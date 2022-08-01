www.republic-online.com
Hart waves her way to Mutton Bustin' title score of 99
PAOLA — Callie Hart dominated the Mutton Bustin’ competition in a muddy, rain-soaked arena to win the buckle for the 6-7-year-old division at the Miami County Fair. Hart, Paola, 7, came out of the gate waving her left arm from start to finish Thursday, July 27, getting an incredible score of 99 from the judges.
History will come alive during Freedom Festival
The Freedom Festival is a living history event that will be held in Osawatomie’s John Brown Memorial Park on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 18, from noon to 4 p.m. The Freedom Festival will feature a reenactment of the Battle of Osawatomie...
Meet the Linn County Fair Queen candidates
MOUND CITY — Three young women are vying for the title of 2022 Linn County Fair & Rodeo Queen. Each year, the Linn County Fair & Rodeo Queen is selected based on the number of event tickets sold throughout the summer before the fair and rodeo. The candidates also will participate in activities during fair week.
Metcalf 2.0 groundbreaking kicks off $5 million project
LOUISBURG — Water pooled on Metcalf Road as local officials drove to the Ron Weers Park shelter house for a groundbreaking ceremony on a recent rainy morning. Project Manager Matt Oehlert, with the county Road and Bridge Department, told the audience of about 35 people on Wednesday, July 27, the Metcalf 2.0 reconstruction project’s box drain system would redirect the rainwater underground where it is supposed to go — among many other improvements. The more than $5 million project is scheduled to begin construction this month.
Parade is highlight of Miami County Fair
PAOLA — A vibrant group of community members, businesses and clubs were showcased during the 74th annual Miami County Fair Parade. The parade, which is sponsored by the Paola Rotary Club, took place Wednesday, July 27, in downtown Paola. This year’s theme was “Imagine.”. Float winners were:
Linn County Fair & Rodeo offers plenty to celebrate
MOUND CITY — The Linn County Fair & Rodeo will offer a wide range of activities and events Aug. 5-13 at the fairgrounds in Mound City. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the rodeo at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12-13, at the arena. The audience will...
Paola School of Dance wins eight national titles
TOPEKA — The Paola School of Dance competition team recently traveled to Topeka to participate in Prestige National Talent Competition’s Dance Competition. The team, under the direction of Alex Kaempfe, took 24 routines in total, including 14 solos, six small groups, two duos, and two full company routines to the competition held June 17-18.
Barn fire on Moonlight Road remains under investigation
A large barn fire that spread to two outbuildings and touched off several grass fires July 23 in northern Miami County remains under investigation. Fire District No. 1 of Johnson County firefighters responding to a report of an explosion and outbuilding fire discovered a 60-foot by 70-foot barn, with several vehicles inside, was fully engulfed in flames in the 22900 block of Moonlight Road north of Hillsdale Lake.
County's solar facility moratorium will not delay Osawatomie project
OSAWATOMIE — Miami County’s six-month moratorium on solar facility construction will not delay Osawatomie’s partnership with Evergy to build up to five megawatts of solar power — nearly double the originally proposed footprint — to serve the community, a city official said. Deputy City Manager...
Fair to feature two nights of demolition derby action
MOUND CITY — Two nights of demolition derby action will kick off the first weekend of the Linn County Fair and Rodeo in Mound City Aug 5-13. Two-car teams will run the first night, Friday, Aug. 5, followed by the traditional car demolition derby on Saturday, Aug. 6. Combined...
Osawatomie's levee system receives FEMA accreditation
OSAWATOMIE – Osawatomie’s levee system has received federal accreditation as part of a new countywide flood insurance study for Miami County. In a letter dated July 14, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) notified the city of Osawatomie that the levee system is of adequate design and operation, and that maintenance systems are in place to provide reasonable assurance of protection from a base flood, according to FEMA.
