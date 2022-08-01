Rebecca Hall’s Resurrection Provides a “Kind of Sick Catharsis”

Christina Ricci’s Emmy-nominated performance in the Showtime series Yellowjackets was met with universal praise. And as if her humanization of Misty, who survived a plane crash by resorting to cannibalism as a teen, weren’t impressive enough, it turns out the 42-year-old actor was doing her best to hide that she was pregnant for the length of the six-month shoot. The only ones who knew that she was carrying her second child were her costars Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, and Melanie Lynskey, all of whom joined her in the conversation with the Hollywood Reporter in which she made the reveal.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO