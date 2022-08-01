High School superstar Christian Ross commits to the University of Memphis

www.wdhn.com
Faragi Phillips officially joins tigers coaching staff
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a done deal. Faragi Phillips is officially a member of Penny Hardaway’s staff with the Memphis Tigers. Phillips comes home after spending two seasons on Jerry Stackhouse’s staff at Vanderbilt. He was a revered high school coach in the Bluff City, spending eight previous years, first at Mitchell, where he won back-to-back state titles in 2014-15, then at Whitehaven, where he finished as state runner-up to Hardaway’s East High School squad.
Faragi Phillips Joins Tiger Coaching Staff; Garrett Kelly Named Director of Basketball Operations/Announced today by Memphis
Tiger’s Johnson up for Bednarik Award
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers Safety Quindell Johnson could receive another Bednarik Award. Johnson adds the Bednarik Award Watch List to his pantheon of pre-season honors. The Bednarik goes to college football’s most outstanding defensive player. Johnson is also up for the Nagurski Trophy, and the Jim Thorpe...
Geneva County Football preview 2022
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Well, with many starters coming back for the Geneva County Bulldogs, they’re in for a treat this season. Yeah, you could say they lost an ace, but If you ask me, they gave a top pick. 14 seniors along with 12 juniors returned...
Caldwell first signee for new Northwest women’s basketball coach
New Northwest women’s basketball head coach LaTaryl Williams has officially landed his first signee, as 5-foot-9 guard Taylor Caldwell has officially signed to join the Lady Rangers for this season. A native of Atlanta, Caldwell played for Langston Hughes High School during her senior season after spending the first...
Dale County Football season preview 2022
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Let’s take a look at what the Dale County Warriors have in store this season!. Last year under first-year Head Coach Luke Tucker the Warriors went 4-6 missing their first playoff appearance in three years. But when talking about players like senior Memphis...
Headland baseball names new head coach
HEADLAND, Ala. (WDHN) — The Headland baseball team has named its new head coach. Brett Birdsong will take over the Rams program from his father Bubber Birdsong who spent one year as Headland’s head coach. Bubber stepped down as head coach of the Rams at the end of...
Fox Meadows golf course goes under renovations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the busiest golf courses in Memphis is getting a makeover. Tuesday, city officials celebrated new improvements to the Links at Fox Meadows. That’s the second most visited public course in Memphis. Officials hope to new improvements will attract even more golfers. “It’s a $3 million re-do with a sprinkler system […]
Memphis leaders cut the ribbon on the newly renovated Links at Fox Meadows golf course
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis city leaders, including mayor Jim Strickland, gathered Tuesday to cut the ribbon on the renovation of a local golf course. They hit the green at the Links at Fox Meadows golf course to celebrate the work done on the course. Strickland said it’s all part of an overall $3 million renovation.
Family and friends honor slain Memphis pastor Autura Eason-Williams
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral services for slain Memphis pastor Autura Eason-Williams were held in Lakeland Wednesday. Hundreds attended the service in person and virtually at St. Paul United Methodist Church. Friends and family members shared emotional tributes, including her husband. “You were the perfect wife for me,” Derrell Eason-Williams...
PGA Tour heads to Memphis with some key golfers gone for LIV
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The top 125 players on the PGA Tour are headed to Memphis to play their skills in the very lucrative FedEx Cup Playoffs. But some big names will not be in town after leaving the PGA for LIV Golf, a new league backed by the ultra-deep pockets of the Royal Family of Saudi Arabia.
Three Wiregrass school districts gather together for the first annual Wiregrass Institute 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — School is less than a week away for Houston County, Dothan City, and Henry County schools. On Wednesday, they gathered together for the first annual Wiregrass Institute 2022. The teachers for the three districts gathered to be given motivation and professional development for the upcoming...
Suspect in Young Dolph killing requests not to be transferred to different facility
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the men accused of killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph appeared in court again Tuesday morning. Justin Johnson faced a judge after requesting a transfer to a different jail facility, then changed that request based on what would likely come with the transfer. Johnson’s attorney,...
Was car used in Covington killing tied to Young Dolph murder?
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A white Mercedes used by a man indicted for a murder in Covington could also be connected to the death of rapper Young Dolph. Treon Ingram, 23, has been indicted in a fatal double shooting near Covington High School in November 2021. He is accused of killing 57-year-old Anita Wilson and injuring Darnisha McLeod. Police believe […]
Teacher shortage straining school districts like MSCS
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — We are a week away from school starting for Memphis Shelby County Schools, while a teacher shortage looms over the nation. In May, school hadn’t even ended yet, but the district was already planning for the upcoming year. Applicants filed into a building off Jackson. “We are trying to ensure we […]
Captain D’s Expands Memphis Footprint with Grand Opening of New Restaurant and Deal to Develop 10 More in the Region
August 03, 2022 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Captain D’s announced the opening of its newest franchised location in Memphis, kicking off a pipeline of new development planned for the area with Nufish, LLC, led by Operating Partner Joe Springer. Located at 4735 Getwell Road, the new restaurant marks the 11th Captain D’s location in Memphis, all owned and operated by Springer and Nufish. The group, which is the second-largest franchisee in the seafood brand’s system, has also signed a new agreement to develop 10 additional restaurants.
Two Dead In One-Car Accident in Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Memphis Police Department reported that they were investigating a one-car fatal motor vehicle accident. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
Man arrested in Hope for double murder in Memphis
HOPE, Ark. – A man accused of a double homicide in Memphis was arrested by Arkansas State Troopers on Thursday in Hope, Ark. The stabbing death of a 36-year-old woman and her 14-year-old son took place around 3:30 a.m. in Memphis on Thursday and later that afternoon the suspect was apprehended in Hope.
Todd Payne: Crime Is Cordova’s No. 1 Issue
Combatting Cordova’s out-of-control crime has become the platform for Todd Payne, the Republican nominee for Shelby County Commission District 5. District 5 includes Cordova along with several precincts in North East Memphis. The community has become the latest hot spot of the crime wave washing over the City of...
QuikTrip starts work on West Memphis location
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis will soon be getting a QuikTrip location. According to the city of West Memphis, work has begun on the site of the long-awaited store, which will be located at the corner of N. 7th St. and E. Service Rd. Once construction starts, QuikTrip...
