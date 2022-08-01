Man sets random house on fire in Franklinville Sunday

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On July 23, Randolph County Sheriffs responded to Picketts Mill Rd. in Seagrove, with a reported discharging of a firearm. The victim reported that a neighbor had been shooting towards his property the previous day. The victim later discovered that multiple rounds had struck his house and an outbuilding. Following an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, a warrant for the arrest of Milton Shiemillie Mays was issued for felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO