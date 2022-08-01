Buy a seized, abandoned or stolen vehicle at the City of Jackson’s public auction

www.wlbt.com
Vicksburg Post
Mississippi Highway Patrol vehicle shot in Vicksburg driveway
The Vicksburg Police Department responded to a possible burglary in the 200 block of First Avenue Tuesday night that resulted in bullet holes in the patrol car of a Highway Patrol trooper living in the home. According to Police Chief Penny Jones, contact was made with a Mississippi Highway Patrol...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg man arrested for possession of firearm stolen in December 2021
A Vicksburg man was arrested following a July 31 disturbance at the North Parking Garage. As the officers were identifying the persons involved in the 2:13 a.m. disturbance, Christopher Williams, 23, was found in possession of a Springfield Armory 9mm pistol that was reported stolen on Dec. 31, 2021. He...
Jackson to auction off vehicles on Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will host a public auction of abandoned and stolen vehicles on Saturday, August 6. Some of the items that will be auctioned include cars, trucks, SUVs, pick-up trucks and vans. More than 100 items from the evidence vault from the Jackson Police Department’s (JPD) will also be […]
Woman dies after crash on Bailey Avenue in Jackson
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated following new information from authorities. They initially said the victim suffered a gunshot wound. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after an 18-year-old female died Wednesday morning. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the incident happened just before 4:00 a.m. on Bailey Avenue and Oak Street. When […]
thelocalvoice.net
Drive by Shooting on County Road 373 Leads to Arrest of Wesson, Mississippi Man
Investigators and Deputies responded to the scene to take a report of the incident and process the scene. During the investigation, Ralph Carr Jr., 50 years old of Wesson, Mississippi, was arrested for Drive by Shooting. No injuries were reported during the incident. Carr was transported to the Lafayette County...
WLBT
3 arrested after woman shot at, dragged across pavement during robbery at Byram apartments
The incident happened on July 24 at The Reserve of Byram Apartment Complex. The female victim told police she was approached by two men who pointed a gun at her and who attempted to carjack her. During a brief struggle with the two men, the gun went off, barely missing...
WLBT
City of Jackson announces two locations for water distribution
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute bottled water to residents at two locations on Tuesday evening. The capital city was placed on a city-wide boil water notice for all surface connections on Friday, July 29. The first site will be at the Jackson Police Department precinct...
WLBT
Three separate arrests in Vicksburg involving firearms
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Three arrests were made in Vicksburg, all involving firearms. Thirty-year-old Deandre Royal was charged with shooting into a home on Elizabeth Circle on July 12th. Royal is now charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Also in...
vicksburgnews.com
“We’re requesting the public’s assistance” – Warren County authorities alerted to several overnight thefts
Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace is asking for the public’s help to curb criminal activity. Tuesday morning, Warren County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to several reports of items being taken from vehicles overnight. Three in the area of Fisher Ferry, one on Halls Ferry and another in the area of Lee Road.
WAPT
Three arrested in Byram armed robbery investigation
Three men have been arrested and charged in connection to an attempted robbery and carjacking in Byram. Byram police say they responded to the Reserve of Byram Apartment Complex on July 24 for a report of shots fired in the area. According to police, a woman was approached by two...
WAPT
JPD investigating death of 18-year-old woman
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old woman. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said police responded to a crash on Bailey Avenue and Oak Street at 3:58 a.m. Wednesday. He said they found Tawhia Bell unresponsive in a black 2013 Honda Accord. Anyone with information...
WLBT
JPD releases safety and security tips for citizens
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department released several safety and security tips for citizens on Monday. “We can never be too careful, too prepared, or too aware,” the department said. JPD highlighted one tactic that some criminals use, called the ‘bump and run.’. The department says...
breezynews.com
Prison Contraband and Possession with Intent to Sell Arrests in Leake and Attala
SAMMY T FORD, 35, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0. CAMERON J FOSTER, 23, of Canton, DUI – Test Refusal, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Dim Headlights, No Driver’s License, Resisting Arrest, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500, $500, $500. JEROME FULLER, 59,...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg man arrested for aggravated assault; residential burglary and grand larceny also reported in city
A Vicksburg man was arrested Monday in connection with a late July aggravated assault. John Dolley, 38, was taken into custody on Monday on a warrant for aggravated assault stemming from an incident that occurred on July 26. Vicksburg Municipal Court Judge Angela Carpenter set Dolley’s bond at $250,000 and...
WLBT
Are hot pursuits constitutional? The city of Jackson is going to court to find out.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The constitutionality of high-speed police pursuits could soon be determined in court. Tuesday, the Jackson City Council voted 6-1 to file a lawsuit to determine whether the blanket authority allowing hot pursuits is protected under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. The council also approved...
WLBT
City of Jackson hosts water distributions Wednesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to residents in need on Wednesday at two Jackson Fire Department station locations. There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle, while supplies last. Please see below for details:. Water distribution site #...
WLBT
Hinds County, city of Jackson at odds over when downtown holding facility will open
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Hinds County Supervisor says repairs to the city of Jackson’s downtown holding facility should be finished by next week, but the city attorney isn’t quite as optimistic. Hinds County currently owns the building where the holding facility is located and talks about transferring...
bobgermanylaw.com
Jackson, MS – Victims Injured in Collision on I-55 near Woodrow Wilson Ave
Paramedics were on-site to provide necessary medical aid to the injured parties. Ambulances were stationed nearby to transport any victims requiring additional treatment to local hospitals. The identities of the involved parties have not been disclosed. No further updates on the conditions of the injured parties have been provided. Local...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg man arrested for shooting into house on Elizabeth Circle
A suspect was arrested in connection with a July shooting in the Elizabeth Circle neighborhood. Deandre Royal, 39 of Vicksburg, was arrested on July 29 by investigators of the Vicksburg Police Department in connection with a July 12 shooting into a residence on Elizabeth Circle. Royal was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
$8M grant to help transform land along Highway 80 in Clinton
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – An $8 million legislative grant will be used to help transform the land between Highway 80 and Interstate 20 west of Springridge Road in Clinton. According to leaders with Mississippi College (MC), the funding will support the costs associated with site work, construction, and development of streets, street lighting and signals, […]
