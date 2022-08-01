ScamStop 901 campaign aims to prevent scams targeting Mid-South seniors

www.localmemphis.com
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Memphians worry they’re next in carjacking crisis
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Violent criminals are taking vehicles by force while on the road, at businesses and even homes, police have said. This year Memphis has seen a 45% increase in carjackings across the city. Cameron Mathews and Brittani Ratway were arrested this week and are accused of pointing a gun at victim Barry Henderson […]
One injured in shooting on Getwell Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man was shot after two suspects fired into the back of the victim’s vehicle, according to Memphis police. Officers responded to a shooting at a gas station on Getwell Road and Cochese Avenue on July 26. The two suspects fired shots into the back of a car and the victim was […]
Man charged with voluntary manslaughter in north Shelby County shooting
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man in a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning in north Shelby County. Deputies responded to the shooting at 2:20 a.m. in the 5000 block of Maiden Grass Dr. They found a man shot, and he was taken to Regional One Hospital where he died.
Home on National Street in Memphis closed as public nuisance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis home has been shut down as a public nuisance. The Memphis Police Department said it began receiving complaints from neighbors and patrol officers about the home at 1673 National Street, not fair from Chelsea Ave. and Jackson Ave., in 2021. According to MPD, officers...
Clergy requests teens not be charged as adults in murder of Memphis pastor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends gathered on Tuesday to remember Reverend Autura Eason-Williams. A viewing was held in West Memphis for the minister carjacked and murdered in her Whitehaven driveway on July 18. District Attorney Amy Weirich has said she wants to try the two teens charged with...
MPD: Wanted man chases driver, threatens to ‘blow their brains out’
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man wanted in Shelby County and Southaven is behind bars after police say he chased a driver and threatened them on the road. Police say on Monday around 3:35 p.m., a man and woman in a Chevy Cruze stopped officers as they were being chased by a Chevy Silverado. The victims said […]
Missing Child Alert issued by Southaven PD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southaven Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Southaven PD said that 15-year-old Tiearrany Baugh was last seen Monday night walking westward on Forest Down near Getwell Road. Police said she was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a backpack with the […]
actionnews5.com
Slain Memphis pastor laid to rest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many people in the Shelby County community said their final goodbyes to a beloved Memphis-area pastor Wednesday morning at St. Paul United Methodist Church. On July 18, Reverend Dr. Autura Eason-Williams was shot and killed in her driveway while being carjacked. The car was found hours...
Weirich, Morgan Campaign Headquarters Vandalized
UPDATE: The campaign headquarters of District Attorney Amy Weirich and Worth Morgan, the Republican nominee for Shelby County mayor, were vandalized overnight. Shelby County GOP Chairman Cary Vaughn told The Mighty 990 that a number of items were stolen and both campaign offices were completely trashed. Vaughn accused Democrat DA...
‘Something didn’t feel right’: Memphis woman loses $7K in Bitcoin scam
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When a strange message popped up her family’s computer in July, 78-year-old Randa Cranford said she immediately called the phone number on the screen. “All of a sudden, these windows flashed up and a message that read, ‘If you can’t get back into your computer, please call this number,’” the great-grandmother recalled.
Frayser man indicted in robbery-murder case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Frayser man was indicted Tuesday on multiple felony counts after one man was killed and another was wounded in a robbery last year, according to the Shelby County DA's office. William Greene, 34, was indicted on first-degree murder in the perpetration of a felony, attempted...
Suspect in Young Dolph killing requests not to be transferred to different facility
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the men accused of killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph appeared in court again Tuesday morning. Justin Johnson faced a judge after requesting a transfer to a different jail facility, then changed that request based on what would likely come with the transfer. Johnson’s attorney,...
Residents fear another walkway collapse at Peppertree Apartments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A walkway crumbled at a Memphis apartment complex injuring three people. The walkway gave way Tuesday afternoon at Peppertree Apartments on Elvis Presley Boulevard in Whitehaven. FOX13 investigated whether the collapse and the resulting injuries could have been prevented and discovered that there is nothing on...
Man allegedly broke into elementary school 3 times, stole over $8K in school property, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a local elementary school three times and stealing thousands in school property. On August 1, Memphis Police officers responded to Westside Elementary School for a ‘holding prisoner’ call, according to an affidavit. School officers had a...
Man injured in Orange Mound shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after being shot in Orange Mound. Police responded to the shooting at 4:45 a.m. at Park and Airways. The area was blocked off for nearly four hours while police investigated. Pete Ford cleans the parking lot near the gas station where the shooting happened. He said […]
Program gives homeless women in Memphis a second chance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An organization is helping homeless women in Memphis get on the right track. Ladies In Need Can Survive, Inc. is a transitional house in Frayser for women trying to recover. At the house, they can house up to four women up to one year. The organization...
Ark. man found with illegal Chinese giant salamanders
MEMPHIS, Tenn — An Arkansas man has been sentenced for importing and possessing illegal reptiles according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Arkansas. Jackson Roe, 27, of Conway was sentenced Monday for illegally selling and transporting a variety of reptiles in and out of the United States after U.S. Fish and […]
Man, 2 women accused of attacking hospital security guards
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As many as four security guards at Baptist Children’s Hospital on Humphreys Boulevard were assaulted by a man and two women who demanded a child to be removed from the facility, Memphis police say. The child is reportedly in DCS custody. According to the affidavit, security guards were “struck by suspects when […]
Todd Payne: Crime Is Cordova’s No. 1 Issue
Combatting Cordova’s out-of-control crime has become the platform for Todd Payne, the Republican nominee for Shelby County Commission District 5. District 5 includes Cordova along with several precincts in North East Memphis. The community has become the latest hot spot of the crime wave washing over the City of...
actionnews5.com
Suspect caught on surveillance cameras after carjacking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A male suspect was arrested for carjacking a vehicle. On July 22, 2022, at 11:47 p.m., officers responded to a carjacking call on 1349 Autumn Avenue near Crosstown Concourse. The victim advised that she and another victim were sitting in her 2016 Nissan when a male...
