Builders FirstSource Gains On Q2 Earnings Beat

Here's Why Income Investors Should Consider Buying This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Novartis is one of the most dominant pharma companies in the world.
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Royal Caribbean Posts Record Q2 Revenues; Shares Up 8.5%
Royal Caribbean Group witnessed a steep rebound in demand and bookings. The rising web traffic pointed to an improved Q2 performance for RCL. Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) jumped 8.5% on July 28 after the cruise operator reported a better-than-feared Q2 loss and outstanding revenue growth on the back of robust bookings and resurging demand for cruising and onboard spending trends.
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
Earnings Outlook For OPKO Health
OPKO Health OPK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that OPKO Health will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01. OPKO Health bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Royal Caribbean Group Shares Are Falling: What's Happening?
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL shares are trading lower by 3.87% to $37.21 Monday morning after the company announced a private offering of senior convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of up to $900 million. What Happened?. "The purpose of the offering is to replace some of the existing...
Cazoo 'Laser-Focused on Profitability' as Shares Surge Nearly 200% Post Upbeat Q2 Results
Investors’ tendency to slash the valuations of unprofitable businesses when the macroeconomic winds aren’t blowing their way is understandable. But for companies that are feeling the brunt of investor skittishness, making a solid argument for shareholders not to jump ship in times like this is the only way out of the predicament.
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Kroger 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Kroger KR has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.32%. Currently, Kroger has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion. Buying $1000 In KR: If an investor had bought $1000 of KR stock 10 years ago, it...
Binance Says It Lost 90% Of Customers, 'Billions In Revenue' Due To KYC Compliance
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has reportedly lost out on a significant chunk of potential revenue due to KYC compliance. What Happened: In a recent interview with CoinDesk, Binance compliance team Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price, former investigators at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s cybercrime unit, said that the exchange’s tighter KYC policies had come at a cost to the business.
Last Minute Thought: Buy or Sell AMD Stock Before Earnings?
All eyes last week were drawn to the tech giants’ earnings but this week has some big names reporting too; after the market closes today, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) will grab hold of the earnings mic to deliver Q2’s results. Will it be a “drop the mic” quarter?...
Why Nvidia Shares Are Sliding Today
NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading lower Wednesday, in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, which issued guidance with a midpoint below estimates and lowered its PC business outlook. AMD Revenue: $6.55 billion beat estimate of $6.53 billion. AMD EPS: $1.05 beat estimate of $1.03. AMD said it expects...
Recap: Unisys Q2 Earnings
Unisys UIS reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Unisys beat estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.08. Revenue was down $2.30 million from the same period last...
Booking Holdings Shares Tick Lower After Q2 Revenue Miss, CEO Expects Busy Q3 Travel Season
Booking Holdings Inc BKNG second-quarter revenue nearly doubled year-over-year to $4.29 billion (+98.8% Y/Y), missing the consensus of $4.33 billion. Agency revenue were $2.3 billion (+73.3% Y/Y), Merchant$1.75 billion (+164.6% Y/Y); and Advertising and other $244 million (+42.7% Y/Y). Q2 gross travel bookings were $34.5 billion (+57% Y/Y). Room nights...
Ansys: Q2 Earnings Insights
Ansys ANSS reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ansys beat estimated earnings by 10.62%, reporting an EPS of $1.77 versus an estimate of $1.6. Revenue was up $23.34 million from the same period last...
Recap: Trupanion Q2 Earnings
Trupanion TRUP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Trupanion missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.33 versus an estimate of $-0.22. Revenue was up $51.15 million from the same period last...
After-Hours Alert: Why Fortinet Shares Are Falling
Fortinet Inc FTNT shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported financial results. Fortinet said second-quarter revenue increased 29% year-over-year to $1.03 billion, which was in line with estimates, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The cybersecurity firm reported quarterly earnings of 24 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 22 cents per share.
Earnings Preview: Rocky Brands
Rocky Brands RCKY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Rocky Brands will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86. Rocky Brands bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Recap: Clorox Q4 Earnings
Clorox CLX reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clorox reported in-line EPS of $0.93 versus an estimate of $0.93. Revenue was down $1.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Tower Semiconductor Clocks 18% Revenue Growth In Q2
Tower Semiconductor Ltd TSEM reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 18% year-on-year to $426 million, missing the consensus of $428.4 million. It posted a 30% organic growth. The gross profit was $112 million, up 52% Y/Y. The operating profit grew 108% Y/Y to $70.7 million. EPS was $0.53. It generated...
Recap: Selective Insurance Gr Q2 Earnings
Selective Insurance Gr SIGI reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Selective Insurance Gr missed estimated earnings by 4.88%, reporting an EPS of $1.17 versus an estimate of $1.23. Revenue was up $97.50 million from...
