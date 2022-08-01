fantasydata.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Family Of Missing Girl Still Asking For Help After 20 YearsJeffery MacMilwaukee, WI
Related
Nationals acquire Luke Voit to complete Soto-Bell trade with Padres
The Nationals are receiving first baseman and designated hitter Luke Voit from the Padres to complete the trade for Juan Soto and Josh Bell, a deal that was rendered incomplete after Eric Hosmer rejected a trade to the Nats.
ESPN
Atlanta Braves add outfielder Robbie Grossman, close in on right-hander Jake Odorizzi
The Atlanta Braves acquired Detroit Tigers outfielder Robbie Grossman late Monday night, the team announced, adding veteran depth to an already potent lineup. The defending World Series champions also were nearing a deal for Houston Astros right-hander Jake Odorizzi, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan, confirming multiple reports. Grossman, 32, was...
Los Angeles Dodgers acquire Joey Gallo from Yankees
The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired struggling slugger Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees on Tuesday in exchange for Double-A
Red Sox acquire Eric Hosmer in trade with Padres
Boston sends Jay Groome to San Diego in exchange for Hosmer, two minor leaguers, and cash considerations. The Red Sox acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer from the Padres in a four-player trade on Tuesday. Boston sent 23-year-old pitching prospect Jay Groome to San Diego, receiving Hosmer, minor leaguers Max Ferguson...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB trade deadline tracker: Red Sox trade for first baseman Eric Hosmer
The Red Sox have been busy leading up to the 6 p.m deadline. Today is August 2nd, which means that we will officially reach the MLB trade deadline at 6 p.m. tonight. As expected, there was a flurry of trades across the league yesterday, and some more big names are likely going to be on the move today.
numberfire.com
Tyler Nevin not in Orioles' lineup Monday
The Baltimore Orioles did not list Tyler Nevin as a starter for Monday's game against the Texas Rangers. Nevin will take the night off while Ramon Urias covers third base and Rougned Odor starts at second base and bats fifth. Our models project Nevin to make 97 more plate appearances...
Yardbarker
Royals trade Cam Gallagher to the Padres for outfielder Brent Rooker
The Royals get a power bat for depth. The Royals have acquired outfielder Brent Rooker from the San Diego Padres for catcher Cam Gallagher, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic. The 27-year-old Rooker is a right-handed hitter who has appeared in just two games with the Padres this year, but hit .201/.291/.397 with 9 home runs in 58 games with the Twins last year. Rooker is a right-handed hitter who was originally a first-round pick in 2017 by the Twins out of Mississippi State. In 2018 he was ranked as the #98 prospect in baseball by Baseball America. He put up good power numbers in the minors but has a lot of swing-and-miss to his game, and has struck out in 32.7 percent of his MLB plate appearances. Cam Gallagher has appeared in parts of the last six seasons with the Royals as a backup catcher. The former second-round pick has hit .240/.302/.355 in 171 career MLB games, but has been reknowned for his defense and framing ability. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time this.
FOX Sports
Trade deadline recap: Soto to Padres; Phillies, Twins add
CHICAGO (AP) — Juan Soto is joining Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. in San Diego. Jorge López, Michael Fulmer and Tyler Mahle are going to Minnesota. Noah Syndergaard, David Robertson and Brandon Marsh are heading to Philadelphia, and Joey Gallo is looking for a fresh start with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Fantasy Baseball Today: Juan Soto trade deadline madness plus Jacob deGrom returns
Happy Wednesday, everyone! That was one helluva trade deadline Tuesday, was it not? Baseball looked at Monday's Josh Hader blockbuster and said let me one up you today. In addition to a slew of other trades that will have a Fantasy Baseball impact the rest of the way, we also saw the biggest trade of this year and potentially the last decade when you think about it in two ways. The Padres traded for Nationals star Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell, and in return they sent back arguably the most massive haul of prospects we've ever seen in a trade.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Baseball Today: Trade deadline Fantasy fallout plus more from Monday's action
Happy Tuesday, everyone! We woke up yesterday morning wondering if we were just going to get a quiet trade deadline. Sure, Andrew Benintendi moving to the Yankees somewhat moves the needle, but even with the other trades combined there wasn't much action. We went on through the morning, had lunch and felt like it was going to be a quiet one. And that's exactly when the news really started dropping.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB trade deadline tracker: All major moves, including Padres' big deal for Juan Soto, Josh Bell
Trade deadline day is here in Major League Baseball. The 2022 MLB trade deadline is set or 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday (Aug. 2), meaning teams have less than eight hours left to beef up their rosters ahead of a playoff push in August and September. This year's trade deadline is not short on intrigue or big names. The biggest name of all -- Juan Soto -- is on the move. About six hours before the deadline, the Nationals and Padres agreed to a deal that will send Soto (and Josh Bell) to San Diego and a bevy of top prospects to Washington.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Baseball Trade Deadline Tracker: Whit Merrifield, Raisel Iglesias land in unexpected destinations
We expected the 2022 MLB trade deadline to be one of the busiest in recent years, so it wasn't surprising that we had a bunch of big names moved Tuesday – most notably, of course, Juan Soto, who ended up with the Padres in a massive deal that we broke down here.
MLB・
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Report: A's trade Montas, Trivino to Yankees for four prospects
After weeks -- and even months -- of trade speculation surrounding Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas, the ace reportedly is on the move. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Monday afternoon, citing sources, that Oakland has traded Montas to the New York Yankees and reliever Lou Trevino is included in the package as well. In return, the A’s will receive prospects JP Spears (RHP), Ken Waldichuk (LHP), Cooper Bowman (2B) and Luis Medina (RHP), per Yes Network’s Jack Curry.
Comments / 0