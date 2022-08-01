ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Builders FirstSource Gains On Q2 Earnings Beat

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Royal Caribbean Posts Record Q2 Revenues; Shares Up 8.5%

Royal Caribbean Group witnessed a steep rebound in demand and bookings. The rising web traffic pointed to an improved Q2 performance for RCL. Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) jumped 8.5% on July 28 after the cruise operator reported a better-than-feared Q2 loss and outstanding revenue growth on the back of robust bookings and resurging demand for cruising and onboard spending trends.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Builders Firstsource#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Fy22#Eps
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For OPKO Health

OPKO Health OPK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that OPKO Health will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01. OPKO Health bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Royal Caribbean Group Shares Are Falling: What's Happening?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL shares are trading lower by 3.87% to $37.21 Monday morning after the company announced a private offering of senior convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of up to $900 million. What Happened?. "The purpose of the offering is to replace some of the existing...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Binance Says It Lost 90% Of Customers, 'Billions In Revenue' Due To KYC Compliance

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has reportedly lost out on a significant chunk of potential revenue due to KYC compliance. What Happened: In a recent interview with CoinDesk, Binance compliance team Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price, former investigators at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s cybercrime unit, said that the exchange’s tighter KYC policies had come at a cost to the business.
MARKETS
tipranks.com

Last Minute Thought: Buy or Sell AMD Stock Before Earnings?

All eyes last week were drawn to the tech giants’ earnings but this week has some big names reporting too; after the market closes today, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) will grab hold of the earnings mic to deliver Q2’s results. Will it be a “drop the mic” quarter?...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Nvidia Shares Are Sliding Today

NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading lower Wednesday, in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, which issued guidance with a midpoint below estimates and lowered its PC business outlook. AMD Revenue: $6.55 billion beat estimate of $6.53 billion. AMD EPS: $1.05 beat estimate of $1.03. AMD said it expects...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Unisys Q2 Earnings

Unisys UIS reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Unisys beat estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.08. Revenue was down $2.30 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Booking Holdings Shares Tick Lower After Q2 Revenue Miss, CEO Expects Busy Q3 Travel Season

Booking Holdings Inc BKNG second-quarter revenue nearly doubled year-over-year to $4.29 billion (+98.8% Y/Y), missing the consensus of $4.33 billion. Agency revenue were $2.3 billion (+73.3% Y/Y), Merchant$1.75 billion (+164.6% Y/Y); and Advertising and other $244 million (+42.7% Y/Y). Q2 gross travel bookings were $34.5 billion (+57% Y/Y). Room nights...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Ansys: Q2 Earnings Insights

Ansys ANSS reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ansys beat estimated earnings by 10.62%, reporting an EPS of $1.77 versus an estimate of $1.6. Revenue was up $23.34 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Trupanion Q2 Earnings

Trupanion TRUP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Trupanion missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.33 versus an estimate of $-0.22. Revenue was up $51.15 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

After-Hours Alert: Why Fortinet Shares Are Falling

Fortinet Inc FTNT shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported financial results. Fortinet said second-quarter revenue increased 29% year-over-year to $1.03 billion, which was in line with estimates, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The cybersecurity firm reported quarterly earnings of 24 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 22 cents per share.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands RCKY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Rocky Brands will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86. Rocky Brands bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Clorox Q4 Earnings

Clorox CLX reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clorox reported in-line EPS of $0.93 versus an estimate of $0.93. Revenue was down $1.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Tower Semiconductor Clocks 18% Revenue Growth In Q2

Tower Semiconductor Ltd TSEM reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 18% year-on-year to $426 million, missing the consensus of $428.4 million. It posted a 30% organic growth. The gross profit was $112 million, up 52% Y/Y. The operating profit grew 108% Y/Y to $70.7 million. EPS was $0.53. It generated...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Selective Insurance Gr Q2 Earnings

Selective Insurance Gr SIGI reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Selective Insurance Gr missed estimated earnings by 4.88%, reporting an EPS of $1.17 versus an estimate of $1.23. Revenue was up $97.50 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
66K+
Followers
154K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy