Experience Reopens After 2-Year Closure

I'm canceling my Disney World annual pass after 11 years. Here's why my family is finally done with the parks.
The parks are no longer worth it for our family. We're done spending thousands to wait in long lines, lose perks, and struggle with technology.
disneydining.com
Disappointing news as Disney World’s official website confirms the absence of multiple Guest-favorite experiences
Disney World’s official website has confirmed the removal of several experiences that many Guests name as some of their most favorite experiences at the Walt Disney World Resort. It’s not that we’re surprised, really. We understand part of it: Disney World is not a benevolent charity organization;...
WDW News Today
Male Guest Arrested for Raping Woman at Walt Disney World Resort Hotel
A man has been arrested after raping a woman at the Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel. Fox 35 Orlando obtained the arrest affidavit for Eyvor Gomez, 49, of Pembroke Pines. He was arrested on Monday and faces a sexual battery charge. The victim stated that she was at a bar...
WDW News Today
Guest Arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios After Security Discovered Gun in Bag
A man was arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios last month after security found a gun in his backpack at the entrance of the park, Fox 35 Orlando reports. Nathaniel Franco Freeman, 35, set off a contactless security scanner at the security checkpoint of Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 25. He voluntarily placed his backpack on a security table to be inspected. He opened the zipper of the bag and then removed it from the table. He asked a woman he was with, “Did you take it out?”
WDW News Today
Screaming Fight Breaks Out at Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom
Last night a fight almost turned physical when two families got in a screaming match on the tram leaving the Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom. It’s unknown what exactly caused this fight to erupt but two Cast Members had to intervene. A man and a woman on...
A Brawl Broke Out At Magic Kingdom And The Video Is Chaos
If you spend any amount of time at Disneyland or Walt Disney World you’ll find families who are taking the vacation of a lifetime. It’s become standard practice for large families to go to Disney parks together and wear matching shirts celebrating the trip. However, one family's trip to the Magic Kingdom this week turned to absolute chaos as they were involved in a pretty massive brawl right in front of Peter Pan’s Flight on the edge of Fantasyland with another family.
Disney World Guest ‘In Shock’ After Allegedly Witnessing Bus Hit Cast Member
Well, this is definitely not a particularly magical experience for the most magical place on Earth. According to a Reddit post in the r/WaltDisneyWorld sub, a bus driver didn't stop and hit a Disney World cast member at a crossing. "While we were going back from [Animal Kingdom] the bus...
AOL Corp
One injured, three arrested in Disney World brawl
Two groups got into a fight at Disney World, ending in arrests and one person hospitalized, officials said. The brawl occurred Wednesday evening inside the Magic Kingdom, according to a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando, Florida. “Deputies conducted their investigation and subsequently arrested three people...
Don't Make This Mistake When Booking a Disney Hotel
While summer isn't quite over yet, many are still trying to cram in their vacations during the warm months before fall descends again. If you're one of those who's waited until August for your time off to splash in a pool or tour your favorite theme park, no one could blame you. After all, July is typically the hottest month, so you and your family might get a little bit of a respite from the unusually warm temperatures.
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, defies aging in all white outfit on the red carpet
’Knott’s Landing’ icon, Donna Mills, 81, looks stunning on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope.’ Her date was her equally gorgeous daughter Chloe.
A Classic Disneyland Attraction Is Coming To An End...Again
Disneyland will never be finished. It’s an often repeated statement that was first uttered by Walt Disney himself. Things are always changing, and while that means there will always be something new around the corner, it often means the end of something else to make room for that new stuff.
WDW News Today
New Haunted Mansion Cardigan Inspired by Iconic Purple Wallpaper Materializes at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Call in the spirits in style with this new Haunted Mansion cardigan inspired by the attraction’s famous wallpaper. It is available in Memento Mori at Magic Kingdom. Haunted Mansion Cardigan – $69.99. This long-line cardigan...
Disney World Brings Back a Pre-Covid Favorite
When people pay thousands of dollars to visit Disney World, they want the full experience. During the worst of the pandemic that simply was not possible. Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report was forced to modify some operations to deal with the restrictions the pandemic created. That...
disneytips.com
Will Disney Genie+ Be Worth It After Its Latest Update?
Disney Genie+ has replaced FastPass+ at Walt Disney World and Guests are still adjusting to the new process of eliminating or shortening their wait times for theme park attractions (and understandably so). Guests using Disney Genie+ opt-in to purchase the service for $15 per person per day for the ability...
WDW News Today
Golden Oak Mansion at Walt Disney World Resort Finally Sells After Price is Reduced by $4 Million
A mansion in Golden Oak at Walt Disney World Resort has finally sold, but only after the realtor reduced the price by $4 million, according to GrowthSpotter‘s Dustin Wyatt. Wyatt reports that the original asking price on the 8,000 square foot mansion was $16 million, but didn’t receive any interest until the price was reduced to $12 million. Not long after, a deal was reached, as described by realtor Keith Renner: “There was interest immediately. We reduced the price on Thursday and we were under contract on Saturday.”
3 amazing places for a short holiday in Florida
There is no secret that Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's because it truly seems it has it all. Pristine beaches, amazing weather, delicious food, breathtaking views, amusement parks, friendly people and even affordable prices - if you do your research properly. So it's easy to see why so many people love to travel to Florida throughout the year - there is something for everybody in Florida and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking. With that in mind, I have put together a list of 3 amazing places in Florida that are perfect for a short holiday even though they are just as good for a longer vacation - you have the time for it. Here's what made it on the list.
disneydining.com
The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed
There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
Disney guests stuck on 'It's a small world' for over an hour: 'Torture'
Guests shared on social media that Disney World's "It’s a small world" ride broke down, leaving guest stranded for over an hour. While Disney World may be "The Most Magical Place on Earth", sometimes things go wrong. A video shared on social media Saturday shows a long line of boats filled with guest waiting near the end of the ride. A boat just in front appears to be slowly sinking into the ride's water.
dlnewstoday.com
New Cast Member Nametags Coming to Disneyland for 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company
With The Walt Disney Company celebrating its 100th anniversary next year with “100 Years of Wonder,” Cast Member nametags will feature an extra bit of magic at the Disneyland Resort!. An announcement sent to Cast Members and Imagineers announced that they’ll be able to choose a character’s name...
WDW News Today
Dumbo the Flying Elephant Wishables Mystery Bags Finally Land at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. After originally debuting on June 1 at Disneyland and online at shopDisney, the Dumbo the Flying Elephant Wishables mystery bags have finally landed at Walt Disney World. Timothy Q. Mouse, the open edition plush, arrived last month.
