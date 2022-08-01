www.newbritainherald.com
New Britain Herald
Southington's Italian American Festival draws 10,000 people this past weekend
SOUTHINGTON – The 17th Italian American Festival drew 10,000 people to lower Center Street over this past weekend according to event organizers, who said crowds were wowed by fireworks and the Italian Mass and procession. The fireworks were held on Friday night, the first day of the festival, shooting...
New Britain Herald
Gallery 66 in New Britain hosting three-part talent search; here's how to take part
NEW BRITAIN – Gallery 66 will be holding a three-part Talent Search at the Visitors Center starting this Thursday with a comedy competition. “Those people that win this Talent Search are going to get a paid opportunity to perform on September 30 at the annual Free Community Concert,” said Adrian Elliott, curator of Gallery 66. “These winning artists will be opening for the amazingly talented band The Shaded Soul.”
New Britain Herald
Summer events continue all August long at New Britain Museum of American Art
NEW BRITAIN – Besides the Summer Art Adventures Summer camp, the New Britain Museum of American Art is also hosting as slew of other events throughout the month of August. The Midsummer Music Series 2022 continued Wednesday with “A Night of J.S. Bach: Six Sonatas for Violin and Harpsichord.” Next Wednesday guests can enjoy “Beethoven Sonatas.” This is a solo performance by Corbin Beisner on piano.
New Britain Herald
Community 'fun-raiser' happening at Hidden Valley Miniature Golf
BRISTOL – The Bristol Republican Town Committee is partnering with Hidden Valley Miniature Golf and Waterfront Grille in Southington to offer a community “fun-raiser” Aug. 15. Golfers of all ages are invited to bring their family and friends to come and play 18 holes of miniature golf...
New Britain Herald
Craft and Vendor Fair, including cornhole tournament, happening in Berlin
BERLIN - The Italian Independent Political Club is holding its second annual Craft and Vendor Fair on Aug. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fair will be held at 16 Harding Street. Tracy Contino, the event coordinator for the fair, said people could shop local crafters and vendors.
Nyberg: Willimantic shop offers 150 kinds of cupcakes
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — A Cupcake for Later, in Willimantic, offers 150 different varieties of cupcakes for their customers to enjoy. The shop’s owners Cheryl and Jim Preston love the happiness their cupcakes bring to their customer’s faces. The Preston’s are always coming up with new cupcake flavors, and many times they are inspired by […]
New Britain Herald
New Britain Museum of American Art holding Summer Art Adventures camp
NEW BRITAIN – Looking for something your kiddos can do this late in the summer? The New Britain Museum of American Art is holding Summer Art Adventures, a half-day summer camp that will introduce them to diverse works of art in the museum’s collection and tons of activities.
sheltonherald.com
12 Connecticut oyster bars for National Oyster Day
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It may have been "a bold man who first ate an oyster," as the quote goes, but Connecticut diners love these fruits of the sea, whether they're served raw on the half shell, grilled or battered and fried. To...
New Britain Herald
Berlin library celebrating 'Happiness Happens Day' with book series
BERLIN - If you’re struggling with self-love and motivation, borrow a book from Berlin-Peck Memorial Library’s happiness series. “The books on this list are just a small sample of the books we have on our shelves that can help people find new ways to cope with life’s difficulties and everyday frustrations,” said Carrie Tyszka, head of reference and adult services. “Whether it is through books, programs or outreach, our library’s mission is to enrich the lives of the community.”
Cheshire Museum is a Unique Pop Culture Roadside Attraction
I have always collected things for as long as I can remember. From baseball cards and comic books to Star Wars toys and Batman action figures, my collections ran the gamut of pop culture-type items through the years. Recently, in my search for interesting places, I found a very unique personal collection of nearly 80,000 items in a museum located in Cheshire, CT.
We Were Astounded By a Cheeseburger at a Diner in Torrington
I've eaten thousands of cheeseburgers in my life, at home and at Frankie's, Burger King, Wayback, Karl Jr's, In and Out, Charcoal Chef, 5 Guys, etc. It's my go-to, I'm a meat and potato kid from the 70's, and I'm still going strong full-carnivore in 2022. Every once in awhile, I find a burger that stops me in my tracks, and I found one in Torrington recently that I'm pretty sure no one has told you about.
New Britain Herald
Unknown Clothing officially reopens after evolving with new, remodeled space in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – The wait is over. The door to Unknown Clothing has officially re-opened and the business held a private unveiling ceremony for the newly renovated space. As the clock struck 7 o’clock last Thursday night everyone’s heads whipped around at the sound of the metal gate lifting up. As the door swung open and Maciah Clark, co-owner of Unknown Clothing, stepped out, guests pulled out their phones and gathered around.
Wahlburgers to open first Connecticut location at Foxwoods
LEDYARD, Conn. — Wahlburgers, a casual restaurant and bar chain, will be coming to Foxwoods in the summer of 2023. The Foxwoods location will be the standalone Wahlburgers in the state. The restaurant will have a signature menu item created in collaboration with Chef Paul and the Foxwoods team.
Register Citizen
North Haven's The Only Game in Town to close after 36 years of business
After 36 years of business, one of North Haven's premier sports centers is closing its doors. The Only Game in Town announced on Facebook on Monday that it would permanently close its doors on Sunday, Sept. 11. "Thank you all for your business and ongoing support for the past 36...
New Britain Herald
Dr. Emeritus Allan Roger Beaudoin
Professor Emeritus Allan Roger Beaudoin died Friday, June 10, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Jones Beaudoin, daughter Sandra B. McMullen, brother Wallace Beaudoin, and his parents. Al was born on Aug. 25th, 1927 in New Britain, the son of Maurice A. and Pauline [Russell] Beaudoin.
New Britain Herald
Woman follows mother's footsteps opening new clothing store in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – European Closet owner Monika Kowal wasn’t deterred by opening a new store during a pandemic and has been successful ever since. Kowal opened European Closet in New Britain on January 30 after deciding in November to go forward with the business. “The opening was very...
New Britain Herald
Phyllis (Fredeen) Hjerpe
Phyllis (Fredeen) Hjerpe, 99, of Kensington and Mystic, widow of Carl W. Hjerpe, passed away Wednesday (July 27, 2022) at Crescent Point in Niantic. Born in Sioux City, Iowa, daughter of the late Rev. Carl Fredeen and Mildred (Hultman) Fredeen, she was a longtime Kensington resident. Phyllis was a graduate...
Connecticut man finds bear eating in his kitchen
WEST HARTFORD, CONN. -- A man caught a hungry bear helping itself to a meal inside his Connecticut home. Bill Priest, of West Hartford, walked into his kitchen Sunday and found the intruder. He said he grabbed a chair to put between him and the animal. He eventually got the bear out through the front door, but not before it ate an entire bag of marshmallows and other snacks."He did startle me. That was probably the one time I was scared," Priest said. "He had everything on the floor in there eating."Priest said the bear came back the next day and ripped a screen trying to get inside. Last week, he also saw a bear going through a fridge in his garage.
outdoors.org
CANCELLED - River Highlands State Park, Cromwell, (C3C, Easy)
Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. The following hike has been CANCELLED due to predicted high temps and high humidity. Will be re-scheduled for later date. Approx. 4-5 miles, mostly flat hike along the Connecticut River and then up from the river along a brook gorge. Meet at Pierson Park parking lot off West Street at 9:45 for prompt 10:00 start (GPS Ref: 15 West St, Cromwell, CT). Steady Rain cancels. Directions: From I-91 S take Exit 22, Rte. 9 S, to Exit 19 in Cromwell. Go left off exit onto Rte. 372 (West Street). Follow West St. East about 1.5 miles to Pierson Park on the right, just before the Police/Fire Stations and Main St. (Rte. 99). From Rte. 9 N take Exit 18 in Cromwell. Follow Rte. 99 (Main St.) North about 0.8 miles to Rte. 372 (West St.). Take a left on West St. to Pierson Park on the left, just past the Police/Fire Stations. Consolidate cars for short ride to trailhead off of Field Rd. No car spot required.
WTNH.com
Music in CT: Pitbull, A Day to Remember to perform this week
Conn. (WTNH) — The summer is heating up with summer tours! Rock and rap are taking the forefront in Connecticut this week when Latin hip-hop artist Pitbull and metalcore group A Day to Remember take the stage. See the full list of underground acts and big-name artists performing across...
