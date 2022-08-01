ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Claims that Tory leadership fight is all but over are premature

By Jessica Elgot Chief political correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4am3Go_0h0XtBeI00
The race between Sunak and Truss could be closer than expected.

It was once described as the most wide-open race in a generation. Now, as ballots drop on Conservative members’ doorsteps, the race is being deemed all but over.

The most telling sign for this is when ambitious ministers keen to keep their jobs come out with their 11th hour endorsements for Liz Truss, having waited to make sure they will pick the winning horse.

The race has also begun to follow a more predictable playbook. Like Boris Johnson, Truss launched her campaign late and limited early media appearances and thus opportunities for gaffes. Like Johnson, her thick-skinned campaign has been solid boosterism.

Rishi Sunak’s began as pragmatism and seriousness – like Jeremy Hunt – but he has since been forced to throw out ever more red meat to catch up with his rival, similar to how Hunt ended his final weeks of campaigning.

But Sunak’s campaign is not giving up and MPs quietly say the race might be closer than expected. It is true the narrative of Truss’s sure victory bears some closer examination. Her lead has been commanding in the YouGov polls of party members – about 24 points – but the last poll was on 21 July.

It found that 31% of the membership intend to vote for Rishi Sunak, while 49% intend to vote for Liz Truss. A further 15% currently don’t know.

But the Conservative membership is difficult to poll – though YouGov have an excellent track record. Polling before the Johnson-Hunt result in 2019 correctly predicted the result but gave Johnson a much higher margin of victory than he got.

MPs from both Truss and Sunak’s camps are conducting their own polling of association members. Most think Truss is on course to win but will stress the vote is very soft. Many MPs described their ad-hoc local polling of members as neck-and-neck with a significant number undecided.

One said they did not think ballots would be returned as quickly as in previous years, despite the conventional wisdom that members return their ballots within days, which would have given Sunak just days to turn his fortunes around.

Another MP said their older members were by-and-large breaking for Sunak and younger members for Truss, suggesting older members were less likely to take part in online polling. The other indication that the race might be tighter than expected is a poll of Conservative candidates that put just a point between the pair.

One former cabinet minister said they had done an informal poll of their members, finding almost an even split, with a third undecided. Even then, the electorate is unpredictable – members may not say they are backing a rival candidate if they know their MP is backing another.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

There is one thing hugely in Truss’ favour, regardless of polling. She has the momentum. Often polls showing a candidate is the frontrunner have their own way of becoming self-fulfilling prophecies.

Truss now has a flood of endorsements from cabinet ministers such as Nadhim Zahawi and Brandon Lewis who think they can see which way the wind is blowing. Penny Mordaunt, who finished third in the leadership race, declared her support for the foreign secretary ahead of Monday’s hustings in Exeter.

Sunak was the candidate who once had that momentum – bringing on board Grant Shapps, Dominic Raab and Jeremy Hunt as big name backers who thought they were picking the winning horse. That might be a sign to everyone in this race that the wind can still change very quickly.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Brandon Lewis
Person
Grant Shapps
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Tory donor Rami Ranger claims that Britain will be seen as 'racist' if Conservative members fail to elect Rishi Sunak as the party's and the country's first non-white leader

Britain will be seen as 'racist' if the Conservatives fail to elect Rishi Sunak as their new leader, a millionaire party donor has said. Lord Rami Ranger said that choosing Liz Truss over the ex-chancellor would give the nation and the party 'a bad name'. The India-born businessman, who has...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Truss vs Sunak: Where do the Tory leadership contenders stand on policy?

The fierce rivals vying to be the next prime minister have continued to add to their pledge packets, with fresh promises on tax, education and identity politics.Over the summer it will be up to Tory party members to decide which of the two will take over from Boris Johnson as Conservative leader.The pair have embarked on a programme of 12 official hustings, where they are seeking to woo voters in the race for No 10.Here we look at their stances on key issues.– Tax and spendingRishi Sunak: The former chancellor has pitched himself as the fiscally conservative candidate and has...
POLITICS
BBC

Tory leader contender Truss remarks obnoxious - John Swinney

Scotland's deputy first minister John Swinney said Tory leadership contender Liz Truss's comment that Nicola Sturgeon should be ignored was "completely and utterly unacceptable". He told BBC Scotland's The Nine programme: "People in Scotland, whatever their politics, will be absolutely horrified by the obnoxious remarks that Liz Truss has made...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss news - live: Tory leadership rivals go head-to-head as Javid backs foreign secretary

The two candidates to be the UK’s next prime minister are launching themselves into another live battle of arguments in the latest hustings.Liz Truss went into the event in Cardiff boosted by two surveys giving her huge leads as well as the backing of Sajid Javid.Former health secretary Mr Javid hit out at Mr Sunak, saying his plans for the economy would lead Britain “sleepwalking into a high-tax, low-growth” economy.In The Times, he argued that Ms Truss had the “willingness to challenge the status quo”.The foreign secretary won a 34-percentage point lead over Mr Sunak in a YouGov poll of party members, before a survey for the ConservativeHome website put her 32 ahead.The ConservativeHome poll of 1,003 Tory members found 58 per cent backed the foreign secretary, while 26 backed Mr Sunak. Read More Liz Truss suffers serious setback in race for PM with ‘full-fat U-turn’ on regional payLatest Tory leadership betting odds as ‘underdog’ Rishi Sunk closes the gap on Liz TrussWith one mind-boggling announcement, Liz Truss has levelled down her entire campaign
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tory#Conservative
The Guardian

Sanctions against Russia are not backfiring

Simon Jenkins (The rouble is soaring and Putin is stronger than ever – our sanctions have backfired, 29 July) writes that sanctions “are meant to intimidate peoples into restraining their princes”. Throughout his piece he puts forward this very instrumentalist view of sanctions, but says not a word about the ethical component.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Republicans’ agenda for a second Trump term is far more radical than the first

The Republican party of today has a new attitude towards the power of government. The Reaganites who used to dominate the party mostly saw government as the problem: if only it could be cut back or eliminated entirely, free markets would deliver everything America needed. But a new report on plans being developed for Donald Trump’s possible return to the White House shows just how much this has changed. Rather than sidelining or eliminating federal agencies, Republicans now want to do something much more disturbing: seize effective control of them in order to persecute their enemies and implement a radical agenda.
POTUS
The Independent

Liz Truss wins polling boost over Rishi Sunak and backing of Sajid Javid

Liz Truss’s bid for the Tory leadership was boosted by two surveys giving her massive leads and the backing of former rival Sajid Javid as he attacked Rishi Sunak’s more cautious plans for tax cuts.The Foreign Secretary won a 34-percentage point lead over Mr Sunak in a YouGov poll of party members, before a survey for the ConservativeHome website put her 32 ahead.Mr Javid, whose resignation as health secretary minutes before Mr Sunak’s as chancellor triggered the cascade that forced Boris Johnson to quit as Tory leader, then threw his support behind the frontrunner.The failed leadership candidate warned that “tax...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Guardian

Ayman al-Zawahiri obituary

After nearly two decades in hiding, the Egyptian terrorist Ayman al-Zawahiri, successor to Osama bin Laden as head of al-Qaida, has died aged 71. He was killed by two missiles fired from a US drone at his home in central Kabul. Zawahiri provided the arguments and the systematic organisation that persuaded Bin Laden, six years his junior, to operate on an international scale, culminating in the attacks of 11 September 2001 in the US that resulted in more than 3,000 deaths. However, after Bin Laden was killed by US forces in Pakistan in 2011, Zawahiri made threats, but never repeated atrocities against the west on the scale of 9/11.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Zawahiri’s killing was a Biden play for popularity – but it may have unintended consequences

A decade after US Navy Seals killed Osama bin Laden in a special operation in Pakistan, Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a US drone strike in Kabul. Both men were synonymous with the image of al-Qaida. But more than anything, the killing of Zawahiri is a symbolic success for Joe Biden, whose approval rating has been dismally low recently. Even before the ill-fated military withdrawal from Afghanistan that led to the Taliban seizing power, the US president had been vigorously trying to avoid discussing the country in his media engagements. Unsurprisingly, he is now trying to capitalise on the drone strike that killed Zawahiri to seek redemption in Afghanistan.
MILITARY
The Independent

Boris and Carrie Johnson ‘to hold wedding party at donor’s country house’

Boris Johnson and wife Carrie are to hold a delayed wedding party at a billionaire Tory donor’s country house this weekend, it has been reported.The prime minister had to cancel plans to hold the lavish bash at his official country residence Chequers after allegations he was using the event to delay his departure from office.But now The Mirror reports that JCB chairman Lord Bamford has stepped in to offer use of his Grade I listed home Daylesford House in the Cotswolds.Lord Bamford, who backed Mr Johnson’s leadership bid in 2019, has given more than £10m in donations and gifts to...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

387K+
Followers
90K+
Post
170M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy