ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Disney World Experience Reopens After 2-Year Closure

By Luke Dammann
Inside the Magic
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
insidethemagic.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDW News Today

Guest Arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios After Security Discovered Gun in Bag

A man was arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios last month after security found a gun in his backpack at the entrance of the park, Fox 35 Orlando reports. Nathaniel Franco Freeman, 35, set off a contactless security scanner at the security checkpoint of Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 25. He voluntarily placed his backpack on a security table to be inspected. He opened the zipper of the bag and then removed it from the table. He asked a woman he was with, “Did you take it out?”
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
Cinemablend

A Brawl Broke Out At Magic Kingdom And The Video Is Chaos

If you spend any amount of time at Disneyland or Walt Disney World you’ll find families who are taking the vacation of a lifetime. It’s become standard practice for large families to go to Disney parks together and wear matching shirts celebrating the trip. However, one family's trip to the Magic Kingdom this week turned to absolute chaos as they were involved in a pretty massive brawl right in front of Peter Pan’s Flight on the edge of Fantasyland with another family.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

One injured, three arrested in Disney World brawl

Two groups got into a fight at Disney World, ending in arrests and one person hospitalized, officials said. The brawl occurred Wednesday evening inside the Magic Kingdom, according to a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando, Florida. “Deputies conducted their investigation and subsequently arrested three people...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
TheStreet

Don't Make This Mistake When Booking a Disney Hotel

While summer isn't quite over yet, many are still trying to cram in their vacations during the warm months before fall descends again. If you're one of those who's waited until August for your time off to splash in a pool or tour your favorite theme park, no one could blame you. After all, July is typically the hottest month, so you and your family might get a little bit of a respite from the unusually warm temperatures.
TRAVEL
Cinemablend

A Classic Disneyland Attraction Is Coming To An End...Again

Disneyland will never be finished. It’s an often repeated statement that was first uttered by Walt Disney himself. Things are always changing, and while that means there will always be something new around the corner, it often means the end of something else to make room for that new stuff.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Travel Themeparks#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Guide#Disney Character#Harmony Barber Shop
TheStreet

Disney World Brings Back a Pre-Covid Favorite

When people pay thousands of dollars to visit Disney World, they want the full experience. During the worst of the pandemic that simply was not possible. Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report was forced to modify some operations to deal with the restrictions the pandemic created. That...
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Will Disney Genie+ Be Worth It After Its Latest Update?

Disney Genie+ has replaced FastPass+ at Walt Disney World and Guests are still adjusting to the new process of eliminating or shortening their wait times for theme park attractions (and understandably so). Guests using Disney Genie+ opt-in to purchase the service for $15 per person per day for the ability...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Golden Oak Mansion at Walt Disney World Resort Finally Sells After Price is Reduced by $4 Million

A mansion in Golden Oak at Walt Disney World Resort has finally sold, but only after the realtor reduced the price by $4 million, according to GrowthSpotter‘s Dustin Wyatt. Wyatt reports that the original asking price on the 8,000 square foot mansion was $16 million, but didn’t receive any interest until the price was reduced to $12 million. Not long after, a deal was reached, as described by realtor Keith Renner: “There was interest immediately. We reduced the price on Thursday and we were under contract on Saturday.”
TRAVEL
Alina Andras

3 amazing places for a short holiday in Florida

There is no secret that Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's because it truly seems it has it all. Pristine beaches, amazing weather, delicious food, breathtaking views, amusement parks, friendly people and even affordable prices - if you do your research properly. So it's easy to see why so many people love to travel to Florida throughout the year - there is something for everybody in Florida and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking. With that in mind, I have put together a list of 3 amazing places in Florida that are perfect for a short holiday even though they are just as good for a longer vacation - you have the time for it. Here's what made it on the list.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
disneydining.com

The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed

There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Disney guests stuck on 'It's a small world' for over an hour: 'Torture'

Guests shared on social media that Disney World's "It’s a small world" ride broke down, leaving guest stranded for over an hour. While Disney World may be "The Most Magical Place on Earth", sometimes things go wrong. A video shared on social media Saturday shows a long line of boats filled with guest waiting near the end of the ride. A boat just in front appears to be slowly sinking into the ride's water.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Dumbo the Flying Elephant Wishables Mystery Bags Finally Land at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. After originally debuting on June 1 at Disneyland and online at shopDisney, the Dumbo the Flying Elephant Wishables mystery bags have finally landed at Walt Disney World. Timothy Q. Mouse, the open edition plush, arrived last month.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy