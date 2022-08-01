Flood Watch issued for Bell, Harlan, Knox, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-04 00:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Clay; Jackson; Laurel A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Laurel, southern Jackson and northwestern Clay Counties through 1245 AM EDT At 1216 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Carmichael, or near London, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near East Bernstadt around 1225 AM EDT. Maplesville around 1230 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Victory, Mershons, Lamero, Atlanta, Greenmount, Mcwhorter, Peoples, Moores Creek, Eberle, Parrot, Cornelius, Langnau and Crawford. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

CLAY COUNTY, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO