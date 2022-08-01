Bemidji Weekend Blotter: 7/28-7/31

bemidjinow.com
Bemidji Blotter for Tuesday, Aug. 2
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Traffic stop on Washington Ave. and Pine Grove St. SW. Driver arrested. Disorderly Conduct, 10:26 p.m. Suspicious noise reported on the 700 block of Cloud St....
Male found dead in Lake Bemidji State Park cabin identified
The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office announced the name of man reportedly found dead at a cabin in Lake Bemidji State Park last week. No obvious signs of trauma or foul play were evident with autopsy results still pending for Matthew Skarperud. Deputies were called to a medical at the...
GF man found dead in Bemidji cabin
Authorities in Minnesota’s Beltrami County say a Grand Forks man was found dead at a rental cabin in Lake Bemidji State Park. The County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a medical call at about 1:30 PM on July 26th, and found 48-year-old Matt Skarperud deceased inside an enclosed porch.
Pedestrian struck in hit-and-run in Bemidji
A pedestrian was struck on Paul Bunyan Drive in Bemidji Saturday night. The state patrol says an unknown vehicle struck the 64-year-old woman around 11 p.m. and apparently left the scene. Juanita Tesar of Bemidji was transported to Essentia Duluth for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Bemidji Police, Bemidji Fire and...
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: Domestic assault in Ogema; marijuana joints found near Detroit Lakes disc golf course
12:18 a.m., near Beaver Trail, Ogema, abandoned trailer house fire. The trailer was in the middle of a field and was extinguished after about 40 minutes. 6:21 a.m., near west Long Lake Road, Detroit Lakes, fatal medical. A 64-year-old man from Buffalo, N.D., was found unresponsive at the Long Lake Campsite and RV Resort. CPR was administered, but the man was declared dead at the scene.
Daily Archives: August 3, 2022
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Tuesday, Aug. 2. BEMIDJI POLICE DEPARTMENT DWI, 11:58 p.m. Traffic…. 0. Black bear killed, man injured in motorcycle crash. Pillager Area Fire and Rescue says they responded to a...
Elderly Bemidji Woman Severely Injured in Hit-and-Run
On Saturday July 30th at approximately 11:00 p.m., an unknown driver struck a Bemidji woman. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a vehicle was traveling northbound on Highway 197 and Paul Bunyan Drive when it struck 64-year-old Juanita Tesar. The victim sustained life threatening injuries. Currently, there is no known...
Three injured in alcohol-related ATV crash
Three were injured, two seriously, in an alcohol-related ATV crash in Cass County Saturday. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says a 20-year-old Motley man was driving a 2021 Polaris around 12:41 a.m. when he lost control and the machine rolled in the ditch and struck several trees. The driver was...
Bemidji man killed in motorcycle crash
A Bemidji man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol says 43-year-old Chad Nelson was riding a Harley Davidson northwest on Highway 200 when he entered the ditch and rolled. Nelson was not wearing a helmet. The state patrol suspects alcohol may have been a...
Traffic switch tomorrow for Highway 2 in Fosston-Erskine project
Drivers on Highway 2 from Erskine to Fosston can expect a traffic switch starting tomorrow. According to a release from MnDOT, traffic will switch to the eastbound lanes on the west side of Fosston and return to head-to-head traffic in the westbound lanes near Airport Road. Drivers needing access to...
Bemidji man dies in motorcycle crash in Hubbard County
HENDRICKSON TWP., Minn. (Valley News Live) -A Bemidji man died Saturday night in a motorcycle crash near Highways 71 and 200 in Hendrickson Township in Hubbard County. That’s roughly 30 miles from Park Rapids. 43-year-old Chad Nelson, of Bemidji, was traveling on Highway 200 when the motorcycle ran off...
Alcohol suspected in fatal motorcycle crash
(Hendrickson Township, MN)--Authorities suspect alcohol was a factor in a motorcycle crash that killed a Bemidji man in Hubbard County. The Minnesota State Patrol says 43-year-old Chad Nelson was riding on Highway 200 near Hendrickson Township late Saturday night when his motorcycle went into a ditch and rolled. Troopers say Nelson was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.
Two injured in crash near Nevis
An 18-year-old Champlin man was cited for failing to yield and causing a crash near Nevis last week. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Brodey Welter was westbound on County Road 82 in a 2022 BMW. He stopped at the stop sign and then pulled in front of...
Shevlin man facing four felony counts after stealing Bagley PD squad car
A Shevlin man is being held without bail after stealing a Bagley Police squad car over the weekend. According to the criminal complaint, 27-year-old Shane Teigland is accused of breaking into the interim Bagley Police Chief’s squad as it was idling outside the police station. The investigation indicated he...
Bemidji City Council tables animal ordinance, forms committee
The Bemidji City Council heard from County Commissioner Reed Olson in their meeting Monday as a citizen with business. Olson expressed concern about families facing homelessness with the upcoming vacate date for one of the Ridgeway Apartment buildings. Olson, who is also the executive director for the Nameless Coalition for...
Man arrested after stealing Bagley police car
BAGLEY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A 27-year-old man is facing several charges after breaking the side window of a Bagley police car, getting in and driving away with it. Shane Teigland, of Shevlin, Minn., is charged with felony theft of a firearm, first-degree DUI, fleeing a police officer and theft of a vehicle.
Hwy 6 Remer traffic control change July 29
DULUTH, Minn. – Highway 6 in Remer construction will have a traffic control change starting on Friday, July 29. Westbound traffic traveling on Hwy 6/Hwy 200/Main Street on a single lane. Eastbound traffic will be detoured on Hwy 6/Park Avenue to Mill Street to Forestry Avenue before returning to Hwy 6/Hwy 200/Main Street. The signal systems previously in use will be removed.
School board candidate filing open
Candidate filing has opened for the Bemidji School Board races. Five seats are up for election this year, with three four-year terms up as well as filling two vacancies with two two-year terms. These candidates will appear on ballots for the General Election this November. Candidates must file affidavits, be...
Every Day This Old Dog Walks 4 Miles To Town Just To Say Hi To Everyone
Bruno, the wandering dog, has been walking 4 miles almost daily for the past 12 years to Longville, Minnesota, just to say ‘hi’ to the town’s people. Bruno started travelling from his earliest days. More than a decade ago a man came into Larry LaVallee’s driveway holding a small pup. The passer-by thought the dog belonged to those who lived there and figured it could get lost. However, the little guy was a stray and had nothing to do with Larry or any of his neighbours. But as soon as LaVallee looked at the dog, he decided to keep it.
