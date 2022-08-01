BACK TO SCHOOL: Edgefield County students return under modified academic calendar

www.wfxg.com
Columbia County prepares to head back to school ahead of new academic year
COLUMBIA Co. (WJBF)- The Columbia County School District is creating ways to improve kids learning abilities in schools, just before new academic year. Starting with their new five year strategic plan. “we’re very excited it will focus on areas such as curriculum support for students operations and facilities community involvement” said Michele Sherman, Associate Superintendent. […]
Columbia County taking “shared responsibility” approach to school safety
(EVANS, GA) - Columbia County schools are back in session starting Thursday, and with school safety on the minds of many parents, here’s how the school district is preparing for the new year. Last school year ended with the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas. Now, Columbia County Schools are asking...
Richmond County schools look ahead to the new school year
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County students and Richmond County elementary students are back in the classroom Thursday. We got a chance to check in with school leaders on what the new year will look like. Richmond County schools are having their back-to-school open house for all parents and guardians...
Richmond County schools to implement new technology
(AUGUSTA, GA) Richmond County schools are returning to pre-COVID normals, with a few new integrations from the digital learning environment of the past couple of years. For the first time since 2019, parents and families were invited to Richmond County campuses Tuesday afternoon for a traditional open house leading into the new school year.
Parents, students excited for first day back in Columbia Co.
COLUMBIA COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - The pandemic turned everything upside down for teachers when they transitioned to online learning. Now, as open houses welcome parents back in, some are very excited. The school year for Columbia County is two days away, and this year, it’s the parents excited for students to...
Changes & upgrades coming to McDuffie County schools
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McDuffie County students headed back to class Monday, but this school year is different without COVID restrictions and optional masks. Here’s how schools plan to handle COVID as cases are on the rise. McDuffie County schools say safety is their top priority. Considering COVID and...
Anonymous donation covers school lunch debt for some in Aiken County
Thanks to the generosity of an anonymous citizen, 19 students in 10 Aiken County public schools had their outstanding lunch debts paid. During the Aiken County Board of Education meeting on July 26, the board approved a donation of $1,657.97 to the School Food Services. The money will be applied...
South Carolina teacher accused of assaulting 6-year-old student
A teacher at a Greenwood County elementary school was arrested after she reportedly assaulted a six-year-old student.
Back to school events and giveaways Aug. 6
CSRA (WFXG) - There are several back-to-school events and school supply giveaways across the CSRA. Trenton, S.C. - Local churches are supplying a back-to school event in Trenton to help parents and children in the community. The event will take place Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bettis Academy Park in Trenton. There will be a school supply giveaway, food, fun and live music by DJ Hot.
Aiken Tech holds pinning ceremony for nursing graduates
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Eleven nursing graduates walked across the stage at Aiken Technical College to receive their pins during Monday’s nursing ceremony on campus. Staff at Aiken Tech say their students are entering a new era of patient healthcare and a job market that desperately needs them. Students...
Hundreds in McDuffie County ready for school
THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – Hundreds of McDuffie County families got a jump start on going back to school. Coolie Myrick’s 15th Annual Back to School Drive brought out several kids for some fun as classes start back. This year, students heard an inspiring message from Richmond County Solicitor Omeeka Loggins. They also played games, took […]
Augusta mayor addresses recent string of gun violence
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis took time at the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting to talk about the recent string of violence in the city. In the last two weeks, at least three people have lost their lives in shootings in Augusta. There were also two other shootings, making it at least five since July 20.
Compass for Hope provides resources to homeless in Augusta and North Augusta
Spending his Sundays outside of the James Brown Arena, Mike Garrison works to make a small impact in the community. With his nonprofit Compass for Hope, which works to help the homeless in Augusta and North Augusta, he volunteers his time by creating a community and network. Garrison has lived...
Tiny Home Guidelines For Augusta move forward
Augusta commissioners preparing to change city rules to allow for more affordable housing options
McDuffie County closes animal shelter, suspends employees
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The McDuffie County animal shelter is temporarily closed after an investigation lead to the suspension of employees and a request for a more in-depth inspection. Recently, accusations against the shelter's practices led the County to conduct an investigation into its Animal Services Department. As a...
Nearly $570,000 bid made to build Columbia County Real Time Crime Center
UPDATE, 6:28 P.M. – According to Columbia County officials, the Real Time Crime Center was approved unanimously by the Commission. EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A construction bid to build a state-of-the-art surveillance center for Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is up for a vote at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Columbia County Board of Commissioners. The […]
Columbia County teacher battling cancer dies
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A middle school in Columbia County honors a teacher who lost his battle to cancer. | Columbia County teacher supported by school while battling cancer 48-year-old Stallings Island Middle School math teacher and head football coach Brett Cooper died yesterday after battling Non Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The visitation is set for […]
L.E.A.D. ME Boys Mentorship banquet gives young men a glimpse of the future
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, South Carolina (WJBF) – Several young men got a taste of what their future could look like from some inspiring adults. About two dozen boys and their mentors connected at the Annual LEAD ME Boys Mentorship Banquet. LEAD stands for Lead, Empower And Develop Me. It’s a program put on by Edgefield County […]
Regional Medical Center scales back on visitors due to spike in COVID cases
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — In Orangeburg County, the Regional Medical Center is cutting back on the amount of visitors allowed in the facility due to a rise in COVID numbers. The facility is now only allowing one visitor per day for non-COVID patients. “We keep track of COVID swabs...
Several break-ins reported in Abbeville Co.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office said several break-ins were reported Wednesday in the county. Deputies said they responded to multiple residences around the Highway 252 area. Each break-in appeared to be similar in nature according to deputies. Anyone with information should contact the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 446-6000.
