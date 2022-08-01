Now the News: demolition on Carraway Hospital has begun, Guthrie’s coming to Hwy 280 + more

bhamnow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Related
Bham Now
NEW: $15M Marshall Steakhouse and Resort to expand into Birmingham on Hallmark Farms property
Award-winning Marshall Steakhouse and Resort (Marshall Steakhouse) is expanding into Birmingham on 95 acres of the “Hallmark Farms” property. Keep reading to find out what to expect. All about Hallmark Farms. Even if you’re not familiar with the history of Hallmark Farms, you’ve likely seen the iconic property...
Bham Now
Georgia-based Wild Leap Brew Co. expands distribution to Birmingham
Wild Leap Brew Co.—a brewery and distillery based in LaGrange, Georgia—recently expanded its distribution to several Birmingham bars, retailers and restaurants. Keep reading to learn where you can find Wild Leap’s beers and ready-to-drink cocktails in The Magic City. About Wild Leap Brew Co. Wild Leap Brew...
Bham Now
City of Birmingham approves $13M capital projects, including fire stations and Rickwood Field
The Birmingham City Council approved an amended capital projects plan proposed by Mayor Randall Woodfin. Nearly $13 million plan will fund neighborhood street and sidewalk work, storm drainage projects and critical initiatives at facilities such as fire stations, parks, Rickwood Field and Vulcan Park and Museum. The funding for these capital projects was made possible by city bond refinancing.
Village Living
4 Mountain Brook businesses in running for Alabama Retailer of Year
Four businesses with locations in Mountain Brook are in the running for an Alabama Retailer of the Year award from the Alabama Retail Association. Those businesses are Smith’s Variety, Taco Mama, The Lingerie Shoppe and Tulipano. Six other businesses with locations in Mountain Brook were nominated but did not...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bham Now
9 of the tastiest breakfast burritos in Birmingham
Looking for yummy breakfast burritos in Birmingham? We’ve got you covered with some of the tastiest options ranging from taco trucks to breweries. Keep reading for the delish details, listed in no particular order. 1. Monday Night Brewing. According to national digital publication Far & Wide, Monday Night Social...
Bham Now
11 spots to grab a scrumptious chocolate chip cookie in Birmingham now
Whether you love ’em soft and warm or crispy and crumbly, Birmingham loves a good cookie. We polled our audience to find out where to find the best chocolate chip cookie in Birmingham. Hundreds responded. In no particular order, here are the top seven spots you voted for. 1....
$15 million Marshall Steakhouse, RV resort and cabins coming to Hallmark Farms
Memphis-area Marshall Steakhouse is planning a $15 million location in North Jefferson County just off Interstate 65 on the Hallmark Farms property. The Birmingham-area location will be one of several as the eatery and resort plans to expand across the Southeast. According to an announcement, Marshall Steakhouse in Hallmark Farms...
Groundbreaking Ceremony Held at Oxford’s Bridgewater Interiors
Oxford, AL – Oxford City Spokeswoman, Lorie Denton shared the news that a groundbreaking ceremony for a $12.5 million industrial expansion that will create 35 new jobs was held earlier today at Oxford’s Bridgewater Interiors. The Oxford City Council originally approved tax abatements for this $10 million project in October 2020. Due to rising costs of materials […]
RELATED PEOPLE
comebacktown.com
Birmingham, how do we get our millennials back?
Today’s guest columnist is Brian McCoy. I was a dusty teen in the former coal mining camp, Docena, Alabama playing outside in the mud just 22 years ago. After serving as a community activist in Birmingham and graduating from UAB in 2006, I had to focus on my career.
alreporter.com
Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama
Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
wvtm13.com
Mayor announces new appointment to the Birmingham Airport Authority board of directors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Mayor Randall Woodfin has announced the appointment of Tommy Spina to the Birmingham Airport Authority board of directors. Spina will serve a six-year term that became effective July 30, 2022. Spina, a Cumberland School of Law alum, has 44 years of experience in criminal defense in...
wbrc.com
$13.1M in capital improvements approved by Birmingham City Council
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council approved around $13.1 million for capital improvement projects across the city. The measure was approved Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The projects ranged from streetscape improvements on Carver Ave. to drainage improvements in the Pine Knoll Vista neighborhood. These improvements span across all...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bham Now
Cocktail bar, Continental Drift, is now open + 4 new spots that are opening in Birmingham
We’re back for another week exploring Birmingham’s newest businesses and letting you know what’s opening in Birmingham. Want to get the “tea” on who’s coming to town? Let’s get to it. 1. Iron City Games | Meadowbrook. Iron City Games is an independant...
The drought is over: Buffalo Rock says batch of signature ginger ale headed to store shelves
Buffalo Rock said customers can expect to begin seeing the ginger ale back on shelves "over the next week."
Bham Now
Your guide to Birmingham retailers offering fantastic trade programs
You’ve heard of recycling paper and aluminum cans, but did you know you can also recycle clothes? Several Birmingham retailers offer recycling programs to help the Earth one clothing item at a time. Read on to find out how you can help them in their mission by trading in your preloved items.
wvtm13.com
Kangaroo on the loose in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — A kangaroo is on the loose in Tuscaloosa County, and authorities have a warning for the public. Watch the video above to learn more. If you spot the kangaroo, do not approach the animal. Call the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office at 205-752-0616 or dial 911.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bham Now
Vestavia Hills passes plan to create a “new gateway” on Montgomery Highway
The Vestavia Hills City Council passed a measure to purchase and demolish the former Days Inn and Bar 31 making way for plans to enhance the town’s “gateway” at the southern end of Montgomery Highway. The vote by the council was unanimous. Improving the South End of...
Bham Now
Vestavia Hills to consider purchase of former Days Inn property on Montgomery Highway
The Vestavia Hills City Council is considering a proposal to purchase the former Days Inn/Bar 31 property on Montgomery Highway. A special called meeting of the council has been scheduled for Monday, August 1, 2022. Demolish and Redevelop. If approved, the city will demolish the Days Inn and Bar 31...
280living.com
Business Happenings - August 2022
Paradise Grills, 5413 U.S. 280, Suite 104, Hoover, is now open. The outdoor kitchen company has more than 12 years of experience in the market and manufactures robust grills with high-quality products for your outdoor kitchen. Paradise Grills is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. 205-885-8161. Just Liv Uniforms,...
wvtm13.com
Back To School: Where to get free supplies in central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 2022-23 school year is fast approaching in Alabama! There are several back-to-school events scheduled in the coming days with free supplies being offered. Check out a list of events offering free supplies for students below. BACK TO SCHOOL 2022. Aug. 1-3 Love Crusade for Peace...
Comments / 0