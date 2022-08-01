Suspects In Sand Springs Stolen Car Chase In Custody

www.news9.com
KTUL
Muskogee deputies arrest two for alleged burglaries
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office arrested two men on suspicion of burglary on Sunday. Deputies say around 8:30 a.m. that morning a business owner called in to report the suspicious activity of two men in a red truck near the 4100 block of 32nd Street.
1 Dead After Crash Along Highway 169
An investigation is underway after a driver was killed in a deadly crash along Highway 169 on Tuesday, according to Tulsa Police. Witnesses told officers that traffic was at a stop along southbound Highway 169 when the crash happened around 5:20 p.m. According to witnesses, the driver of a white...
Tulsa police still searching for 1967 Shelby Mustang thieves
TPD says they are searching for three people who are charged with crimes related to car theft of a 1967 GT Shelby Mustang
Three Suspects Identified By Police In Sand Springs High-Speed Pursuit
We're taking a closer look at the route three suspects accused of running from police, then ditching the stolen car and hiding for seven hours, before being arrested Monday. The pursuit started in Sand Springs, went down Highway 97, onto 412 toward the lake, and got up to 90 miles an hour before the driver of the SUV stopped.
Armed robbery suspect attempts to barter with TPD after attack
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police have made an arrest after a man was stabbed and robbed near I-44 and Peoria. Officers were called to the area Tuesday night before 11 p.m.. When they arrived, witnesses said a man walked up to the victim and attacked and stabbed him before leaving with his bike.
Tulsa police investigating fatal crash on Highway 169
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Tuesday. Police responded to a two-vehicle crash just before 5:30 p.m. near 31st and Highway 169. Witnesses told police that traffic had stopped on the highway and the driver of a white vehicle must not have...
News On 6
Muskogee Co. Deputies Arrest Domestic Assault & Battery Suspect In Haskell
The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in Haskell, accused of domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Investigators said McManus is accused of threatening his girlfriend with a gun, after beating her with a baseball bat nearly two weeks ago. Osage SkyNews 6 was flying over the...
Woman walks away after crashing into semi on I-44
TULSA, Okla. — A woman walked away after crashing into a semi on I-44 overnight, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) reported. The crash happened on I-44 near 161st East Ave. The woman’s Toyota Corolla was wedged under a semitruck on I-44 westbound. Fire crews had the woman crawl...
Man arrested for involvement in shooting at Center of the Universe
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man was arrested for his involvement in a shooting near the Center of the Universe in Tulsa that killed one woman. “Truly unfortunate the way it happened,” said Tulsa Police Officer Andre Baul. Dusty Stevens was arrested for use a vehicle...
publicradiotulsa.org
Sand Springs police captain thankful no one seriously injured after TVI maneuver causes crash
A photo of an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper walking around a perimeter set at Keystone Lake after three suspects led authorities on a chase and lengthy man hunt. Provided by the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office on August 2, 2022. Three people are facing charges after leading Sand Springs police and...
Trooper crashes during pursuit with stolen car through Sand Springs
CLEVELAND, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said one of their cars driven by a trooper crashed during a pursuit with a stolen car. The trooper was not injured. OHP said the chase started when authorities attempted to stop a stolen vehicle at on the Cimarron Turnpike. OHP...
OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Pawnee County
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting regarding officers with the Sand Springs Police Department.
Man stabbed during argument in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A man is recovering after he was stabbed in midtown Tulsa Tuesday night. Tulsa police said the man was stabbed near East 51st Street and South Peoria Avenue just before 11 p.m. Police said a retired firefighter witnessed two men arguing over a bike, and saw...
Tulsa police say woman’s death in July ruled homicide
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a woman’s death was ruled a homicide after she died at a hospital last month. Jackie Littrell, 57, died at a Claremore hospital on July 11. Police were notified on July 20 that her death was ruled a homicide due to internal...
Tulsa man pleads no contest to molestation charges
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man charged with molesting a minor pled no contest. Billy Covey blind pled no contest in Tulsa County Wednesday morning. He is charged with six counts of lewd molestation dating back to September 2013. In March 2021, the “Fugitive Warrants Team” within the Tulsa...
KTUL
Bullets barely miss baby crib after shots fired during argument in south Tulsa
UPDATE: Tulsa police say an officer was driving by the Saint Thomas Square Apartments this morning when they heard gunshots. It happened around 9:30 a.m. near 61st and Peoria. Detectives say two brothers were arguing over money when one of them started hitting the other's vehicle and broke a window.
Man Arrested In Connection To Shooting At Tulsa Day Center
Tulsa Police have arrested a man tied to a shooting that took place in downtown Tulsa in December of 2021. Officers arrested Wendell Clark on Monday after they say he shot at a man, but missed and ended up shooting the Day Center. Police say after the shooting both Clark and the victim left the scene.
OSBI investigates Sands Springs PD officer-involved shooting during chase
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a pursuit involving officers with the Sand Springs Police Department ended with a crash and shots fired.
2 arrested for stealing truck, power tools in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested two people who they say stole a truck and thousands of dollars worth of power stools in east Tulsa. The truck and tools were found at the Meadows Apartments Sunday morning, near East 31st Street and South Garnett Road. Police said the stolen...
Ponca City News
17-year-old drowning victim at Lake Ponca
Body The Ponca City Police Department (PCPD) received a call at 7:12 pm on Saturday, July 30 reporting of a possible drowning on the private side at Lake Ponca. In addition to the police response, Ponca Lake Patrol, Ponca City Fire and Rescue, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Kay County Sheriff’s Office assisted as well.
