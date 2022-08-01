Governments brace for future waves of COVID

www.foxnews.com
Well there’s a pattern people, each and every electoral cycle, hmmmmm! Does it take a college education to figure it out yet?
With our Southern border wide open the past year&a half,nobody is buying into this form of Control and PROPAGANDA.
Covid vaccines: Government warned of ‘dangerous complacency’ as millions skip boosters
The government has been urged to tackle a stalling vaccine uptake as data shows millions of people aged over 50 have yet to receive Covid-19 booster jabs.In the wake of the government’s announcement that the autumn Covid booster jab will be offered to all over-50s, scientists warned that pockets of the older population were already growing vulnerable to Covid because of incomplete vaccine protection.The experts also criticised ministers for “mixed messages” and accused them of fuelling “dangerous complacency” among the public by insisting the pandemic is over.Figures from the UK Health Security Agency show that 16 per cent of...
Of Course Biden Has Rebound COVID
Four days after recovering from a COVID-19 infection, President Joe Biden has tested positive again. When he first got sick, Biden—like more than one-third of the Americans who have tested positive for COVID-19 this summer, according to the U.S. government’s public records—was prescribed Paxlovid, an antiviral pill treatment made by Pfizer. Like many Paxlovid takers, he soon tested negative and resumed his normal activities. And then, like many Paxlovid takers, his infection came right back. (Biden does not currently have symptoms, according to his physician.)
Meet ‘Centaurus,’ the new ‘stealth Omicron.’ It was just found in the U.S. and may escape immunity more than any other COVID strain
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A new Omicron subvariant on the radar of the World Health Organization—one some experts say could be the most immune-evasive yet—has been identified in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told Fortune on Thursday.
New York resident infected with polio, marking 1st US case in a decade
After nearly a decade with no reported polio cases in the U.S., a resident of Rockland County, New York has tested positive for the viral disease, state and county health officials announced (opens in new tab) Thursday (July 21). The infected individual caught a strain of poliovirus known as "revertant...
Reinfection will be part of the pandemic for months to come. Each repeat illness raises the risk of long COVID
The latest Omicron variant BA.5 is fast becoming dominant worldwide, including in New Zealand and Australia. As it continues to surge, reinfection will become increasingly common and this in turn means more people will develop long COVID. The two most concerning aspects of long COVID are its high prevalence (up to 30% of those infected) and a link between reinfection and a higher risk of harmful outcomes. American science writer Ed Yong, commenting on government responses to the pandemic, described them as a case of débrouillez-vous, which approximates to “you work it out – you’re on your own”. In the...
IFLScience
Latest COVID Strain Can Cause "Strange" New Symptom At Night, Says Professor
COVID-19 is notorious for its broad and unusual array of symptoms, and with a new variant taking the world by storm, some scientists have started seeing reports of a new symptom: night sweats. The strain currently driving a significant rise in cases around the world is the subvariant BA.5, sometimes...
Administration warns 'under vaccinated' Americans: Biden team will hand out more n95 masks beyond the 400 million made available as it outlines strategy to deal with surging BA.5 variant – and warns 350 weekly deaths is still 'too high'
The White House is warning Americans to take precautions in indoor settings and prepare for the surging BA.5 variant – even if they have already contracted a recent case of COVID with a related omicron variant. 'Immunity wanes, so it is critical to stay up to date with COVID...
Dr. Fauci says pandemic fatigue from even the most cautious people is making it hard to contain the BA.5 subvariant
Editor's Note:The headline has been tweaked with a fresher angle and a new picture to replace the stock photo. More has also been added to the copy to avoid making the story too clickbaity.
Warning of Omicron symptom to watch out for in heatwave as cases rise
A SYMPTOM of the new Covid Omicron variant may go undetected during the scorching hot weather. Temperatures are set to soar for the next week in Britain’s longest heatwave in four years. It will make sleeping uncomfortable, as people wheel out their fans to keep them cool during the...
natureworldnews.com
Mystery Disease Called 'Nosebleed Outbreak' or 'Rat Fever' is Emerging in Some African Countries
A mystery disease called the "nosebleed outbreak" or "nosebleed virus" has been reported spreading in several countries in Africa recently. The main symptoms of the disease, aside from nose bleeding, include fever, fatigue, and headache. It is considered lethal since the virus had already killed at least three people in...
Alert over new outbreak of Ebola-like disease that causes 90% of patients to bleed to death
HEALTH officials are racing to contain an Ebola-like disease with 90 per cent mortality. Called the Marburg virus, it causes those struck to bleed to death. The World Health Organization said Ghana has reported two possible cases of the Marburg virus disease. The two patients, who sadly died, had been...
Super-infectious BA.5 is a coronavirus ‘beast.’ Here’s how to protect yourself
The growing dominance of two super-infectious Omicron subvariants is threatening to exacerbate California’s coronavirus wave, but experts and officials say there are sensible steps residents can take to protect themselves. Taking preventive measures is especially important now, as the two strains in question — BA.4, and especially BA.5 —...
An Omicron vaccine is coming. Should you wait for it—or get your next booster now amid BA.5’s surge?
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Biden administration is reportedly considering making all adult Americans eligible for a second booster shot as the newest COVID variant—Omicron's BA.5 strain, deemed "the worst version" of the virus seen yet—surges in the U.S.
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
Washington Examiner
CDC grilled after revealing it didn't perform data analysis on COVID-19 vaccine doses
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) is demanding answers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after the agency told a nonprofit group that it never conducted a mandated data mining analysis on reported adverse effects that followed the administration of COVID-19 vaccine doses. The CDC is tasked with performing a...
CDC adds 3 places to its 'high' risk list for Covid-19
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added three places to its "high" risk category for travel on Monday, including Romania.
MedicalXpress
Peter Salk, the son of polio vaccine's developer, says the newest US polio case sounds a warning
After a man in Rockland County, New York, became the first patient to contract polio in the United States in nearly a decade, experts such as Dr. Peter Salk—whose late father, Jonas, developed a vaccine for the disease—said the public shouldn't be alarmed but warned that children unvaccinated for polio could be at risk.
6 Reasons Parents Won’t Vaccinate Their Kids Against COVID — And How Experts Respond
According to a survey, 43% of parents of children 6 months to 4 years old will “definitely not” get them vaccinated. Here is what experts would tell them.
How Long Can the Coronavirus Keep Reinfecting Us?
When the original Omicron variant swept across the country this winter, it launched America into a new COVID era, one in which nearly everyone—95 percent of adults, according to one CDC estimate—has some immunity to the virus through vaccines, infection, or both. Since then, however, Omicron subvariants have still managed to cause big waves of infection. They’ve accomplished this by eroding our existing immunity.
Washington Examiner
People lost their jobs over vaccines Dr. Birx said she knew ‘didn’t work’
Dr. Deborah Birx served up a bombshell revelation about the efficacy of the COVID vaccines during an interview on Your World with Neil Cavuto. Birx, the former White House COVID-19 response coordinator and one of the two most recognizable spokespeople during the pandemic, along with Dr. Anthony Fauci, claimed the vaccines were overplayed and that she knew they didn’t work. While this is shocking in and of itself, it is especially tragic given how many people had their employment terminated because they refused to get an ineffective and “overplayed” vaccine.
