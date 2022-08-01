Larry Quade Colbert Arrested For Fatal Stabbing

www.canyon-news.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
See how much per hour people in L.A. need to make to afford renting an apartmentJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles bans homeless encampments near schools and daycare centersBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Is Last Crumb Cookies Better than Crumbl Cookies?Chicago Food KingLos Angeles, CA
18 Awesome Ways to Enjoy Los Angeles in AugustCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man stabbed to death at Santa Monica Library
SANTA MONICA – Authorities Wednesday identified the homeless man stabbed to death in the north courtyard of the Santa Monica Main Library, allegedly by another homeless man. The stabbing occurred around 7:15 p.m. Friday at 601 Santa Monica Blvd., near Sixth Street, according to Santa Monica police spokesman Myesha Morrison.
signalscv.com
Newhall man arrested on suspicion of battery, assault with box cutter
A 38-year-old Newhall man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of felony assault and battery in connection to a July incident, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials. According to an email from Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call...
nypressnews.com
Man, woman believed to be homeless killed when driver crashes into their tents in South LA
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A man and a woman believed to be homeless were killed Tuesday afternoon when a driver crashed into their tents in South Los Angeles, according to police. It happened around 12:40 p.m. at 5200 Flower St. near Exposition Park. A spokesperson with the Los...
2urbangirls.com
CA Police detective caught in sting operation
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A veteran Santa Ana police detective who was allegedly caught up in a sting operation was charged Tuesday with child annoyance. Gregory Daniel Beaumarchais, 43, was charged with one misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a person believed to be a child. He is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 13.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Longtime Santa Ana Detective Caught in Sting
A veteran Santa Ana police detective who was allegedly caught up in a sting operation was charged today with child annoyance.
Police: Elderly woman’s ‘semi charred’ body found in her Los Angeles house after possible burglary
LOS ANGELES — An elderly woman’s “semi charred” body was found in her Los Angeles house after a possible burglary, police say. The Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release that Topanga area patrol officers were called to a home after reports of a “dead body possible fire arson involved,” in Woodland Hills, California on Tuesday at 7:40 p.m. Upon arrival at the house, officers noticed signs of forced entry and possible burglary.
NBC Los Angeles
‘Heartbreaking': 81-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Possible Home Invasion Robbery
An 81-year-old woman was found dead in what authorities said appears to be a home invasion robbery in Woodland Hills. The woman has been identified by police as 81-year-old Ok Ja Kim. Detectives believe she was killed in a home invasion and robbery, but also said there were signs of a small fire inside the home.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Reseda Shooting
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was fatally shot in Reseda. Officers sent to the 18000 block of Saticoy Street around 12:50 a.m. Friday found the mortally wounded man lying near a tree, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Earl Hunter, 31, died at a hospital, according to the Los...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brutal crowbar attack caught on video in Lynwood
A man who allegedly attacked two people with a large metal object in Lynwood in late June is being sought by authorities. The incidents unfolded about 8:30 p.m. on June 30, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A man was walking in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with his […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in fatal freeway collision
LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian who was struck and killed in a vehicle collision on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway was identified Wednesday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called to the eastbound Santa Monica Freeway west of La Brea Avenue around 3:58 a.m. Tuesday when they learned a pedestrian had been fatally hit by a vehicle, said CHP Officer Peter Nicholson.
Man sentenced for murdering mother, leaving body in trash bin in Huntington Park
A man was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison on Monday for murdering his 66-year-old mother, whose body authorities found in a trash bin in Huntington Park.
Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Sunland
An investigation is underway after a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound inside a vehicle in Sunland early Tuesday. Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard around 12:45 a.m., a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. A parked vehicle was found at the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man shot during iPhone robbery hours before Hollywood announces new safety measures
A man was held up at gunpoint and shot in the chest by a robber who took his iPhone in Hollywood Wednesday morning, police said. Officers responded to a report of a man down in the 1000 block of North Highland Avenue around 3 a.m., a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed. An unidentified man […]
Help sought identifying possible juvenile hospitalized in L.A. for nearly 2 weeks
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services asked the public for help Tuesday in identifying a possible juvenile who has been hospitalized for nearly two weeks. The unidentified male patient was brought into County-USC Medical Center On July 22, the Department of Health Services stated in a news release. No further information about the […]
Police: Domestic violence suspect hits, kills 2 pedestrians in South L.A.
A man wanted following multiple reports of domestic violence was arrested by Los Angeles police officers Tuesday after he allegedly struck and killed two pedestrians while speeding. Police originally responded to the 4300 block of Figueroa Street around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a domestic violence incident. While at the scene, police found no […]
foxla.com
Police: Homeless man arrested for murder at Santa Monica Main Library
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - A homeless man was allegedly stabbed to death by another homeless man in Santa Monica, authorities said Sunday. The attack happened around 7:15 p.m. Friday in the north courtyard of the Santa Monica Main Library at 601 Santa Monica Blvd., according to Santa Monica police spokesman Myesha Morrison.
Santa Clarita Radio
Armed Canyon Country Assault Suspect Arrested After Lunging At Victim
A Canyon Country assault suspect was arrested Sunday after allegedly lunging at a victim with a knife. On Sunday, deputies responded to the 17100 block of Sierra Highway in Canyon Country regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
L.A. Weekly
Matthew Lares Killed in Rollover Collision on Ventura Road [Port Hueneme, CA]
18-Year-Old Man Pronounced Dead after Auto Accident near Bard Road. Police responded to the scene around 4:22 p.m., on the southbound lanes of Ventura near Bard Road on July 8th. For reasons under investigation, a vehicle occupied by Lares collided with another vehicle driven by a woman. Police said one...
foxla.com
LAPD seeks public's help solving man’s mysterious death in Tujunga
TUJUNGA, Calif. - The Los Angeles Police Department sought the public’s assistance with information in helping solve a man’s mysterious death in Tujunga overnight. Officers responded to the scene in the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard, near the intersection of McVine Avenue, just before 1 a.m. after someone reported what appeared to be a person sleeping in their car in the driver's seat.
Comments / 0