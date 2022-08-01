Angelina Jolie Does the Electric Slide in Celebration of Zahara Jolie-Pitt Going to Spelman

www.wmagazine.com
Angelina Jolie Dances At Zahara’s College Sendoff As Brad Gushes Over Daughter’s Future
Angelina Jolie was by her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s, side at an event for Spelman College students on July 31. A video from the event shows Angelina dancing the electric slide with other students and their parents amidst the celebration. The actress was glowing and looked carefree as she smiled alongside the group. Zahara will be attending Spelman college in the fall, and she and Angelina attended the July 31 event to celebrate.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Today: See Photos of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Teenage Daughter
As a child of superstars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has been in the spotlight since her birth in 2006. She's grown up right before our eyes and is now a...
Brad Pitt gushes about ‘very beautiful’ daughter Shiloh
Just call him Dad Pitt. Brad Pitt gushed over his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh and her dance skills Monday while walking the red carpet at the “Bullet Train” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. “It brings a tear to the eye,” the actor told “Entertainment Tonight” when asked about a viral video of his daughter dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” adding that she is “very beautiful.” Pitt, 58, also joked about not knowing where Shiloh got her moves from, as he admitted he does not have the sharpest dance skills. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he...
Brad Pitt Heartbreak: Sandra Bullock's Co-Star Leaving Hollywood For Good Because Of Angelina Jolie? Jennifer Aniston's Ex Reportedly Saving Energy To Protect Everything He's Built
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who tied the knot in August 2014, were declared legally single in 2019. However, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars are still hammering out the details for custody of their four minor children: Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. Amid his ongoing court battles with Angelina...
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Bonds With Mom Angelina Jolie At Manekin Concert In Rome: Photos
They grow up so fast! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt looked every inch the teenager as she got to rock out with her mom Angelina Jolie at a concert in Rome on Saturday, July 9. The 16-year-old fledgling dancer and the Maleficent star, 47, were spotted enjoying the sounds of the 2021 Eurovision winner Måneskin. The adorable mother/daughter pair — both dressed in black — looked to be having a blast as they kept laughing, smiling and singing along to the band’s songs.
Malia Obama looks just like her parents at a spa day in Los Angeles
Malia Obama knows how to practice self-care. The 24-year-old was spotted heading out to a spa day in Los Angeles last week, and she looked like the perfect mix of her dad Barack Obama and mom Michelle Obama. The former First Daughter looked effortlessly cool in a...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Angelina Jolie Is Happy Ex Brad Pitt 'Stepped Up' To Make Trip To Rome Where He Visited The Kids, Source Shares: 'A Huge Weight Off Her Shoulders'
On better terms? Earlier this week, Brad Pitt was spotted in the Rome, Italy, airport, where it was reported he was visiting his kids, who are abroad with their mother, Angelina Jolie. According to Hollywood Life, the handsome hunk, 58, traveled across the world to see the twins, Knox and...
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Shops for Birthday Balloon in Black Outfit
Festive! Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt went incognito in a black outfit while shopping for a large birthday balloon. The 16-year-old kept things casual as she stepped outside wearing a black sweatshirt and matching shorts and sneakers, while wearing a face mask in Los Feliz, California, according to photos obtained by Hollywood Life. She also kept her blonde hair tied back in a bun while carrying a plastic bag and a colorful balloon that read “Happy Birthday” in one hand.
Angelina Jolie Does The Electric Slide To Celebrate Daughter’s College Acceptance
Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images. Angelina Jolie is boogie-woogie-ing on her daughter’s behalf. The 47-year-old actor, director, and humanitarian celebrated 17-year-old Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s send-off to Spelman College by doing the Electric Slide — and her sweet dance moves are going viral on TikTok. Jolie — who also...
Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Zahara, 17, Attending Spelman College Next Year: See Proud Announcement
The Jolie-Pitt kids continue to grow up. Three years after Maddox Jolie-Pitt headed off to college, it’s now his sister’s turn. Zahara Jolie-Pitt will attend Spelman College in Atlanta, GA, this fall, according to her mother, Angelina Jolie. “Zahara with her Spelman sisters!” Angelina, 47, wrote when sharing a photo of Zahara, 17, and her fellow sisters on her Instagram on July 31. “Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”
Brad Pitt gives his opinion on Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s viral dance moves
Brad Pitt gives his view on his 16-year-old daughter’s viral dance moves. The actor, who shares Shiloh with Angelina Jolie, said he gets emotional whenever he sees his talented girl giving her all on the dance floor. “It brings a tear to the eye, yeah,” the 58-year-old...
Why is Angelina Jolie said to be relieved by Brad Pitt’s actions for her children?
As the story goes, Jolie, Pitt, and their six children (Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne) were on the final leg of a long journey when Jolie and Pitt began to fight. Pitt had allegedly been drinking and when things escalated, Maddox stepped in to protect his mother. Days...
Brad Pitt Is 'Dating' Someone New — But 'Not In A Serious Relationship,' Insider Reveals
It looks like Brad Pitt is still looking for The One!. "He's dating, but is not in a serious relationship," an insider said of the 58-year-old actor, who previously dated Nicole Poturalski in 2020. Article continues below advertisement. Meanwhile, the Bullet Train star has also been trying to hang out...
‘Knots Landing’ Star Donna Mills, 81, Makes Rare Appearance With Her Daughter
Just wow. Knots Landing star Donna Mills, who will be 82 this December, walked the… The post ‘Knots Landing’ Star Donna Mills, 81, Makes Rare Appearance With Her Daughter appeared first on Outsider.
Brad Pitt Is Reportedly ‘Dating’ Again, But Don’t Expect to See a Girlfriend on His Arm Anytime Soon
Brad Pitt is enjoying his single life after his contentious divorce from Angelina Jolie. Just because he’s back on the dating market, it doesn’t mean that he’s ready to jump headfirst into a serious relationship. The 58-year-old actor seems more focused on buying a $40 million estate...
Brad Pitt Is ‘Casually Dating’ and ‘Having Fun’ Amid Angelina Jolie Winery Drama
Back out there. Brad Pitt is "casually dating" again amid his battle with Angelina Jolie over Château Miraval, an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. "He’s going out on dates and having fun," the source says of the Bullet Train actor, 58. "He is surrounding himself with a small group of […]
Kelly Reilly’s Husband: Meet The ‘Yellowstone’ Star’s Spouse Of 10 Years Kyle Baugher
Although some Yellowstone superfans feel like they know Kelly Reilly‘s character of Beth Dutton inside and out, they wouldn’t be able to say the same about Kelly. The British actress, 45, is a very private person of her own accord and has only mentioned her private life a handful of times in interviews. In fact, she likes to keep her profile so lowkey that she has more photos of her dog on her Instagram page than of her husband, having shown him just once on Jan. 1, 2022. “Another year of love .. so grateful for you,” she captioned a selfie with her husband, Kyle Baugher. “Wishing everyone a beautiful year x”.
Zahara Jolie-Pitt will attend historically Black Spelman College, Angelina Jolie says
Zahara Jolie-Pitt is joining the Spelman College family, her mother Angelina Jolie shared on Instagram.
General Hospital’s Maura West Drops Photos of Her Soon-to-Be Eighth-Grader That Leave Castmates Past and Present Gobsmacked
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress captures some cool summer moments. Time doesn’t stand still for anyone and though summer is in full swing, many parents are getting ready for their kids to return to school. Such is the case with General Hospital fave Maura West (Ava), who recently posted two adorably cool pics of her daughter Birdie.
