Flood Watch issued for Bath, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Floyd by NWS

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Jackson, Laurel by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 00:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Clay; Jackson; Laurel A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Laurel, southern Jackson and northwestern Clay Counties through 1245 AM EDT At 1216 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Carmichael, or near London, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near East Bernstadt around 1225 AM EDT. Maplesville around 1230 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Victory, Mershons, Lamero, Atlanta, Greenmount, Mcwhorter, Peoples, Moores Creek, Eberle, Parrot, Cornelius, Langnau and Crawford. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Anderson, Campbell, Scott, Union by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 23:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-04 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Anderson; Campbell; Scott; Union FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east Tennessee, including the following counties, Anderson, Campbell, Scott and Union. * WHEN...Until 215 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1221 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Clinton, La Follette, Jacksboro, Huntsville, Helenwood, Jellico, Caryville, Rocky Top, Norris, Cove Lake State Park, Royal Blue, Disney, Smokey Junction, Norma, Elk Valley, Rosedale, Norris Dam State Park, Fincastle, Andersonville and Slick Rock. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Highland, Pike by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 18:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. When thunder roars, go indoors! Do not stay in the open or seek shelter under trees when lightning threatens. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Adams; Highland; Pike A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHERN ADAMS, WEST CENTRAL PIKE AND SOUTHEASTERN HIGHLAND COUNTIES THROUGH 845 PM EDT At 814 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Seaman, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Lightning can cause serious injury or death. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Peebles, Winchester, Seaman, Belfast, Emerald, Cherry Fork, Sinking Spring, Poplar Grove, May Hill, Smoky Corners, Serpent Mound and Locust Grove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for City of Norton, Lee, Scott, Wise by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 00:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: City of Norton; Lee; Scott; Wise FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, City of Norton, Lee, Scott and Wise. * WHEN...Until 215 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1219 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Norton, Big Stone Gap, Appalachia, Duffield, Clinchport, Jasper, Dryden and Fort Blackmore. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
