Man sets random house on fire in Franklinville Sunday

www.wfmynews2.com
Men fired shots attempting to rob juvenile at Frazier Park, Asheboro police say
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Asheboro police are investigating a shooting at a park. According to police, on Monday around 10 p.m., officers got a call about a shooting at Frazier Park on West Wainman Avenue. Officers found a juvenile and an adult victim at the park. The adult man said that he had been driving […]
Man accused of Burlington homicide arrested in Florida, police say
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested for the shooting of a Burlington man last month. According to Burlington Police Department, with assistance from deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, J’Raad Amajh Malik Simpson, 40, of Caswell County, was arrested for first-degree murder in the death of Tracy Dion Brown. […]
Double shooting on Sprague Street in Winston-Salem Tuesday night
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting on East Devonshire Street just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Officers found Kenneth Wayne Rice, Jr., 23, suffering from a gunshot wound. They discovered the shooting originally happened on East Sprague Street. Officers went to that location and noticed the...
1 dead in shooting at North Carolina manufacturing facility
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Authorities are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting at a manufacturing plant in Kernersville. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at the Clarios plant and the suspect and the victim knew each other. There is no danger to the community or other employees, the […]
Store clerk, father charged after underage alcohol sale, crash in Burlington
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash in Alamance County led to charges for the father of a teen and a store clerk. Alcohol Law Enforcement says that on July 22, a 17-year-old in Alamance County was involved in a single-vehicle crash and alcohol was suspected of being a factor in the crash. Highway patrol […]
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after argument leads to shooting at Rural Hall apartment, sheriff’s office says
RURAL HALL, N.C. (WGHP) — Forsyth County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting at a Rural Hall apartment complex. According to the sheriff’s office, they were called to Woodbriar Apartments in Rural Hall just after midnight on Wednesday about a shooting. When they got on the scene, they found someone who had been shot in […]
South O Henry Blvd crash shuts down lane in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of South O Henry Boulevard is closed following a crash early Wednesday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred on South O Henry Boulevard, near the intersection of East Florida Street. Nearby landmarks include Dudley High School and East Gate City Boulevard. The […]
Small plane crash at Smith Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem Wednesday
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A small plane crash occurred at Smith Reynolds Airport Wednesday. There was an incident with a Cessna 310 airplane a little after noon while the plane was landing on Runway 33, which is the airport's longest runway at 6,655 feet. The pilot knew there was an...
cbs17
2 teens charged with 1st degree murder in deadly 15-501 Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two individuals have been charged with murder of a 19-year-old in a deadly shooting from mid-June along a Durham highway, police said. The June 14 shooting took place on Durham’s Hwy. 15-501 northbound near Pickett Road and was determined to not be a random act by Durham police the following day.
abc45.com
Firearms Arrest in Randolph County
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On July 23, Randolph County Sheriffs responded to Picketts Mill Rd. in Seagrove, with a reported discharging of a firearm. The victim reported that a neighbor had been shooting towards his property the previous day. The victim later discovered that multiple rounds had struck his house and an outbuilding. Following an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, a warrant for the arrest of Milton Shiemillie Mays was issued for felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.
Greensboro police investigating on Charlotte Street after getting call reporting shots fired
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating on Charlotte Street after they got a call reporting possible shots fired. Officers responded to the area on Tuesday evening around 8 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time, and no suspect information is available. This is a developing story.
Victim shot on Sprague St. found on Devonshire St., Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was shot in Winston-Salem Tuesday night. According to Winston-Salem police, they responded to a call about a shooting on Devonshire Street. They found a victim who had been shot on the scene and learned that the shooting actually happened on East Sprague Street. Officers responded to Sprague Street and […]
5 arrested after shots fired at NC nightclub, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating after a shooting at Arizona Pete’s on Saturday. Around 2 a.m., off-duty officers were working at Arizona Pete’s and said shots were fired. The shots fired from the suspect vehicle in the parking lot reportedly hit other vehicles. No one was injured. Five people in the suspect […]
cbs17
Suspect arrested in Carrboro shooting that started as argument
CARRBORO, N.C.(WNCN) – The Carrboro Police Department said it has made an arrest in a shooting that began as an arugement. Police said they were called to the areas of Jones Ferry Road and Davie Road just before 7 p.m. on July 18. Investigators said an argument escalated to someone shooting from one vehicle into another.
WBTV
Rowan Sheriff investigating road rage shooting involving college student
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 22-year-old Pfeiffer University student says that the driver of a car that he was behind while driving through eastern Rowan County fired several shots at him. According to the report, the incident happened on Thursday, July 29, just before 11 a.m. The student was...
Man dies following crash on Wendover Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man died this past Sunday following a crash on West Wendover Avenue near Walker Avenue, according to investigators. Ryan Elyes Shaw, 20, of Greensboro was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry Solara East on West Wendover Avenue when the car ran off the road and hit several trees.
wfmynews2.com
Police respond to call about multiple car break-ins in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County Sheriff's Office responded to calls about a suspicious person breaking in multiple cars in the area of Old Thomasville Road in Archdale Friday. Victims were able to give descriptions of what the suspect was wearing and a list of items that were taken...
2 injured as shots ring out in Winston-Salem parking lot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are injured following a shooting in a parking lot early Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 2:42 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 900 block of Peters Creek Parkway after getting reports of a shooting in the area. Investigators say there was an argument or […]
Man given $1 million bond after seriously injuring woman sitting in her car on Piedmont Circle, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police have arrested a man they say opened fire on a car that had four people in it. According to a release, around 11 a.m. Sunday, officers were called about a shooting on Piedmont Circle in Winston-Salem. When they arrived, they found a victim sitting in her car who had […]
WXII 12
1 man dead after crash in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man from Greensboro is dead after crashing a vehicle early Sunday morning near West Wendover Avenue and Walker Avenue, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department. Police were called to the scene in response to a motor vehicle crash involving injury. Officers...
