Milwaukee, WI

Boston

Red Sox acquire Eric Hosmer in trade with Padres

Boston sends Jay Groome to San Diego in exchange for Hosmer, two minor leaguers, and cash considerations. The Red Sox acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer from the Padres in a four-player trade on Tuesday. Boston sent 23-year-old pitching prospect Jay Groome to San Diego, receiving Hosmer, minor leaguers Max Ferguson...
BOSTON, MA
Milwaukee, WI
numberfire.com

Tyler Nevin not in Orioles' lineup Monday

The Baltimore Orioles did not list Tyler Nevin as a starter for Monday's game against the Texas Rangers. Nevin will take the night off while Ramon Urias covers third base and Rougned Odor starts at second base and bats fifth. Our models project Nevin to make 97 more plate appearances...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Royals trade Cam Gallagher to the Padres for outfielder Brent Rooker

The Royals get a power bat for depth. The Royals have acquired outfielder Brent Rooker from the San Diego Padres for catcher Cam Gallagher, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic. The 27-year-old Rooker is a right-handed hitter who has appeared in just two games with the Padres this year, but hit .201/.291/.397 with 9 home runs in 58 games with the Twins last year. Rooker is a right-handed hitter who was originally a first-round pick in 2017 by the Twins out of Mississippi State. In 2018 he was ranked as the #98 prospect in baseball by Baseball America. He put up good power numbers in the minors but has a lot of swing-and-miss to his game, and has struck out in 32.7 percent of his MLB plate appearances. Cam Gallagher has appeared in parts of the last six seasons with the Royals as a backup catcher. The former second-round pick has hit .240/.302/.355 in 171 career MLB games, but has been reknowned for his defense and framing ability. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time this.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Trade deadline recap: Soto to Padres; Phillies, Twins add

CHICAGO (AP) — Juan Soto is joining Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. in San Diego. Jorge López, Michael Fulmer and Tyler Mahle are going to Minnesota. Noah Syndergaard, David Robertson and Brandon Marsh are heading to Philadelphia, and Joey Gallo is looking for a fresh start with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: Juan Soto trade deadline madness plus Jacob deGrom returns

Happy Wednesday, everyone! That was one helluva trade deadline Tuesday, was it not? Baseball looked at Monday's Josh Hader blockbuster and said let me one up you today. In addition to a slew of other trades that will have a Fantasy Baseball impact the rest of the way, we also saw the biggest trade of this year and potentially the last decade when you think about it in two ways. The Padres traded for Nationals star Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell, and in return they sent back arguably the most massive haul of prospects we've ever seen in a trade.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: Trade deadline Fantasy fallout plus more from Monday's action

Happy Tuesday, everyone! We woke up yesterday morning wondering if we were just going to get a quiet trade deadline. Sure, Andrew Benintendi moving to the Yankees somewhat moves the needle, but even with the other trades combined there wasn't much action. We went on through the morning, had lunch and felt like it was going to be a quiet one. And that's exactly when the news really started dropping.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

2022 MLB trade deadline tracker: All major moves, including Padres' big deal for Juan Soto, Josh Bell

Trade deadline day is here in Major League Baseball. The 2022 MLB trade deadline is set or 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday (Aug. 2), meaning teams have less than eight hours left to beef up their rosters ahead of a playoff push in August and September. This year's trade deadline is not short on intrigue or big names. The biggest name of all -- Juan Soto -- is on the move. About six hours before the deadline, the Nationals and Padres agreed to a deal that will send Soto (and Josh Bell) to San Diego and a bevy of top prospects to Washington.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: A's trade Montas, Trivino to Yankees for four prospects

After weeks -- and even months -- of trade speculation surrounding Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas, the ace reportedly is on the move. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Monday afternoon, citing sources, that Oakland has traded Montas to the New York Yankees and reliever Lou Trevino is included in the package as well. In return, the A’s will receive prospects JP Spears (RHP), Ken Waldichuk (LHP), Cooper Bowman (2B) and Luis Medina (RHP), per Yes Network’s Jack Curry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

