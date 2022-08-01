ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey Township, NJ

Parkway Crash In Lacey Claims Driver

By Alyssa Riccardi
 2 days ago
File Photo

LACEY – A Sayreville man was killed in a crash Friday night after his car veered off the Garden State Parkway, State Police said.

The victim was identified as 49-year-old Brian Steiner. Police said the crash occurred around 7:23 p.m. near milepost 72 in Lacey Township.

Steiner was driving north in a Chevrolet Traverse when the car ran off the road, went down an embankment and struck trees, police said.

At this time, the crash remains under investigation.

