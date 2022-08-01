ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Now the News: demolition on Carraway Hospital has begun, Guthrie’s coming to Hwy 280 + more

By Gabby Gervais
Bham Now
 2 days ago
Bham Now

Georgia-based Wild Leap Brew Co. expands distribution to Birmingham

Wild Leap Brew Co.—a brewery and distillery based in LaGrange, Georgia—recently expanded its distribution to several Birmingham bars, retailers and restaurants. Keep reading to learn where you can find Wild Leap’s beers and ready-to-drink cocktails in The Magic City. About Wild Leap Brew Co. Wild Leap Brew...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

City of Birmingham approves $13M capital projects, including fire stations and Rickwood Field

The Birmingham City Council approved an amended capital projects plan proposed by Mayor Randall Woodfin. Nearly $13 million plan will fund neighborhood street and sidewalk work, storm drainage projects and critical initiatives at facilities such as fire stations, parks, Rickwood Field and Vulcan Park and Museum. The funding for these capital projects was made possible by city bond refinancing.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Village Living

4 Mountain Brook businesses in running for Alabama Retailer of Year

Four businesses with locations in Mountain Brook are in the running for an Alabama Retailer of the Year award from the Alabama Retail Association. Those businesses are Smith’s Variety, Taco Mama, The Lingerie Shoppe and Tulipano. Six other businesses with locations in Mountain Brook were nominated but did not...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
Bham Now

9 of the tastiest breakfast burritos in Birmingham

Looking for yummy breakfast burritos in Birmingham? We’ve got you covered with some of the tastiest options ranging from taco trucks to breweries. Keep reading for the delish details, listed in no particular order. 1. Monday Night Brewing. According to national digital publication Far & Wide, Monday Night Social...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Groundbreaking Ceremony Held at Oxford’s Bridgewater Interiors

Oxford, AL – Oxford City Spokeswoman, Lorie Denton shared the news that a groundbreaking ceremony for a $12.5 million industrial expansion that will create 35 new jobs was held earlier today at Oxford’s Bridgewater Interiors. The Oxford City Council originally approved tax abatements for this $10 million project in October 2020. Due to rising costs of materials […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
comebacktown.com

Birmingham, how do we get our millennials back?

Today’s guest columnist is Brian McCoy. I was a dusty teen in the former coal mining camp, Docena, Alabama playing outside in the mud just 22 years ago. After serving as a community activist in Birmingham and graduating from UAB in 2006, I had to focus on my career.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama

Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

$13.1M in capital improvements approved by Birmingham City Council

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council approved around $13.1 million for capital improvement projects across the city. The measure was approved Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The projects ranged from streetscape improvements on Carver Ave. to drainage improvements in the Pine Knoll Vista neighborhood. These improvements span across all...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Kangaroo on the loose in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — A kangaroo is on the loose in Tuscaloosa County, and authorities have a warning for the public. Watch the video above to learn more. If you spot the kangaroo, do not approach the animal. Call the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office at 205-752-0616 or dial 911.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
280living.com

Business Happenings - August 2022

Paradise Grills, 5413 U.S. 280, Suite 104, Hoover, is now open. The outdoor kitchen company has more than 12 years of experience in the market and manufactures robust grills with high-quality products for your outdoor kitchen. Paradise Grills is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. 205-885-8161. Just Liv Uniforms,...
HOOVER, AL
wvtm13.com

Back To School: Where to get free supplies in central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 2022-23 school year is fast approaching in Alabama! There are several back-to-school events scheduled in the coming days with free supplies being offered. Check out a list of events offering free supplies for students below. BACK TO SCHOOL 2022. Aug. 1-3 Love Crusade for Peace...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

