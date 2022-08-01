Rebecca Hall’s Resurrection Provides a “Kind of Sick Catharsis”

www.wmagazine.com
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
‘American Idol’ Star Leah Marlene Speaks Out About Her Experience on the Show
American Idol’s Leah Marlene is opening up about her career after placing third in this year’s competition. And as she revealed, starring in the long-running TV series has not opened any doors in the music industry. Today, the 21-year-old penned a letter to her fans on Instagram. And...
Stevie Nicks Wrote One Song To Hurt Ex Lindsey Buckingham
Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham both performed in Fleetwood Mac but they have a long and tumultuous history. They met when they were teenagers and Stevie joined Lindsey’s band after some of his bandmates went off to college. After school, they moved to Los Angeles together to form Buckingham...
Nicki Minaj Shares Tender Moment With Kenneth Petty In 1st Look At Her ‘Raw & Real’ Documentary
“You don’t get a manual on how to be a famous rapper,” Nicki Minaj says at the start of the trailer for Nicki, which she shared on Thursday (July 28). “You just learn as it goes.” From there, the two-minute clip shows Nicki, 39, throughout her career, including some personal highs (her sharing an intimate moment with her husband and father of her child, Kenneth Petty) and lows. “I could medicate myself and tell myself it’s okay. But when the high comes down, when you are just focused on the business, you can lose yourself,” she says.
The Family Chantel’s Pedro Jimeno Seemingly Shades Wife Chantel Amid Divorce: ‘Rotten on the Inside’
Not so friendly exes. The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno has posted yet another cryptic message that seemingly shaded his estranged wife, Chantel Everett, amid their ongoing divorce. “We live in a world of appearance where how you look on the outside is more important than how you look on...
TODAY.com
The best and funniest reactions to Beyonce's album 'Renaissance'
As to be expected, Beyoncé's seventh studio album, "Renaissance," broke the internet when it dropped on July 29. Online, fans and celebs (not to mention critics) are singing its praises. Whereas Beyoncé surprised fans with the albums "Beyoncé" (2013) and "Lemonade" (2016), the singer gave us a two month-long...
Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp: 18 review – a dull display of colossal self-pity
The perfunctory covers on this collaborative album serve to show just how bad Depp’s own songwriting is, as he rants about how awful it is to be him. It’s perfectly possible to separate the art from the artist. Jimmy Page’s behaviour does not render the Led Zeppelin catalogue unlistenable; cinemas are now showing a film celebrating the life of Elvis, which rather glosses over the fact that Priscilla Beaulieu became his girlfriend when she was 14, but the music still sounds spectacular.
Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Is Finally Out and Fans Are Absolutely Shook: ‘A No Skips Album’
After much anticipation, it is finally here. For, Beyonce has unleashed her long-awaited seventh studio album, Renaissance. The new album sees Beyonce head to the dance floor with its anthemic songs. However, across the album, Queen Bey also shows love for the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, she goes on to credit her late Uncle Johnny - who was a queer man - in the Renaissance booklet.
Madonna Attends Michael Jackson Broadway Musical, Says Star Myles Frost 'Made Me Cry'
Madonna was moved to tears by the Michael Jackson Broadway show. The pop music icon, 63, shared photos on her Instagram Story Monday from her time attending a recent performance of MJ: The Musical at Neil Simon Theatre in New York City, meeting with the "amazing" cast and crew behind the show.
Why Beyoncé Is Changing 'Heated' Lyrics After 'Renaissance' Album Release
Just days after the release of her seventh studio album, "Renaissance," Beyoncé is changing her lyrics to the song "Heated."
Metallica Get Strange With ‘Stranger Things’-Themed ‘Master of Puppets’ Video
After getting the “Kate Bush bump” from the last episode of Stranger Things this season, Metallica have decided to give “Master of Puppets” some extra recognition with a new lyric video. The clip uses eerie lighting similar to Stranger Things’ Upside Down, where (spoiler alert) Eddie Munson jammed out on the thrash epic to distract a legion of bats from the series’ heroes as they approached a battle with the evil Vecna. The new lyric video contains imagery of a man entering a labyrinth, lighting, hands pulling strings like marionettes, rows of crosses like the Master of Puppets album cover, and a sword-wielding duelist ready to begin a battle of his own.
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Marcus Mumford, Valerie June, and The Head and the Heart
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
NME
Metallica give ‘Stranger Things’ and Eddie Munson shoutout during Lollapalooza performance of ‘Master of Puppets’
Metallica gave Stranger Things a shoutout at Lollapalooza, playing a clip of season four’s Eddie Munson on screens during ‘Master of Puppets’. The rock legends headlined day one of the Chicago festival Thursday night (July 28). They shredded through a setlist comprising ‘Enter Sandman’, ‘Nothing Else Matters’ and a cover of AC/DC’s ‘It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘N’ Roll)’, before returning for an encore.
wmagazine.com
Christina Ricci Was Secretly Pregnant Throughout All of Yellowjackets
Christina Ricci’s Emmy-nominated performance in the Showtime series Yellowjackets was met with universal praise. And as if her humanization of Misty, who survived a plane crash by resorting to cannibalism as a teen, weren’t impressive enough, it turns out the 42-year-old actor was doing her best to hide that she was pregnant for the length of the six-month shoot. The only ones who knew that she was carrying her second child were her costars Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, and Melanie Lynskey, all of whom joined her in the conversation with the Hollywood Reporter in which she made the reveal.
Glitter and Dust review – kids go bull-riding in terrifying rodeo documentary
Documentary focuses on the frighteningly young girls making their daddies proud in bull riding competitions
Disney Fans Demand Woman With ‘Rapunzel Hair’ Be Cast in Movie
Fans want Disney to let down their hair and cast this real-life Rapunzel look-alike in a movie. Jolene, who shares TikTok content under the username @jo_punzel, is known for posting hair and skincare tips, and often shares tutorials and products recommendations. In many of her videos, Jolene reveals how she...
soultracks.com
Soul legend William Bell to release new music
The lead single entitled "One Day Closer To Home" will be released near the end of August 2022 followed by a full length album in September, both on the Wilbe Records imprint. The song, which serves as the title track for the album, is about true freedom and going home in every sense of the word. It's a "back to basics" formula musically with great lyrics, melody and ultimately a superb vocal performance by Bell. Whether it's labeled Soul, Blues or Americana, this is a definitive lesson in song craftsmanship.
Listen to Jordan Rudess covering Giorgio Moroder's Chase from Midnight Express
Dream Theater keyboard wizard joins Rick Wakeman and Geoff Downes in prog-friendly album of Synthesizer Classics
AOL Corp
'The end of an era': Stevie Nicks, David Geffen, Paul Simon remember music exec Mo Ostin
When interviewing record executives during my three decades as pop critic for The Times, I noticed that they were as eager for publicity as any of their artists. And, I must confess, I appreciated it when they invariably said, “Call me anytime.” So, it was frustrating when the most important and respected record company president in town didn’t fall into that pattern.
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”
Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterBehind the Cancellation of 'Batgirl''Batgirl' Directors "Saddened and Shocked" After...
