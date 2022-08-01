ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dale County, AL

High School superstar Christian Ross commits to the University of Memphis

By Austin Greenland
wdhn.com
 2 days ago
actionnews5.com

Faragi Phillips officially joins tigers coaching staff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a done deal. Faragi Phillips is officially a member of Penny Hardaway’s staff with the Memphis Tigers. Phillips comes home after spending two seasons on Jerry Stackhouse’s staff at Vanderbilt. He was a revered high school coach in the Bluff City, spending eight previous years, first at Mitchell, where he won back-to-back state titles in 2014-15, then at Whitehaven, where he finished as state runner-up to Hardaway’s East High School squad.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Tiger’s Johnson up for Bednarik Award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers Safety Quindell Johnson could receive another Bednarik Award. Johnson adds the Bednarik Award Watch List to his pantheon of pre-season honors. The Bednarik goes to college football’s most outstanding defensive player. Johnson is also up for the Nagurski Trophy, and the Jim Thorpe...
MEMPHIS, TN
wdhn.com

Geneva County Football preview 2022

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Well, with many starters coming back for the Geneva County Bulldogs, they’re in for a treat this season. Yeah, you could say they lost an ace, but If you ask me, they gave a top pick. 14 seniors along with 12 juniors returned...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
desotocountynews.com

Caldwell first signee for new Northwest women’s basketball coach

New Northwest women’s basketball head coach LaTaryl Williams has officially landed his first signee, as 5-foot-9 guard Taylor Caldwell has officially signed to join the Lady Rangers for this season. A native of Atlanta, Caldwell played for Langston Hughes High School during her senior season after spending the first...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wdhn.com

Dale County Football season preview 2022

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Let’s take a look at what the Dale County Warriors have in store this season!. Last year under first-year Head Coach Luke Tucker the Warriors went 4-6 missing their first playoff appearance in three years. But when talking about players like senior Memphis...
DALE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Headland baseball names new head coach

HEADLAND, Ala. (WDHN) — The Headland baseball team has named its new head coach. Brett Birdsong will take over the Rams program from his father Bubber Birdsong who spent one year as Headland’s head coach. Bubber stepped down as head coach of the Rams at the end of...
HEADLAND, AL
WREG

Fox Meadows golf course goes under renovations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the busiest golf courses in Memphis is getting a makeover. Tuesday, city officials celebrated new improvements to the Links at Fox Meadows. That’s the second most visited public course in Memphis. Officials hope to new improvements will attract even more golfers. “It’s a $3 million re-do with a sprinkler system […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

PGA Tour heads to Memphis with some key golfers gone for LIV

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The top 125 players on the PGA Tour are headed to Memphis to play their skills in the very lucrative FedEx Cup Playoffs. But some big names will not be in town after leaving the PGA for LIV Golf, a new league backed by the ultra-deep pockets of the Royal Family of Saudi Arabia.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Was car used in Covington killing tied to Young Dolph murder?

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A white Mercedes used by a man indicted for a murder in Covington could also be connected to the death of rapper Young Dolph. Treon Ingram, 23, has been indicted in a fatal double shooting near Covington High School in November 2021. He is accused of killing 57-year-old Anita Wilson and injuring Darnisha McLeod. Police believe […]
COVINGTON, TN
WREG

Teacher shortage straining school districts like MSCS

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — We are a week away from school starting for Memphis Shelby County Schools, while a teacher shortage looms over the nation. In May, school hadn’t even ended yet, but the district was already planning for the upcoming year. Applicants filed into a building off Jackson. “We are trying to ensure we […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
franchising.com

Captain D’s Expands Memphis Footprint with Grand Opening of New Restaurant and Deal to Develop 10 More in the Region

August 03, 2022 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Captain D’s announced the opening of its newest franchised location in Memphis, kicking off a pipeline of new development planned for the area with Nufish, LLC, led by Operating Partner Joe Springer. Located at 4735 Getwell Road, the new restaurant marks the 11th Captain D’s location in Memphis, all owned and operated by Springer and Nufish. The group, which is the second-largest franchisee in the seafood brand’s system, has also signed a new agreement to develop 10 additional restaurants.
MEMPHIS, TN
KTBS

Man arrested in Hope for double murder in Memphis

HOPE, Ark. – A man accused of a double homicide in Memphis was arrested by Arkansas State Troopers on Thursday in Hope, Ark. The stabbing death of a 36-year-old woman and her 14-year-old son took place around 3:30 a.m. in Memphis on Thursday and later that afternoon the suspect was apprehended in Hope.
HOPE, AR
Mighty 990

Todd Payne: Crime Is Cordova’s No. 1 Issue

Combatting Cordova’s out-of-control crime has become the platform for Todd Payne, the Republican nominee for Shelby County Commission District 5. District 5 includes Cordova along with several precincts in North East Memphis. The community has become the latest hot spot of the crime wave washing over the City of...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN

